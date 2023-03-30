"I want to thank the fans, your pride and passion for Penn State is the best in the world. Seven days, you were loud and proud. You were loud and proud all the way this year." - Pat Kraft says to open his statement.
Rhoades is now noting that the alignment from the president all the way down to him is something that sticks out. That's something that we've heard quite a bit from James Franklin quite a bit since Pat Kraft has taken over last summer.
"It's Penn State, I've known Penn State since I've been born. My dad used to drive us up here for all different things. It's a cool place, who wouldn't want to be here? Then you get to coach basketball here? I'm going to wake up tomorrow and be the coach at Penn State. Are you crazy? Why not? Why not now?" - Mike Rhoades as if he saw Penn State as a destination job.
Pat Kraft also notes they released all the details of the contract to be very transparent.
Pat Kraft on Joe Crispin - "We see the game similar in how we want to do things. Him bleeding on this court and sweating on this court adds to this, if e can give that to the guys in the program and share that, that's a home run."
The one thing that Pat Kraft won't go into is how the search process developed. "It's a very diligent process, you have to work the phones, and you have to take your time but we're not going to get into the specifics."
I'll be interested to see how the coaching staff shakes out between Crispin and the four that Rhoades is brining with him from VCU. I initially thought that Joe would be an on-court coach, but wonder now if he'll be in more of an Administrative role (assuming that Martelli will also be behind the scenes as the DOBO or a similar role).