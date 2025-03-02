2025 Big Ten Tournament thread

I have been pretty critical of the PSU livestream in the past, but no one has been listening to Byers longer than me. And I am extremely confident that the GoPSUSports livestream (listed under LionVision) will be working ok for BIGs and NCAAs. They have only had glitches for maybe 1 or 2 matches in the last few years, never for the big tourneys, and usually only a temporary hiccup.



You can get it on the web or via the app. It is sometimes clunky to find the link - upcoming events or whatever seem strange. But if you go to Multimedia/LionVision and select wrestling it will be there. Sometimes I get confused because the icons to play the audio show up in a tiny box at the bottom of my PC/Phone, and scrolling around LionVision is very far from intuitive, but Ironhead will be there if you nose around.



If you want to practice you can tune in to the baseball game Friday night at 5:30 and see if you can figure it out.



I hope I didn’t jinx all of us.