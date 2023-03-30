Basketball FOLLOW ALONG: Mike Rhoades introductory press conference

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
"I want to thank the fans, your pride and passion for Penn State is the best in the world. Seven days, you were loud and proud. You were loud and proud all the way this year." - Pat Kraft says to open his statement.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
Kraft notes Rhoades' passion for the game and excitement for Penn State. "His love for his players blew us away, we loved him from the start."
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
Rhoades' starts off by giving a shoutout to the Legion of Blue, "you're the reason we're here." Says his program will always be about the students.

"I'm looking forward to building a great relationship with so many people."
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
Rhoades confirmed that Jamal Brunt, J.D. Byers, Brent Scott, Jimmy Martelli, and Joe Crispin are all here, assuming that means they're all be on his staff here. No surprise as that was our belief.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
Rhoades is now noting that the alignment from the president all the way down to him is something that sticks out. That's something that we've heard quite a bit from James Franklin quite a bit since Pat Kraft has taken over last summer.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
"It's Penn State, I've known Penn State since I've been born. My dad used to drive us up here for all different things. It's a cool place, who wouldn't want to be here? Then you get to coach basketball here? I'm going to wake up tomorrow and be the coach at Penn State. Are you crazy? Why not? Why not now?" - Mike Rhoades as if he saw Penn State as a destination job.

Pat Kraft also notes they released all the details of the contract to be very transparent.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
Pat Kraft on Joe Crispin - "We see the game similar in how we want to do things. Him bleeding on this court and sweating on this court adds to this, if e can give that to the guys in the program and share that, that's a home run."
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
As one could tell, Rhoades is very excited to be back in Pennsylvania and home. He's heard from a lot of his former teammates, friends, and coaches across the state.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
The one thing that Pat Kraft won't go into is how the search process developed. "It's a very diligent process, you have to work the phones, and you have to take your time but we're not going to get into the specifics."
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
When it came to recruiting Philadelphia and how he can improve that. "Hire a Martelli," Rhoades joked. Jimmy Martelli is of course the son of legendary St. Joes head coach Phil Martelli.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
4,030
3,677
1
"I've always loved Penn State, two hours away, I grew up in Schuylkill County." Notes he watched Penn State vs Iowa wrestling two years ago and already had a Penn State wrestling shirt."
 
E

Erial_Lion

Well-Known Member
Nov 23, 2015
6,867
5,492
1
I'll be interested to see how the coaching staff shakes out between Crispin and the four that Rhoades is brining with him from VCU. I initially thought that Joe would be an on-court coach, but wonder now if he'll be in more of an Administrative role (assuming that Martelli will also be behind the scenes as the DOBO or a similar role).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richard Schnyderite

**PODCAST -- Instant Reaction to Penn State hiring Mike Rhoades**

Replies
0
Views
274
Penn State Football
Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite

Basketball Where does Mike Rhoades salary rank among the rest of the Big Ten?

Replies
2
Views
360
Penn State Football
Cowbell Man
C
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Basketball REPORT: Penn State, Mike Rhoades come to agreement

Replies
44
Views
4K
Penn State Football
bison13
bison13
Richard Schnyderite

Basketball VCU HC Mike Rhoades offered in excess of $3million

Replies
16
Views
1K
Penn State Football
Psugo823
P
chipb

Rhoades to PSU?

Replies
163
Views
12K
Penn State Football
OldMainProwler
O

Latest posts

Top Bottom