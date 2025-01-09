ADVERTISEMENT

GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State versus Notre Dame

📺: ESPN
🕰️: 7:30pm ET
🏟️: Hard Rock Stadium
💰: Notre Dame -1.5pts

pennstate.rivals.com

Penn State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's College Football Playoff matchup against Notre Dame.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines Orange Bowl Edition: Notre Dame

Before Penn State battles Notre Dame for a spot in the National Championship Game let's go behind Irish enemy lines
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

HV TV: College Football 25 - Penn State vs. Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl

Rivals took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State and Notre Dame.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

HV TV: Penn State / Notre Dame Joint Orange Bowl Press Conference

Penn State Football HC James Franklin and Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman talk with the media ahead of the Orange Bowl.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

Penn State vs Notre Dame: Three keys to victory for the Nittany Lions

What does Penn State have to do on Thursday to ensure victory over Notre Dame?
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
 
If the football team is as hungry and excited as the PSU fanbase, big edge to PSU. The PSU fanbase has been through the ringer since the last time PSU played a game this meaningful. The excitement and pride is unbelievable.
 
As a lifelong Irish fan living in happy valley, who also roots for the Lions, the excitement around this game is amazing. Can't wait till tonight. Whoever comes out of this the victor, I hope is healthy and kicks ohio states ass in, in the big dance.
 
Penn State by 10+ points. Book it.
 
What a wild ride it's been. 11-win regular season. Berth in the CCG. Two do-or-die playoff wins. And now a final-4 matchup against Notre Dame. Still playing football on January 9. This year has been one for the books.

And how great would it be to keep this going for another 11 days with the accompanying buzz and excitement around the program. Counting down the hours til kick!
 
