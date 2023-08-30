ADVERTISEMENT

***Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition***

Feel free to ask any questions for Happy Valley Insider’s staff members post your questions about the team, recruiting, or anything else in this thread below. If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to get the best answer possible. Please refrain from commenting on other people's questions and answers, however, feel free to start a new thread to discuss any of our questions.

We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!
 
  • Is there any doubt from anyone that Drew Allar will start?
  • There was a video of PSU using both Allan and Singleton at the same time, any speculation the wrinkles that can be created in that formation?
  • Any idea about placekicking? I am REALLY uncomfortable after watching the Blue-White game despite having some talent coming in. That seems like an easy fix via the portal and lesser leagues have a lot of very good and consistent FG kickers and punters. We didn't go down that path this offseason.
 
Obliviax said:
  • Is there any doubt from anyone that Drew Allar will start?
  • There was a video of PSU using both Allan and Singleton at the same time, any speculation the wrinkles that can be created in that formation?
  • Any idea about placekicking? I am REALLY uncomfortable after watching the Blue-White game despite having some talent coming in. That seems like an easy fix via the portal and lesser leagues have a lot of very good and consistent FG kickers and punters. We didn't go down that path this offseason.
Click to expand...
I thought that was exactly where we went to bring in a FG kicker and Punter?
 
Richard Schnyderite said:
Feel free to ask any questions for Happy Valley Insider’s staff members post your questions about the team, recruiting, or anything else in this thread below. If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to get the best answer possible. Please refrain from commenting on other people's questions and answers, however, feel free to start a new thread to discuss any of our questions.

We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!
Click to expand...
Any recent information regarding the progress of the Defensive Tackles?
 
Obliviax said:
  • Is there any doubt from anyone that Drew Allar will start?
  • There was a video of PSU using both Allan and Singleton at the same time, any speculation the wrinkles that can be created in that formation?
  • Any idea about placekicking? I am REALLY uncomfortable after watching the Blue-White game despite having some talent coming in. That seems like an easy fix via the portal and lesser leagues have a lot of very good and consistent FG kickers and punters. We didn't go down that path this offseason.
Click to expand...
1. As a betting man, I'd say Drew is the heavy favorite. Little doubt from me.
2. I wouldn't rule that out; I think the idea of having them both on the field could create some interesting play designs.
3. I'm truly not sure right now who will get the nod at kicker; it does sound like Sander has had a really strong camp. But I do think the placekicking is what potentially makes or breaks their season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Huckleberryzen and Obliviax
Last year, Elsdon was on the strong side of the split for reps at M LB. This year it seems Kobe King has flipped the script. Would you provide a guestimate on the percentage of snaps at M LB on Saturday and for the whole season? Is it 60-40 for King? 70-30? 75-25?
Thanks!
 
SR108 said:
Any recent information regarding the progress of the Defensive Tackles?
Click to expand...
Yeah, so it sounds like they're pretty confident in about five guys....

Dvon Ellies, Hakeem Beamon, Zane Durant, Jordan van den Berg, and Coziah Izzard. It sounds like Durant and van den Berg are two guys they both expect to take some pretty big steps forward this season, while Ellis and Beamon provide strong foundations at the front of the depth chart. Coziah Izzard is a bit of a wild card, he was banged up for most of the camp but returned recently and, according to James Franklin, has looked pretty good. Losing Alzonzo Ford was a bit of a hit to their depth, but I think overall, they feel good about those five, and then they'll see if Davown Townley or Kaleb Artis can come along as the season progresses.

If you want more on a specific player, I can try my best to follow up.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Huckleberryzen
NittanyChris said:
Last year, Elsdon was on the strong side of the split for reps at M LB. This year it seems Kobe King has flipped the script. Would you provide a guestimate on the percentage of snaps at M LB on Saturday and for the whole season? Is it 60-40 for King? 70-30? 75-25?
Thanks!
Click to expand...
Oh my, that's a good question. If I had to guess, I think closer to 50-50 or 60-40 is probably likely for week one and then they'll go from there depending on play.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NittanyChris
Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
Oh my, that's a good question. If I had to guess, I think closer to 50-50 or 60-40 is probably likely for week one and then they'll go from there depending on play.
Click to expand...
my guess, at least for WVa, PSU will scheme to stop the run. Whatever they staff feels the most comfortable against the run. As we get into the season, perhaps game 4 (Iowa who has a new QB) we look to more over a pass coverage MLB. We really won't play a proven passing team until tOSU in week 7
 
SR108 said:
Any recent information regarding the progress of the Defensive Tackles?
Click to expand...
The top 4-5 are a solid group. Depth is where things can become iffy. As long as they stay healthy, at least as healthy as DTs can, they should be ok.

High hopes for Coziah Izzard this season. Based on his offseason wouldn't be surprised to see Hakeem Beamon finally put together that breakout season we've been waiting on, few players generated more offseason buzz than him. Excited to see what JVB and Durant can do as well, and Ellies is solid.
 
