2025 Big Ten Tournament thread

Anyone know what time session one and two start on Saturday? And finals on Sunday?
 
All times EST
3/8/25
11am - Session 1 (All mat coverage on BTN+; selected mats on BTN)
6pm - Session 2 (BTN+ on consolations; BTN covering semi's beginning at 8pm)

All times EDST
3/9/25
1pm - Session 3 (consolations on BTN+)
5:30pm - Championships (all medal rounds at once - BTN on first place matches; BTN+ on others)

That's what I've been able to piece together.

Oops. Missed session 3 on my OP.
 
matter7172 said:
All time EST

3/8/25
11am - Session 1 (All mat coverage on BTN+; selected mats on BTN)
6pm - Session 2 (BTN+ on consolations; BTN covering semi's beginning at 8pm)

3/9/25
5:30pm - Championships (all medal rounds at once - BTN on first place matches; BTN+ on others)

That's what I've been able to piece together.
Thanks
 
matter7172 said:
All time EST

3/8/25
11am - Session 1 (All mat coverage on BTN+; selected mats on BTN)
6pm - Session 2 (BTN+ on consolations; BTN covering semi's beginning at 8pm)

3/9/25
5:30pm - Championships (all medal rounds at once - BTN on first place matches; BTN+ on others)

That's what I've been able to piece together.
Know he only asked for saturday and champ, but just to be complete, session 3 on Sunday starts at 1 EST.

Edit- correction, it is 1 EDT since Daylight savings time starts that morning…
 
Really don’t understand why they do all medal matches at same time. There are going to really good 3 and 4th place matches happening. Why not do finals by themselves.
 
apoharrow said:
Really don’t understand why they do all medal matches at same time. There are going to really good 3 and 4th place matches happening. Why not do finals by themselves.
I've wondered that also, but I think the B10 values keeping it to two days on a weekend, and finishing at a decent time to allow travel back home. The B12 makes a big deal with their finals. I've watched it on Sunday night after the B10's a few times and was always impressed with the focus on the finals, but understand why the B10 handles it the way they do.
 
matter7172 said:
All time EST

3/8/25
11am - Session 1 (All mat coverage on BTN+; selected mats on BTN)
6pm - Session 2 (BTN+ on consolations; BTN covering semi's beginning at 8pm)

3/9/25
1pm - Session 3 (consolations on BTN+)
5:30pm - Championships (all medal rounds at once - BTN on first place matches; BTN+ on others)

That's what I've been able to piece together.

Oops. Missed session 3 on my OP.
All of Saturday's sessions' times will be in EST. Sunday's sessions' times will be in EDT. Clocks move forward one hour on Sunday, 3/2/25 at 02:00.
 
Wow that’s a later start than usual right? Usually earlier starts for both on Sunday
 
CSauertiegPSU said:
Wow that’s a later start than usual right? Usually earlier starts for both on Sunday
Click to expand...
Maybe not when you consider it will be 12 pm and 4:30 pm local time?

Either way, it’s good to maximize recovery time for Sunday. B1G tournament is relatively brutal — the conference isn’t going to want to go into Nationals dinged up any more than is necessary.

Plus, clocks set forward an hour overnight. Just another reason to start a bit “later” (as far as what the hands in the clock say) on Sunday. It’s going to feel like 11 AM and 3:30 PM local time.
 
Am I correct that the pre seeds will be posted on Wednesday but coaches can still make lineup changes on Thursday? Isn't this much different than last year? And does anyone know why this was changed? When are the actual final brackets released?
 
apoharrow said:
Really don’t understand why they do all medal matches at same time. There are going to really good 3 and 4th place matches happening. Why not do finals by themselves.
If you ask the coaches and wrestlers how they want to handle it, 100% will advocate for all the medal matches together and getting out of there and on their way home ASAP.
 
CantThinkOfAGoodUsername said:
Am I correct that the pre seeds will be posted on Wednesday but coaches can still make lineup changes on Thursday? Isn't this much different than last year? And does anyone know why this was changed? When are the actual final brackets released?
Final brackets for most events are after weigh-ins. Guessing same for B10s. Usually can be found on the B10 Wrestling website, sometimes on the host school's site.

