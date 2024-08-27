ADVERTISEMENT

Football GAMEDAY THREAD -- Penn State vs. West Virginia

Is anyone able to get the pre-game show that started at 9:00to stream on either lionvision or gopsusports.com? Neither are working for me.

Edit: turned off block cross-site tracking and it now works.
 
This game has been talked about and hyped like WVU is the next coming of Jesus by some. I saw a comment that CJF can't win the big games, ie.. Michigan and Ohio State, but in his mind WVU has now reached that status of being a big game, sooo a loss is certain. Could WVU win... sure anyone can beat anyone on any given day, but not so fast my friends...

For me it comes down to this. Can WVU offense control the PSU defense and keep the ball away from the offense. I think that's a large order considering that the defense would have to have slipped alot from last season. On the other side, can the WVU defense contain a PSU offense. Even with a new coordinator and questions at some positions, I fully expect to see AK's offense take advantage of WVU and expose their weaknesses.

Sorry WVU this is not the Big 12. PSU 38 WVU 17. If I'm wrong I'll be back to apologize after.
 
I think the offenses are actually very even. Both have returning QBs, strong RBs, solid OL (but some unknowns), good TE and lack of big playmakers at WR. The difference is that PSU has pretty strong, experienced D. WV had to rebuild alot of D. That is 14 point swing so agree 35-21 PSU
 
You're saying Greene is comparable to Allar and (even more entertaining) their backs are comparable to ours? Come on
 
Took me a while to get through traffic and to the press box. Only major player not available today is Khalil Dinkins which isn't a surprise.

12 Penn State true freshman have made the the trip

Tyseer denmark
Ethan Grunkemeyr
Kenny Woseley
Max Granville
Corey smith
Quinton Martin Jr
Jaylen Harvey
Cooper Cousins
Eagan Boyer
Luke Reynolds
 
How much white do you see?

Cmon now, we know you watched MGK!
 
I sometimes wonder if you even watch FB or just post incessantly on this board. If you watched PSU then you know we struggled on O, Allar struggled not just against OSU and UM but several others teams. Our RB game was not great bc of scheme and OL. Talent does not always translate to "better". We are more talented on paper but WVU RB game led all FBS Power 5. Geez..
 
I'd wager I watch more football than maybe 2 people here
How much did you watch WVU last year? You only speak out what our issues were. Do you don't comprehend the issues that exist with the WVU offense and that they lost, by far, their best player?
 
I disagree. I don't think the WVa offense is strong enough to simply grinding out long drives against PSU. I'm more worried about Greene escaping containment and breaking off big runs and throws on broken plays.

I think PSU should win by 2 scores as long as we don't turn the ball over and WVa doesn't have explosive plays off of Greene's scrambles.
 
Allar has much greater NFL potential than Greene but that doesn't make him a better college QB. I'd say Greene is a bit like McSorley and I'd certainly rank McSorley higher than Allar to this point.

First year at full time starter:

Allar: 2631 yds, 6.8 avg, 25 TD vs 2 INT, 136.9 rating
McSorley: 3570 yds, 8.6 avg, 28 TD vs 10 INT, 156.9 rating

The build up for Allar is mostly based on potential.
 
PSU has better players but Greene's mobility keeps defense off balance.
 
McSorley had a generational RB and several receivers (TE and WR) playing in the NFL. Singleton/Allen don't compare to Saquon and our WRs were in a shambles last year.
 
Yee-haw!!! Always fun to play these guys. They seem to consistently figure out a way to lose.

I remember well when WVU used to come to State College. The Lion got painted or defaced/abused in someway, fights on college, garbage cans tipped over, dogs became pregnant. Ok, that last part might be an exaggeration.
 
McSorley wasn't a great QB either--focus on his time without Saquon.
A lot of people here love the idea of a dual threat QB so they overvalue them. Remember 52% completion percentage isn't misleading for Greene.
If I want to win a title--I'm taking Allar over McSorley every day. McSorley lived and died with 50/50 balls. Kind of like Greene but Greene doesn't have the talent around him.
 
I think the key players will step up and do just fine. In mind mind the game changer is going to be the new coordinators, especially OC. I'm really excited to see coach AK's scheme.
 
IMG-2510.gif
 
Today we'll find out if Trautwein is really developing his OL talent. Replacing 3 starters, but the replacements have been in the program and being taught by Trautwein. Those replacements coming out strong, Dawkins, Shelton and Donkoh, can be the difference in the game.
 
Latest posts

