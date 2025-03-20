Day 1 - 2025 NCAA's - Match/PBP/discussion thread

Good morning all. With due apologies…



It's the most wonderful time of the year

With tom and terry yelling

And Cael simply telling you be of good cheer

It's the most wonderful time of the year



It's the hap-happiest season of all

With the lions competing the hawks take a beating

The refs call the fall…

Except Angel who decides to call a stall?



Slick Pete will be posting

While trolls will be roasting

And we’ll all be cheering on Beau

Manning’s dilatory

While nits chase the glory of

Winning more crowns in a row

It's the most wonderful time of the year



There'll be bourbon and bordeaux,

Jefe, paizano

And smalls may appear!

It's the most wonderful time of the year