This year's change is likely because of last year's Teske fiasco, and Teske beating 3-seed Bouzakis in Round 1 which screwed up consis. Though B10 is unlikely to admit that's the reason ...
 
slushhead said:
Maybe not when you consider it will be 12 pm and 4:30 pm local time?

Either way, it’s good to maximize recovery time for Sunday. B1G tournament is relatively brutal — the conference isn’t going to want to go into Nationals dinged up any more than is necessary.

Plus, clocks set forward an hour overnight. Just another reason to start a bit “later” (as far as what the hands in the clock say) on Sunday. It’s going to feel like 11 AM and 3:30 PM local time.
J'Den is going to be all screwed up.
 
Per ItalianLion's pinned thread on the 24/25 streaming/TV schedule:

***** B1G Tournament - Northwestern University (Welsh-Ryan Arena?) *****
Mar. 8, 2025 (Sat)Big 10 Tournament (Session 1) - First Rd & Quarters11 AM (10am local)BTNGoPSU, WOWY (97.7 FM)
Big 10 Tournament (Session 1) - First Rd & Quarters (by Mat)11 AM (10am local)BTN+GoPSU, WOWY (97.7 FM)
Big 10 Tournament (Session 2) - Consoli (by Mat)6 PM (5.00pm local)BTN+GoPSU, WOWY (97.7 FM)
Big 10 Tournament (Session 2) - Semifinals8 PM (7pm local)BTNGoPSU, WOWY (97.7 FM)
Mar. 9, 2025 (Sun)Big 10 Tournament (Session 3) - Consol Semis (by Mat)1 PM (12pm local)BTN+GoPSU, WOWY (97.7 FM)
Big 10 Tournament (Session 4) - Finals5:30 PM (4.30pm local)BTNGoPSU, WOWY (97.7 FM)
Big 10 Tournament (Session 4) - 3rd & 5th Place Mats5:30 PM (4.30pm local)BTN+GoPSU, WOWY (97.7 FM)
 
Sleepylion said:
If lionvision is not working.
wowyonline.com

How To Listen | Wowy

On Your Radio Dial Streaming Online Audacy iHeart Radio
wowyonline.com wowyonline.com
I've bookmarked this site and have tried to use it in the past. Admittedly, I'm a buffoon when it comes to technology of any sort, but I still don't see how to listen to the PSU duals (or Big Ten Championships). I've tried in real time and can't find Byers or PSU wrestling at those times. Do you use Audacy (I've tried and can't find it). Bigfoot Country? I've tried that and have gotten live music? One of the local radio staions? If so, which one?

I think I am going to break down and pay for BTN+ this weekend since my TV providers don't offer BTN, but I'd still like to hear Byers I think.
 
billrag said:
Do you use Audacy (I've tried and can't find it). Bigfoot Country? I've tried that and have gotten live music? One of the local radio staions? If so, which one?

I think I am going to break down and pay for BTN+ this weekend.
Like the link name from Sleepy and the table from Psalm 1 say:
WOWY (97.7 FM)

Still, a month of BTN+ seems well worth it as well.

I usually use the web (not App) Penn State Multimedia stream(https://gopsusports.com/lion-vision). I find that it works better. And when it goes down, WOWY seems to go down with it.
 
Verolion said:
Can it get here any sooner?
This will help you. Watch it three times and click your heels once. Works every time.

giphy.gif
 
billrag said:
I've bookmarked this site and have tried to use it in the past. Admittedly, I'm a buffoon when it comes to technology of any sort, but I still don't see how to listen to the PSU duals (or Big Ten Championships). I've tried in real time and can't find Byers or PSU wrestling at those times. Do you use Audacy (I've tried and can't find it). Bigfoot Country? I've tried that and have gotten live music? One of the local radio staions? If so, which one?

I think I am going to break down and pay for BTN+ this weekend since my TV providers don't offer BTN, but I'd still like to hear Byers I think.
Use the WOWY website. Look for live streaming there. It might not list Byers, but it'll go to him during wrestling.

