WPB_lion said: If the football team is as hungry and excited as the PSU fanbase, big edge to PSU. The PSU fanbase has been through the ringer since the last time PSU played a game this meaningful. The excitement and pride is unbelievable.

What a wild ride it's been. 11-win regular season. Berth in the CCG. Two do-or-die playoff wins. And now a final-4 matchup against Notre Dame. Still playing football on January 9. This year has been one for the books.And how great would it be to keep this going for another 11 days with the accompanying buzz and excitement around the program. Counting down the hours til kick!