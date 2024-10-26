ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State versus Wisconsin

📺: NBC
🕰️: 7:30pm ET
🏟️: Camp Randall Stadium
💰: Penn State -6.5pts

pennstate.rivals.com

Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

Penn State vs Wisconsin: Keys to victory for the Nittany Lions

Here are three keys to the game for Penn State if they hope to leave Madison on Saturday with win No. 7.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
pennstate.rivals.com

Everything James Franklin said ahead of Penn State's game against Wisconsin

Read everything James Franklin had to say ahead of Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com
 
