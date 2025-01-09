Richie O
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 10,676
-
- 7,882
-
- 1
📺: ESPN
🕰️: 7:30pm ET
🏟️: Hard Rock Stadium
💰: Notre Dame -1.5pts
🕰️: 7:30pm ET
🏟️: Hard Rock Stadium
💰: Notre Dame -1.5pts
Penn State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, betting lines, and more
How to watch and listen to Penn State's College Football Playoff matchup against Notre Dame.
pennstate.rivals.com
Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines Orange Bowl Edition: Notre Dame
Before Penn State battles Notre Dame for a spot in the National Championship Game let's go behind Irish enemy lines
pennstate.rivals.com
HV TV: College Football 25 - Penn State vs. Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl
Rivals took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State and Notre Dame.
pennstate.rivals.com
HV TV: Penn State / Notre Dame Joint Orange Bowl Press Conference
Penn State Football HC James Franklin and Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman talk with the media ahead of the Orange Bowl.
pennstate.rivals.com
Penn State vs Notre Dame: Three keys to victory for the Nittany Lions
What does Penn State have to do on Thursday to ensure victory over Notre Dame?
pennstate.rivals.com
Last edited: