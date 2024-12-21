ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State Football versus SMU

Richie O

Richie O

TV: TNT
Kickoff: 12:00pm ET
When: Saturday, December 20th, 2024
Where: Beaver Stadium
Spread: Penn State -8.5pts || Over / Under 53.5pts

Penn State vs. SMU: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's College Football Playoff matchup against the SMU Mustangs.
Penn State vs. SMU: College Football Playoff Stats Comparison

Who has the advantages on offense and defense according to the stats?
Penn State to wear Generations of Greatness uniforms versus SMU

Penn State Football set to wear Generations Of Greatness uniforms versus SMU in the College Football Playoff.
Three keys for Penn State Football in first round matchup against SMU

Three keys to victory for Penn State against SMU.
TBT: Penn State and SMU projected starters as recruits

This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and SMU Mustangs starters ranked as recruits.
HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus SMU

HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and SMU.
I would expect the turf to be frozen hard. Proper cleats will be important. Don't need to see players losing their footing.
 
I would expect the turf to be frozen hard. Proper cleats will be important. Don't need to see players losing their footing.
I asked this before but didn't get an answer. Didn't the winterization project provide heat under the turf?
 
I read the team is wearing the "generations of greatness" uniforms. I hate those things. A cobbled together mess. Might not be that bad without the white shoes actually. Oh well, no big deal, just win the game.
 
