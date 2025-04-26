Richie O
📺: N/A
🕰️: 2:00pm ET
🏟️: Beaver Stadium
Richie, is Shay Taylor (portal LBer) attending?
Any way of watching this game? Stream?

there is not unless a fan out there is live streaming it. We will be offering play by play on here though for the most part.
DT or DE?True freshman DL Yvan Kemajou getting work with the one’s on defense. The Maryland native has had a strong first spring.
Depending where you are, you probably have a better view than us haha.LA2 with a deflection on an Allar pass.
Just as a wrinkle in the offense. Wildcat with Singleton and Allen both in the field, was a handoff to Clifford on a jet sweep
Depending where you are, you probably have a better view than us haha.
Well appreciate the additional comments. We have no power outlets today so trying to preserve battery on the laptop and stuck on the phoneListening in Virginia. Lol just typing some of what I hear.
Believe ag least twice yes.Have I heard correctly, Clifford has took that jet sweep at least 3x since I've been listening.
B1G Network broadcasting Rutgers' spring game...unrealEmbarrassing if no coverage…
He may see sometime but he’s a raw WR who still needs to add some mass to his frame.Lyrick Samuel is having a great game. Sounds athletic in addition to that 6-4 frame. Is he in contention for any serious playing time?