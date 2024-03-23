2024 NCAA's - Day 3 - Match/discussion thread

NittanyLion84
Levi Haines 3rd Period/OT vs Bryce Andonian(Virginia Tech) - NCAA 157 LBS Semifinals, with the Jeff Byers Call
He posted that he had broken his finger. Makes CStar's title with a broken hand that much more impressive
Dylan Ragusin is amazing!
Yea, it's math and statistical probability coach.
I mean the other guy just concedes the escape point in the 2nd and gifts you a 1-0 lead in the 3rd period after you get your escape, but you know better. Guy needs to worry more about decisions and less about what Cael does.
They had around 8,000 in attendance for the PSU dual earlier this year.
Don't threaten us with a good time.Good now I can ignore you too. 😎 Cool
He dry fires half of them and blanks out the other half.The thing about 21 Guns is that all 21 Guns are blazing at all times. And unlike a real 21 gun salute, not all in the same direction.
The thing about Jeffy is that he acts like he knows everything and doesn't know Jack $hit.He dry fires half of them and blanks out the other half.
Tom Ryan couldThat was 100% a takedown. I can see why they didn’t throw the brick if there is a limited amount throughout the tournament. Can you imagine not having a challenge in a national championship match because you used it there?
He's going to be steaming over that one for a while. I hope that he eventually finds a way to let it go. I know it won't be easy but it's the best thing he can do for his own sake.
If Vito wrestles tonight like he's been looking for the past two days, I would rate Fix's chances at a very low level.
And Kirk faces Davison early so that would clinch it big time right there.Our first winner clinches the margin record. Up by 84.5, Michigan has max additional 12 points —> We need 1.5 points.
But has he ever beaten anybody of import at NCAAs?Ramos. National finalist to DNP.
Not going to go back down. I was told his father said he doesn't think he'll see 141 . He does have a red shirt year ????What are the chances SVN's phone isn't getting calls from the Iowa City area code?
Seriously though, if Kasak can go back down to 141 and keep his strength he's going to be a beast.
I'm just saying he said it. I'm pretty sure Rasheed let it be known that cutting to 165 wasn't going to happen again.And Shakur Rasheed could make 165.
He will always be our heroBut has he ever beaten anybody of import at NCAAs?
I hope it falls in the first match when Kirk beat Davison.or first MICH loss or MICH win without a pin. The point differential record is going to fall by a lot tonight. There is a chance it gets to 100 this evening if things break our way.
Hello, this is Bobby Telford from the University of Iowa 💩What are the chances SVN's phone isn't getting calls from the Iowa City area code?
Seriously though, if Kasak can go back down to 141 and keep his strength he's going to be a beast.
Relax, consenting adults . Also true!!I saw someone post on GIA about an f bomb live on TV from a Michigan wrestler.
Neither do I. I know a Tuff $hit and a Bull $hit but nobody named Jack.The thing about Jeffy is that he acts like he knows everything and doesn't know Jack $hit.
Not bad for a kid who started the year third on the depth chart at 141.3rd Place 149: #7 Tyler Kasak vs. #5 Ty Watters (WVU)
P1:
Let's go Tyler!
Watters looks thin & long, physically
Here we go!
Tying up & circling in the center
Kasak moving forward
Watters shoots, Kasak counters, gets the leg, working for a TD & gets it on the edge 3-0
This kid is awesome!
Out of bounds, restart
Watters to his feet, turns & tries to hip Kasak over, then gets the escape 3-1
Back to center, circling & tying up
Watters drops to a knee, then back up & back to center
Watters tries a throw by, Kasak blocks it off
Circling & tying up in the center again
1-min left
Watters tries another throw, Kasak reaches for a leg, nothing
Back to center, circling & tying up
Kasak moving forward, Watters backing to the edge, they break & go back near center
Time runs out as they jockey for position
Kasak +21-sec RT
P2:
Watters takes down
Watters to his feet, Kasak draped over, brings him back down, Watters bounces back up & gets the escape 3-2
Kasak +39-sec RT
Back to center
Watters throw, Kasak reaches for the legs, but nothing
Back to center, tying up & circling
1-min left
Watters shoots, nothing
Back to center
Watters shoots, gets the leg, but Kasak fights it off
Back to center, circling & tying up as the period ends
P3:
Kasak takes neutral
Byers saying Watters is good on top.
Tying up & circling in the center
Kasak tries throw by, no dice
Back to center
Watters tries for a leg, nothing
Watters tries for a leg again, no dice
Stall warning Kasak, WTF?
Kasak drops in on a leg, Watters trying to fight it off, Kasak steps over, working, working, but they go off the edge. Wow. Great scramble!
Blood time Kasak, bloody nose
Back to center
Watters gets to the leg, Kasak fighting it off & flips out of it
Watters attacking, Kasak defending
Back to center
Watters trying, but can't get anything as time runs out
#7 T.Kasak DEC #5 T.Watters 3-2
Tyler Kasak takes 3rd Place! What a phenomenal job by the freshman! After VanNess went down, how many people thought Tyler Kasak would out-place Ridge Lovett in the National Tournament? Wow! More team points too...creeping closer to the record!