  • Like
Reactions: aworsnup
Marty Leap said:
The top 4-5 are a solid group. Depth is where things can become iffy. As long as they stay healthy, at least as healthy as DTs can, they should be ok.

High hopes for Coziah Izzard this season. Based on his offseason wouldn't be surprised to see Hakeem Beamon finally put together that breakout season we've been waiting on, few players generated more offseason buzz than him. Excited to see what JVB and Durant can do as well, and Ellies is solid.
Click to expand...
I think we'll have a good idea come 11 pm on Saturday. WVu's RB is almost 240 lbs and they have a good line, including a pre-season AA potential player in Center Zack Frazier. They will have a very good running, but not passing, QB and some good WRs (a true frosh PSU wanted as well as a portal transfer that committed to PSU then flipped to WVU) that will be used in jet sweeps.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bdgan
Thoughts on this years punter and FG kicker. Be interested to hear how you feel about Kobe King? He’s my surprise player on defense. Think the kid has it figured out and will be dominating.
 
Richard Schnyderite said:
Feel free to ask any questions for Happy Valley Insider’s staff members post your questions about the team, recruiting, or anything else in this thread below. If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to get the best answer possible. Please refrain from commenting on other people's questions and answers, however, feel free to start a new thread to discuss any of our questions.

We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!
Click to expand...
Are we recruiting ( WR, Safety) the kid from Idaho, Gatlin Bair…I think. Kid has ridiculous speed. Michigan and Nebraska seem well involved.
 
jimarnp said:
Are we recruiting ( WR, Safety) the kid from Idaho, Gatlin Bair…I think. Kid has ridiculous speed. Michigan and Nebraska seem well involved.
Click to expand...
Every school that has offered him would love to have him. Penn State isn't going to be that school - he's focused on other programs.
 
tlbakernc said:
Thoughts on this years punter and FG kicker. Be interested to hear how you feel about Kobe King? He’s my surprise player on defense. Think the kid has it figured out and will be dominating.
Click to expand...
I have faith that the punting situation will be fine with Riley Thompson or Bacchetta, the field goal situation is a big question mark, however, in my opinion. Penn State needs it to be reliable this season, and you're just not going to know if it is until we see them in game action. Kobe King I think, could provide a nice solidifying force in the middle of the linebacker unit, more athletic than Elsdon, wouldn't be surprising if he comes out and has a nice season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tlbakernc, indynittany and Huckleberryzen
Obliviax said:
I think we'll have a good idea come 11 pm on Saturday. WVu's RB is almost 240 lbs and they have a good line, including a pre-season AA potential player in Center Zack Frazier. They will have a very good running, but not passing, QB and some good WRs (a true frosh PSU wanted as well as a portal transfer that committed to PSU then flipped to WVU) that will be used in jet sweeps.
Click to expand...
I also expect Manny to put his CBs on an island (A: they're REALLY good, B: WVU's passing game is not very good) and to load the box. I get what you're saying, but Illinois and Iowa will be a much bigger early season test than WVU.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Obliviax
Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
I have faith that the punting situation will be fine with Riley Thompson or Bacchetta, the field goal situation is a big question mark, however, in my opinion. Penn State needs it to be reliable this season, and you're just not going to know if it is until we see them in game action.
Click to expand...
It's disappointing that Bacchetta hasn't developed as hoped. Fortunately I think we'll be OK with Thompson. KOs should be fine but the FG situation worries me.
 
If Harvey doesn't become a Lion, where are we looking at for our next possible '24 commitment? Do we seek another DL, a WR, or best available/willing to commit? Class seems full with the lack of (public perhaps) chatter.
 
  • Like
Reactions: LeatherHelmets and Online Persona
Is JB Nelson the starter at LG, or is Loane in the competition? That is, has Loane practiced enough to compete to start at LG, and will the staff give him the chance to sub in at LG even if Nelson starts there? Any other changes to the OL 2 or 3 deep due to Tengwall's retirement from football?
 
  • Like
Reactions: LeatherHelmets and Online Persona
GregInPitt said:
Is JB Nelson the starter at LG, or is Loane in the competition? That is, has Loane practiced enough to compete to start at LG, and will the staff give him the chance to sub in at LG even if Nelson starts there? Any other changes to the OL 2 or 3 deep due to Tengwall's retirement from football?
Click to expand...
JB Nelson will be the starter. Now, does that mean we won't see Vega Ioane? Probably not. I think we see him get some reps on game day, but that could also be at RG. But to begin the season, Nelson will start and get the majority of the reps.
 
  • Like
Reactions: LeatherHelmets and GregInPitt
lazydave841 said:
If Harvey doesn't become a Lion, where are we looking at for our next possible '24 commitment? Do we seek another DL, a WR, or best available/willing to commit? Class seems full with the lack of (public perhaps) chatter.
Click to expand...
The staff will track potential senior season risers as they do every season. Especially if one were to pop up at DE, OT, or WR. Maybe CB too. But they'll be doing that regardless of what Harvey decides.
 
  • Like
Reactions: m3driver and lazydave841
Latest posts

