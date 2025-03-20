Day 1 - 2025 NCAA's - Match/PBP/discussion thread

backdrft76
Throwing this out there now in advance of tomorrow's action. Feel free to use this thread for any and all match discussions and PBP's. As always, if you are replying to another post, please remember to use the Quote function.
When:
Thursday, March 20 at 12 pm EDT (Session 1);
and 7 pm EDT (Session 2).
TV/Streaming:
12 p.m. EDT – First Round (Session 1) on ESPNU, and streaming on ESPN+
7 p.m. EDT – Second Round + Consi. (Session 2) on ESPN, and streaming on ESPN+
ESPN+ will have coverage of each and every mat, for those that are subscribers. Monthly subscriptions only cost $12 (don't forget to cancel next month). Here is the link to those streams: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/catalog/30f2f3fd-cdcd-30ef-8c0f-063ac28d5661/ncaa-wrestling#bucketId=1
Radio:
Jeff Byers will have the radio call of the action and PBP's. The radio show starts at 11:40 am EDT, and the later session coverage starts at 6:40 pm EDT. You can access the LionVision audio at: https://gopsusports.com/lion-vision
If LionVision isn't working, this link should work: https://www.audacy.com/stations/wowyonline.
PBP:
Hopefully, our friend Pete will be able to provide us with some PBP. If not, maybe someone else can fill in. As always, please remember to provide the score at the end of the match. TIA!
Mat Assignments:
https://www.trackwrestling.com is quickest, as well as: https://twitter.com/pennstateWREST. Also, mat assignments can be found here: https://bubbaland.net/wrestling/NCAA_Wrestling_Championships_2025.htm;
Team Scores:
The best source for live team scoring throughout the tournament is the Penn State Wrestling Club's website, which is https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/. If you're not already, be sure to become a member (for as little as $35) to not only get access to their live team scoring and live updated brackets, but also support the club.
Brackets:
Here are the brackets (in PDF): https://www.ncaa.com/_flysystem/public-s3/files/2025 D1 Wrestling brackets.pdf
Session 1 matches:
125: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl (PSU) vs. No. 33 Caleb Weiland (MSU) OR No. 32 Marcello Milani (COR)
133: No. 8 Braedan Davis (PSU) vs. No. 25 Kurt Phipps (BUCK)
141: No. 2 Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. No. 31 Jordan Titus (WVU)
149: No. 3 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. No. 30 Gabe Willochell (WYO)
157: No. 1 Tyler Kasak (PSU) vs. No. 33 Richard Fedalen (COL) OR No. 32 Landon Johnson (NIU)
165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) vs. No. 33 Chandler Amaker (CMU) OR No. 32 Jared Keslar (PITT)
174: No. 2 Levi Haines (PSU) vs. No. 30 Branson John (MD)
184: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. No. 33 TJ McDonnell (OR.ST) OR No. 32 Caden Rogers (LEH)
197: No. 4 Josh Barr (PSU) vs. No. 29 Tucker Hogan (LEH)
285: No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs. No. 30 Sam Mitchell (WYO)
