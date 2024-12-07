ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State versus Oregon in 2024 B1G Championship

📺: CBS
⏰: 8:00pm ET
🏟️: Lucas Oil Stadium
💰: Oregon -3.5pts

pennstate.rivals.com

Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Oregon in B1G Championship

It's almost time for Penn State Football and our staff at Happy Valley Insider offers our game predictions.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

HV TV: Penn State Football HC James Franklin previews Oregon game

Penn State HC James Franklin talks with the media following practice on Wednesday ahead of the game against Oregon.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

Dani Dennis-Sutton could be Penn State's X-Factor against Oregon

Dani Dennis-Sutton could determine a large portion of Penn State's face on Saturday.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

Behind Enemy Lines Big Ten Championship Edition: Oregon Ducks

To preview Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game we go behind enemy lines with Scott Reed of DuckSportsAuthority
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Oregon

HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and Oregon.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

By The Numbers: Oregon Ducks

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the Oregon Ducks by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
 
