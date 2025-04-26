ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State Football Spring Game

RECRUIT VISITOR LIST

CLASS OF 2026
WR Lavar Keys (DeMatha - MD) -- PENN STATE COMMIT
WR Davion Brown (Trinity Episcopal - VA)*
IOL Benjamin Eziuka (Detroit Catholic - MI)*
OT Bryce Gilmore (Prosper - TX)*
OT Grayson McKeogh (La Salle College - PA)*
EDGE Asharri Charles (Venice - FL)*
EDGE Terry Wiggins (Coatesville - PA)*
EDGE Tariq Boney (St. John's College - DC)*
DE Brian Harris (Mandarin - FL)*
DE Luke Wafle (Hun School - NJ)*
LB Adam Balogoun-Ali (Cardinal Newman - FL)*
CB Peyton Dyer (Duluth - GA)*
CB David Davis (Imani Christian Academy - PA) -- PENN STATE COMMIT
S Darrell Carey (DeMatha - MD) -- PENN STATE COMMIT
S Joey O'Brien (La Salle College - PA)*
S Jordan Deck (Frisco Lone Star - TX)*
ATH/CB Jaziel Hart (North Cross School - VA)*

CLASS OF 2027
RB Amir Brown (Rolesville - NC)*
RB Kemon Spell (McKeesport- PA) -- PENN STATE COMMIT
RB Landen Williams-Callis (Randle - TX)*
WR Jaden Baldwin (Basha - AZ)*
WR Dakota Guerrent (Harper Woods - MI)*
TE Anthony Cartwright (Country Day - MI)*
OT Carter Jones (Poquoson - VA)*
OT Sidney Rouleau (Pennington School - NJ)*
EDGE Chris Whitehead (Lloyd C Bird - VA)*
DE Khing Thibodeaux (Lakeview Centennial - TX)*
CB Khalid Rainer (Trinity Episcopal - VA)*

CLASS OF 2028
RB Tahmere Brown (Pennington School - NJ)*
DE Jayden Beckley (Bergen Catholic - NJ)*
ATH/LB Tysir Young (Middletown - DE)*
 

Is the Blue-White game on TV and radio?​

No. Franklin said he insisted it not be due to “the changes that we’re making.” He presumably meant the transfer portal. At any rate, you will likely be able to find some social media clips of the action. However, there will not be a live stream or replay available.

There will be a radio broadcast, however. LionVision is the home of Penn State Athletics’ audio streams.
 
Blue’s first drive was uneventful. Two completions to Dinkins, two check downs to running backs. Drew narrowly missed on a deep shot.


Jaxon Smolik the first QB out for the white team.
 
Toure with an INT. Allar overthrow on a Crossing route.

Singleton sounds like he's churning yards until he's "touched down".
 
Latest posts