Don't bother with the Audacy app. It crashes even more than Flo, somehow.
 
billrag said:
I've bookmarked this site and have tried to use it in the past. Admittedly, I'm a buffoon when it comes to technology of any sort, but I still don't see how to listen to the PSU duals (or Big Ten Championships). I've tried in real time and can't find Byers or PSU wrestling at those times. Do you use Audacy (I've tried and can't find it). Bigfoot Country? I've tried that and have gotten live music? One of the local radio staions? If so, which one?

I think I am going to break down and pay for BTN+ this weekend since my TV providers don't offer BTN, but I'd still like to hear Byers I think.
If you go to Penn State wrestling schedule there is an option to listen to Lion vision right below the teams. At least for duals, I'm guessing for the tournaments too, idk though.
 
billrag said:
I've bookmarked this site and have tried to use it in the past. Admittedly, I'm a buffoon when it comes to technology of any sort, but I still don't see how to listen to the PSU duals (or Big Ten Championships). I've tried in real time and can't find Byers or PSU wrestling at those times. Do you use Audacy (I've tried and can't find it). Bigfoot Country? I've tried that and have gotten live music? One of the local radio staions? If so, which one?

I think I am going to break down and pay for BTN+ this weekend since my TV providers don't offer BTN, but I'd still like to hear Byers I think.
I have been pretty critical of the PSU livestream in the past, but no one has been listening to Byers longer than me. And I am extremely confident that the GoPSUSports livestream (listed under LionVision) will be working ok for BIGs and NCAAs. They have only had glitches for maybe 1 or 2 matches in the last few years, never for the big tourneys, and usually only a temporary hiccup.

You can get it on the web or via the app. It is sometimes clunky to find the link - upcoming events or whatever seem strange. But if you go to Multimedia/LionVision and select wrestling it will be there. Sometimes I get confused because the icons to play the audio show up in a tiny box at the bottom of my PC/Phone, and scrolling around LionVision is very far from intuitive, but Ironhead will be there if you nose around.

If you want to practice you can tune in to the baseball game Friday night at 5:30 and see if you can figure it out.

I hope I didn’t jinx all of us.
 
aalion said:
I have been pretty critical of the PSU livestream in the past, but no one has been listening to Byers longer than me. And I am extremely confident that the GoPSUSports livestream (listed under LionVision) will be working ok for BIGs and NCAAs. They have only had glitches for maybe 1 or 2 matches in the last few years, never for the big tourneys, and usually only a temporary hiccup.

You can get it on the web or via the app. It is sometimes clunky to find the link - upcoming events or whatever seem strange. But if you go to Multimedia/LionVision and select wrestling it will be there. Sometimes I get confused because the icons to play the audio show up in a tiny box at the bottom of my PC/Phone, and scrolling around LionVision is very far from intuitive, but Ironhead will be there if you nose around.

If you want to practice you can tune in to the baseball game Friday night at 5:30 and see if you can figure it out.

I hope I didn’t jinx all of us.
Your experience has been different than mine. Admittedly, I'm a dinosaur when it comes to technology and it wouldn't surprise me even a little bit that I had my computer or my cell phone set up wrong, but I've had a hard time on BOTH devices listening to Lionvision this season. Sometimes it starts OK and it glitches out or stalls multiple times and other times I can't get it to start at all.
 
aalion said:
I have been pretty critical of the PSU livestream in the past, but no one has been listening to Byers longer than me. And I am extremely confident that the GoPSUSports livestream (listed under LionVision) will be working ok for BIGs and NCAAs. They have only had glitches for maybe 1 or 2 matches in the last few years, never for the big tourneys, and usually only a temporary hiccup.

You can get it on the web or via the app. It is sometimes clunky to find the link - upcoming events or whatever seem strange. But if you go to Multimedia/LionVision and select wrestling it will be there. Sometimes I get confused because the icons to play the audio show up in a tiny box at the bottom of my PC/Phone, and scrolling around LionVision is very far from intuitive, but Ironhead will be there if you nose around.

If you want to practice you can tune in to the baseball game Friday night at 5:30 and see if you can figure it out.

I hope I didn’t jinx all of us.
The WOWY link works 100% of the time.



wowyonline.com

How To Listen | Wowy

On Your Radio Dial Streaming Online Audacy iHeart Radio
wowyonline.com wowyonline.com
 
