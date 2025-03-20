ADVERTISEMENT

Day 1 - 2025 NCAA's - Match/PBP/discussion thread

Throwing this out there now in advance of tomorrow's action. Feel free to use this thread for any and all match discussions and PBP's. As always, if you are replying to another post, please remember to use the Quote function.

When:
Thursday, March 20 at 12 pm EDT (Session 1);
and 7 pm EDT (Session 2).

TV/Streaming:
12 p.m. EDT – First Round (Session 1) on ESPNU, and streaming on ESPN+
7 p.m. EDT – Second Round + Consi. (Session 2) on ESPN, and streaming on ESPN+

ESPN+ will have coverage of each and every mat, for those that are subscribers. Monthly subscriptions only cost $12 (don't forget to cancel next month). Here is the link to those streams: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/catalog/30f2f3fd-cdcd-30ef-8c0f-063ac28d5661/ncaa-wrestling#bucketId=1

Radio:
Jeff Byers will have the radio call of the action and PBP's. The radio show starts at 11:40 am EDT, and the later session coverage starts at 6:40 pm EDT. You can access the LionVision audio at: https://gopsusports.com/lion-vision
If LionVision isn't working, this link should work: https://www.audacy.com/stations/wowyonline.

PBP:
Hopefully, our friend Pete will be able to provide us with some PBP. If not, maybe someone else can fill in. As always, please remember to provide the score at the end of the match. TIA!

Mat Assignments:
https://www.trackwrestling.com is quickest, as well as: https://twitter.com/pennstateWREST. Also, mat assignments can be found here: https://bubbaland.net/wrestling/NCAA_Wrestling_Championships_2025.htm;

Team Scores:
The best source for live team scoring throughout the tournament is the Penn State Wrestling Club's website, which is https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/. If you're not already, be sure to become a member (for as little as $35) to not only get access to their live team scoring and live updated brackets, but also support the club.

Brackets:
Here are the brackets (in PDF): https://www.ncaa.com/_flysystem/public-s3/files/2025 D1 Wrestling brackets.pdf

Session 1 matches:
125: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl (PSU) vs. No. 33 Caleb Weiland (MSU) OR No. 32 Marcello Milani (COR)
133: No. 8 Braedan Davis (PSU) vs. No. 25 Kurt Phipps (BUCK)
141: No. 2 Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. No. 31 Jordan Titus (WVU)
149: No. 3 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. No. 30 Gabe Willochell (WYO)
157: No. 1 Tyler Kasak (PSU) vs. No. 33 Richard Fedalen (COL) OR No. 32 Landon Johnson (NIU)
165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) vs. No. 33 Chandler Amaker (CMU) OR No. 32 Jared Keslar (PITT)
174: No. 2 Levi Haines (PSU) vs. No. 30 Branson John (MD)
184: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. No. 33 TJ McDonnell (OR.ST) OR No. 32 Caden Rogers (LEH)
197: No. 4 Josh Barr (PSU) vs. No. 29 Tucker Hogan (LEH)
285: No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs. No. 30 Sam Mitchell (WYO)

Last edited:
Dang. We’ll be in last place again after pigtails. Is there any chance for us to make it up?
 
Most excellent, my dude! I love when all the key times, dates, and options are laid out for each session like this. TYVM!
 
Good morning all. With due apologies…

It's the most wonderful time of the year
With tom and terry yelling
And Cael simply telling you be of good cheer
It's the most wonderful time of the year

It's the hap-happiest season of all
With the lions competing the hawks take a beating
The refs call the fall…
Except Angel who decides to call a stall?

Slick Pete will be posting
While trolls will be roasting
And we’ll all be cheering on Beau
Manning’s dilatory
While nits chase the glory of
Winning more crowns in a row
It's the most wonderful time of the year

There'll be bourbon and bordeaux,
Jefe, paizano
And smalls may appear!
It's the most wonderful time of the year
 
Has anyone seen the updated official bracket pdf's from NCAA? Not only was 174 redrawn but the original official brackets did not all have correct bout numbers. NCAA website still saying "Coming Soon". Thanks in advance, this is really messing with my OCD!
 
Looks like
Doak said:
Has anyone seen the updated official bracket pdf's from NCAA? Not only was 174 redrawn but the original official brackets did not all have correct bout numbers. NCAA website still saying "Coming Soon". Thanks in advance, this is really messing with my OCD!
Click to expand...
Looks they are updated on track
 
Anyone have any idea when LL will wrestle this session? I think the pigtail winner needs a certain amount of time before he wrestles again. I seem to recall in past years that the 1 seed at 125 sometimes didn’t wrestle until after the 133s started.
 
Doak said:
Has anyone seen the updated official bracket pdf's from NCAA? Not only was 174 redrawn but the original official brackets did not all have correct bout numbers. NCAA website still saying "Coming Soon". Thanks in advance, this is really messing with my OCD!
Click to expand...
I've been pestering NCAA on Twitter about the missing/wrong/incomplete bout numbers for approximately 1 week. I'll be amazed if they fix them. Trackwrestling has up-to-date brackets with bout numbers.
 
Doak said:
Has anyone seen the updated official bracket pdf's from NCAA? Not only was 174 redrawn but the original official brackets did not all have correct bout numbers. NCAA website still saying "Coming Soon". Thanks in advance, this is really messing with my OCD!
Click to expand...
But not your THC
 
It's been said 'we need 8 scoring wrestlers...' ... to have things locked up by Friday night.

Maybe I should have said afternoon.
 
Brandt mentioned this morning Barr is good to go , another dealing with an injury who will give it a go

I wonder if that’s Davis
 
Does anyone know how the ESPN+ NCAA Wrestling landing page is structured? I'm hoping they have tabs or images for for each mat to make it easy to flip from mat to mat. If I have to open a window for each mat I'm concerned it will impact my streaming. I was looking to test ahead of time so I opened the Valspar golf tourney. Streaming was okay, but occasionally it would buffer.
 
Maddog said:
Anyone have any idea when LL will wrestle this session? I think the pigtail winner needs a certain amount of time before he wrestles again. I seem to recall in past years that the 1 seed at 125 sometimes didn’t wrestle until after the 133s started.
Click to expand...

Possibly after 133 and by 141. I'm not sure what the minimum rest period is.
 
Well, fellows, the NCAA appears to have no problems with it. However, those tables are mighty close.
 
Latest posts

