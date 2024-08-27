This game has been talked about and hyped like WVU is the next coming of Jesus by some. I saw a comment that CJF can't win the big games, ie.. Michigan and Ohio State, but in his mind WVU has now reached that status of being a big game, sooo a loss is certain. Could WVU win... sure anyone can beat anyone on any given day, but not so fast my friends...



For me it comes down to this. Can WVU offense control the PSU defense and keep the ball away from the offense. I think that's a large order considering that the defense would have to have slipped alot from last season. On the other side, can the WVU defense contain a PSU offense. Even with a new coordinator and questions at some positions, I fully expect to see AK's offense take advantage of WVU and expose their weaknesses.



Sorry WVU this is not the Big 12. PSU 38 WVU 17. If I'm wrong I'll be back to apologize after.