Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State versus Minnesota

📺: CBS
🕰️: 3:30pm ET
🏟️: Huntington Bank Stadium
💰: #PennState -11.0pts

pennstate.rivals.com

Penn State at Minnesota: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota Golden Gophers

It's time to go behind enemy lines for some Minnesota perspective ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup for Penn State
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

Allar, Brosmer face off in high-stakes Penn State-Minnesota Matchup

Saturday's matchup between Penn State and Minnesota will feature a high-quality quarterback matchup.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Minnesota

HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and Minnesota.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com

 
Obliviax said:

OUT:

  • KJ Winston, S
  • Kaden Saunders, WR
  • Elliot Washington, CB
  • Cam Wallace, RB
  • Kolin Dinkins, S
  • Keon Wylie, LB
  • Zuriah Fisher, DE
  • Andrew Rappleyea, TE

QUESTIONABLE:​

  • Julian Fleming, WR

basicbluesnation.com

Penn State football releases injury report: Which impact Nittany Lions won’t see the field vs. Minnesota?

Who won't Penn State football have available for the final road trip of the season to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon?
basicbluesnation.com basicbluesnation.com
Click to expand...
Any updates on Fisher, DE and Wylie, LB? Any scuttlebutt if they could be ready for the playoffs?
 
RickinDayton said:
Any updates on Fisher, DE and Wylie, LB? Any scuttlebutt if they could be ready for the playoffs?
Click to expand...
No. The coach has to declare who is out for the game just before the start. Nothing longer teen than today’s game
 
B1G trying to keep Indiana in the playoffs.

89 total yards for Indiana to 286 for tOSU
 
Donkoh down. Didn't look bad, but he's grabbing like he won't play anymore today.

Tre Wallace. If he could ever break one tackle he'd be dangerous.
 
Great start and play call by Franklin's team on the road as usual! Wr can't stretch for first. Can't get inches.
 
Two screwjob spots in a row there by big cheaters - #6 had the 1st Down where caught it before being pushed backwards - then they marked 44 for a loss when the ball hit at 35.
 
Latest posts

