TV: TNT
Kickoff: 12:00pm ET
When: Saturday, December 20th, 2024
Where: Beaver Stadium
Spread: Penn State -8.5pts || Over / Under 53.5pts
Penn State vs. SMU: How to watch, betting lines, and more
How to watch and listen to Penn State's College Football Playoff matchup against the SMU Mustangs.
pennstate.rivals.com
Penn State vs. SMU: College Football Playoff Stats Comparison
Who has the advantages on offense and defense according to the stats?
pennstate.rivals.com
Penn State to wear Generations of Greatness uniforms versus SMU
Penn State Football set to wear Generations Of Greatness uniforms versus SMU in the College Football Playoff.
pennstate.rivals.com
Three keys for Penn State Football in first round matchup against SMU
Three keys to victory for Penn State against SMU.
pennstate.rivals.com
TBT: Penn State and SMU projected starters as recruits
This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and SMU Mustangs starters ranked as recruits.
pennstate.rivals.com
HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus SMU
HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and SMU.
pennstate.rivals.com