Richie O
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 10,306
-
- 7,502
-
- 1
📺: CBS
⏰: 8:00pm ET
🏟️: Lucas Oil Stadium
💰: Oregon -3.5pts
⏰: 8:00pm ET
🏟️: Lucas Oil Stadium
💰: Oregon -3.5pts
Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Oregon in B1G Championship
It's almost time for Penn State Football and our staff at Happy Valley Insider offers our game predictions.
pennstate.rivals.com
HV TV: Penn State Football HC James Franklin previews Oregon game
Penn State HC James Franklin talks with the media following practice on Wednesday ahead of the game against Oregon.
pennstate.rivals.com
Dani Dennis-Sutton could be Penn State's X-Factor against Oregon
Dani Dennis-Sutton could determine a large portion of Penn State's face on Saturday.
pennstate.rivals.com
Behind Enemy Lines Big Ten Championship Edition: Oregon Ducks
To preview Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game we go behind enemy lines with Scott Reed of DuckSportsAuthority
pennstate.rivals.com
HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Oregon
HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and Oregon.
pennstate.rivals.com
By The Numbers: Oregon Ducks
Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the Oregon Ducks by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.
pennstate.rivals.com