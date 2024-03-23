2024 NCAA's - Day 3 - Match/discussion thread

3rd Place 149: #7 Tyler Kasak vs. #5 Ty Watters (WVU)

P1:

Let's go Tyler!

Watters looks thin & long, physically

Here we go!

Tying up & circling in the center

Kasak moving forward

Watters shoots, Kasak counters, gets the leg, working for a TD & gets it on the edge 3-0

This kid is awesome!

Out of bounds, restart

Watters to his feet, turns & tries to hip Kasak over, then gets the escape 3-1

Back to center, circling & tying up

Watters drops to a knee, then back up & back to center

Watters tries a throw by, Kasak blocks it off

Circling & tying up in the center again

1-min left

Watters tries another throw, Kasak reaches for a leg, nothing

Back to center, circling & tying up

Kasak moving forward, Watters backing to the edge, they break & go back near center

Time runs out as they jockey for position

Kasak +21-sec RT



P2:

Watters takes down

Watters to his feet, Kasak draped over, brings him back down, Watters bounces back up & gets the escape 3-2

Kasak +39-sec RT

Back to center

Watters throw, Kasak reaches for the legs, but nothing

Back to center, tying up & circling

1-min left

Watters shoots, nothing

Back to center

Watters shoots, gets the leg, but Kasak fights it off

Back to center, circling & tying up as the period ends



P3:

Kasak takes neutral

Byers saying Watters is good on top.

Tying up & circling in the center

Kasak tries throw by, no dice

Back to center

Watters tries for a leg, nothing

Watters tries for a leg again, no dice

Stall warning Kasak, WTF?

Kasak drops in on a leg, Watters trying to fight it off, Kasak steps over, working, working, but they go off the edge. Wow. Great scramble!

Blood time Kasak, bloody nose

Back to center

Watters gets to the leg, Kasak fighting it off & flips out of it

Watters attacking, Kasak defending

Back to center

Watters trying, but can't get anything as time runs out



#7 T.Kasak DEC #5 T.Watters 3-2



Tyler Kasak takes 3rd Place! What a phenomenal job by the freshman! After VanNess went down, how many people thought Tyler Kasak would out-place Ridge Lovett in the National Tournament? Wow! More team points too...creeping closer to the record!