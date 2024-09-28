ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State versus Illinois

Richie O

Richie O

Well-Known Member
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
9,571
6,973
1
South Amboy, NJ
www.pennstate.rivals.com
  • Like
Reactions: Obliviax and NedFromYork
Forecast says no precipitation noon to 200 am+. What say the locals? Thinking of getting two tickets. Do I have to prepay parking?
 
LMTLION said:
I am encouraged that the rain forecast is minimal and much of the remnants of Helene have already dissipated per the current radar.
Click to expand...
Accuweather showing spotty rain. They are showing showers at 7 and 11. I think they just throw them into the forecast to exemplify that it is hit or miss. I expect a wet field with some misty rain from time to time.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NedFromYork
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richie O

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State Football versus Kent State

Replies
260
Views
11K
Penn State Football
LandoComando
L
Richie O

Football Penn State Football opens as 17.5-point favorites versus Illinois

Replies
10
Views
520
The Lions Den
tjp013
T
Richie O

Football TBT: Penn State and Illinois projected starters as recruits

Replies
0
Views
119
The Lions Den
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

Podcast Previewing Illinois / Penn State with beat writer Marty Leap

Replies
0
Views
162
The Lions Den
Richie O
Richie O
D

Football PSU Opponent First Look: Illinois

Replies
0
Views
182
The Lions Den
DubJellison
D
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back