2024 NCAA's - Day 3 - Match/discussion thread

PSUer1989 said:
He posted that he had broken his finger. Makes CStar’s title with a broken hand that much more impressive
As much as a broken hand screws up everything, a broken finger has nothing to do with being ridden like a wet rag in three consecutive matches and over four minutes in one.

Schultz had a really low match count, and is probably more of a Greco guy.

He hasn't improved-he's regressed since wrestling Gable in the finals.
 
ccdiver said:
Conigliaro, not only because he didn’t place, but because of the way his tournament went. 24-5 5-seed goes down to #28 and then gets Teched by Kennedy in Conso 1. I don’t know a lot about him, but ouch.
Conigliaro got overseeded thanks to the seeding math. He had some good wins during the year, also lost 2x at EIWAs to the immortal Benny Baker.

He did beat Wolak who finished 6th, and Kemp who was the 8 seed. So he isn't a stiff. But the 5 seed was simply too high.
 
Seems like the Big 10 is taking it on the chin in March Madness.

Were a wrestling conference; not a basketball conference.
 
donboy6499 said:
Wonder where Lovett’s head will be after his coach made one of the dumbest decisions a coach has ever made in any sport in history.

I mean the other guy just concedes the escape point in the 2nd and gifts you a 1-0 lead in the 3rd period after you get your escape, but you know better. Guy needs to worry more about decisions and less about what Cael does.
Yea, it's math and statistical probability coach.
 
SUPERTODD said:
Dylan Ragusin is amazing!
I always thought Ragusin was good and I was hoping he would get a chance at Vito in the finals. That whole match with Fix really had me puzzled. You guys who weren't tuned into ESPN should have heard what Cormier and Burroughs were saying. They were incredulous that such a call could happen in the NCAA tournament.

He's going to be steaming over that one for a while. I hope that he eventually finds a way to let it go. I know it won't be easy but it's the best thing he can do for his own sake.

If Vito wrestles tonight like he's been looking for the past two days, I would rate Fix's chances at a very low level.
 
So I always assumed that the “Win XX Win” shirts were only wrestlers/family. But, does anyone know if it’s possible to buy these from somewhere?
 
SUPERTODD said:
That was 100% a takedown. I can see why they didn’t throw the brick if there is a limited amount throughout the tournament. Can you imagine not having a challenge in a national championship match because you used it there?
Tom Ryan could:)
 
AgSurfer said:
I always thought Ragusin was good and I was hoping he would get a chance at Vito in the finals. That whole match with Fix really had me puzzled. You guys who weren't tuned into ESPN should have heard what Cormier and Burroughs were saying. They were incredulous that such a call could happen in the NCAA tournament.

He's going to be steaming over that one for a while. I hope that he eventually finds a way to let it go. I know it won't be easy but it's the best thing he can do for his own sake.

If Vito wrestles tonight like he's been looking for the past two days, I would rate Fix's chances at a very low level.
I'm looking forward to Parker putting a hurting on Plott.
 
AgSurfer said:
I always thought Ragusin was good and I was hoping he would get a chance at Vito in the finals. That whole match with Fix really had me puzzled. You guys who weren't tuned into ESPN should have heard what Cormier and Burroughs were saying. They were incredulous that such a call could happen in the NCAA tournament.

He's going to be steaming over that one for a while. I hope that he eventually finds a way to let it go. I know it won't be easy but it's the best thing he can do for his own sake.

If Vito wrestles tonight like he's been looking for the past two days, I would rate Fix's chances at a very low level.
After tonight, Fix will have been one loss (last year) away from being a legendary 5-time runner up.
 
RB-Old said:
What are the chances SVN's phone isn't getting calls from the Iowa City area code?

Seriously though, if Kasak can go back down to 141 and keep his strength he's going to be a beast.
Not going to go back down. I was told his father said he doesn't think he'll see 141 . He does have a red shirt year ????
 
Pennstate1985 said:
or first MICH loss or MICH win without a pin. The point differential record is going to fall by a lot tonight. There is a chance it gets to 100 this evening if things break our way.
I hope it falls in the first match when Kirk beat Davison.
 
AgSurfer said:
I always thought Ragusin was good and I was hoping he would get a chance at Vito in the finals. That whole match with Fix really had me puzzled. You guys who weren't tuned into ESPN should have heard what Cormier and Burroughs were saying. They were incredulous that such a call could happen in the NCAA tournament.

He's going to be steaming over that one for a while. I hope that he eventually finds a way to let it go. I know it won't be easy but it's the best thing he can do for his own sake.

If Vito wrestles tonight like he's been looking for the past two days, I would rate Fix's chances at a very low level.
Hopefully that ref will be Eric Gregged
 
Ruby Tues said:
uncle leo drawn on eyebrows GIF by HULU
This post is so angry
 
SlipperyPete12 said:
3rd Place 149: #7 Tyler Kasak vs. #5 Ty Watters (WVU)
P1:
Let's go Tyler!
Watters looks thin & long, physically
Here we go!
Tying up & circling in the center
Kasak moving forward
Watters shoots, Kasak counters, gets the leg, working for a TD & gets it on the edge 3-0
This kid is awesome!
Out of bounds, restart
Watters to his feet, turns & tries to hip Kasak over, then gets the escape 3-1
Back to center, circling & tying up
Watters drops to a knee, then back up & back to center
Watters tries a throw by, Kasak blocks it off
Circling & tying up in the center again
1-min left
Watters tries another throw, Kasak reaches for a leg, nothing
Back to center, circling & tying up
Kasak moving forward, Watters backing to the edge, they break & go back near center
Time runs out as they jockey for position
Kasak +21-sec RT

P2:
Watters takes down
Watters to his feet, Kasak draped over, brings him back down, Watters bounces back up & gets the escape 3-2
Kasak +39-sec RT
Back to center
Watters throw, Kasak reaches for the legs, but nothing
Back to center, tying up & circling
1-min left
Watters shoots, nothing
Back to center
Watters shoots, gets the leg, but Kasak fights it off
Back to center, circling & tying up as the period ends

P3:
Kasak takes neutral
Byers saying Watters is good on top.
Tying up & circling in the center
Kasak tries throw by, no dice
Back to center
Watters tries for a leg, nothing
Watters tries for a leg again, no dice
Stall warning Kasak, WTF?
Kasak drops in on a leg, Watters trying to fight it off, Kasak steps over, working, working, but they go off the edge. Wow. Great scramble!
Blood time Kasak, bloody nose
Back to center
Watters gets to the leg, Kasak fighting it off & flips out of it
Watters attacking, Kasak defending
Back to center
Watters trying, but can't get anything as time runs out

#7 T.Kasak DEC #5 T.Watters 3-2

Tyler Kasak takes 3rd Place! What a phenomenal job by the freshman! After VanNess went down, how many people thought Tyler Kasak would out-place Ridge Lovett in the National Tournament? Wow! More team points too...creeping closer to the record!
Not bad for a kid who started the year third on the depth chart at 141.
 
