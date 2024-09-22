PFF Grading Scale

WEEK OPPONENT OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV SPEC 1​ @ West Virginia 73.5​ 67.0​ 55.5​ 75.9​ 72.2​ 70.2​ 54.0​ 69.8​ 74.6​ 63.4​ 65.5​ 68.5​ 78​ 2​ Bowling Green 86.5​ 77.4​ 78.2​ 73.7​ 71.1​ 73.8​ 66.5​ 77.5​ 81.2​ 62.7​ 73.9​ 71.6​ 66​ 4​ Kent State 90.5​ 84.2​ 80.6​ 69.3​ 84.3​ 88.4​ 54.7​ 90.8​ 92.9​ 89.4​ 88.2​ 77.1​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK C Nick Dawkins 40​ 48%​ 58.5​ 54.6​ 58.7​ C Dominic Rulli 28​ 34%​ 65.2​ 40.5​ 65.4​ HB Nicholas Singleton 36​ 43%​ 75.9​ 64.2​ 75.9​ 68.0​ HB Kaytron Allen 26​ 31%​ 70.4​ 53.2​ 43.6​ 74.3​ 57.1​ HB Cam Wallace 19​ 23%​ 67.3​ 29.4​ 73.9​ 72.3​ HB Quinton Martin Jr. 10​ 12%​ 71.2​ 60.0​ 69.7​ 59.4​ LG Olaivavega Ioane 48​ 58%​ 55.7​ 84.5​ 50.2​ LG JB Nelson 33​ 40%​ 64.3​ 82.9​ 60.9​ LG Chimdy Onoh 7​ 8%​ 52.9​ 52.9​ LT J'ven Williams 37​ 45%​ 40.4​ 50.1​ 47.3​ LT Drew Shelton 36​ 43%​ 64.6​ 73.5​ 59.7​ QB Drew Allar 46​ 55%​ 90.5​ 88.4​ 75.0​ 60.1​ QB Beau Pribula 38​ 46%​ 74.3​ 58.3​ 78.1​ 60.0​ RG Cooper Cousins 44​ 53%​ 64.2​ 22.4​ 68.1​ RG Sal Wormley 34​ 41%​ 60.4​ 75.8​ 56.6​ RG Alex Birchmeier 15​ 18%​ 58.2​ 76.9​ 56.2​ RT Anthony Donkoh 41​ 49%​ 62.9​ 78.9​ 53.9​ RT Nolan Rucci 39​ 47%​ 64.4​ 60.7​ 63.6​ RT Eagan Boyer 14​ 17%​ 63.0​ 72.7​ 61.3​ TE Tyler Warren 41​ 49%​ 80.4​ 82.8​ 63.4​ 51.9​ TE Luke Reynolds 23​ 28%​ 89.8​ 92.7​ 67.4​ 58.7​ TE Khalil Dinkins 19​ 23%​ 53.8​ 54.3​ 67.4​ 55.6​ TE Jerry Cross 11​ 13%​ 33.5​ 59.2​ 39.4​ TE Joey Schlaffer 10​ 12%​ 56.7​ 65.4​ 56.1​ WR Harrison Wallace III 44​ 53%​ 67.4​ 67.0​ 60.5​ WR Liam Clifford 43​ 52%​ 69.3​ 70.4​ 63.3​ 46.2​ WR Julian Fleming 42​ 51%​ 68.0​ 66.2​ 71.1​ WR Omari Evans 32​ 39%​ 83.8​ 83.7​ 59.1​ WR Tyler Johnson 27​ 33%​ 55.9​ 55.4​ 60.1​ WR Tyseer Denmark 17​ 20%​ 76.1​ 72.0​ 76.6​ WR Anthony Ivey 13​ 16%​ 71.7​ 71.4​ 59.2​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV CB Jalen Kimber 21​ 45%​ 69.4​ 71.3​ 77.1​ 64.1​ CB Elliot Washington II 21​ 45%​ 64.9​ 62.0​ 64.1​ CB Cam Miller 15​ 32%​ 65.4​ 63.8​ 73.1​ 63.2​ CB Audavion Collins 15​ 32%​ 61.9​ 71.7​ 77.7​ 55.1​ CB A.J. Harris 12​ 26%​ 71.9​ 60.4​ 70.5​ CB Kenny Woseley Jr. 12​ 26%​ 63.5​ 61.0​ 62.6​ CB Jon Mitchell 11​ 23%​ 64.7​ 63.8​ 73.1​ 61.7​ CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter 4​ 9%​ 61.0​ 60.0​ 60.0​ CB Lamont Payne Jr. 2​ 4%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ CB Kolin Dinkins 2​ 4%​ 60.0​ 60.0​ DE Dani Dennis-Sutton 15​ 32%​ 94.9​ 74.2​ 75.7​ 94.7​ DE Max Granville 13​ 28%​ 70.2​ 62.8​ 71.4​ DE Jaylen Harvey 9​ 19%​ 66.1​ 78.2​ 75.7​ 57.5​ DE Joseph Mupoyi 2​ 4%​ 60.9​ 60.2​ DE Jordan Mayer 2​ 4%​ 60.3​ 60.0​ DT Zane Durant 21​ 45%​ 83.1​ 70.8​ 69.7​ 84.3​ DT Dvon J-Thomas 20​ 43%​ 77.1​ 74.0​ 70.2​ 66.7​ DT Alonzo Ford Jr. 13​ 28%​ 75.1​ 74.7​ 70.2​ 58.5​ DT Coziah Izzard 13​ 28%​ 60.3​ 61.9​ 57.0​ DT Hakeem Beamon 9​ 19%​ 65.2​ 65.4​ 58.0​ DT Xavier Gilliam 7​ 15%​ 62.6​ 62.3​ 59.1​ DT Kaleb Artis 3​ 6%​ 75.6​ 70.4​ 71.9​ 60.0​ LB Tony Rojas 24​ 51%​ 77.9​ 82.2​ 75.8​ 62.7​ LB Smith Vilbert 21​ 45%​ 63.7​ 66.7​ 73.0​ 55.4​ LB Abdul Carter 18​ 38%​ 81.4​ 82.4​ 76.4​ 76.0​ LB Ta'Mere Robinson 17​ 36%​ 63.5​ 63.9​ 77.8​ 57.4​ 61.7​ LB Tyler Elsdon 14​ 30%​ 77.1​ 84.5​ 77.6​ 65.9​ 60.9​ LB Amin Vanover 14​ 30%​ 57.7​ 58.7​ 57.6​ LB Kobe King 11​ 23%​ 72.6​ 62.8​ 73.1​ 72.8​ 61.7​ LB Dominic DeLuca 3​ 6%​ 72.1​ 67.7​ 75.1​ 60.0​ LB Ben Chizmar 2​ 4%​ 77.6​ 72.8​ 75.7​ S Dejuan Lane 25​ 53%​ 66.9​ 68.3​ 78.7​ 63.4​ S Zakee Wheatley 22​ 47%​ 76.9​ 65.2​ 76.4​ 78.5​ S Patrick Williams 20​ 43%​ 77.5​ 78.6​ 76.5​ 62.5​ S Jaylen Reed 19​ 40%​ 68.7​ 70.2​ 76.8​ 60.0​ 62.9​ S DaKaari Nelson 17​ 36%​ 64.9​ 64.6​ 73.1​ 61.1​ S Zion Tracy 15​ 32%​ 60.2​ 54.3​ 27.2​ 63.7​ S Tyrece Mills 14​ 30%​ 64.7​ 63.9​ 76.4​ 62.0​ S Vaboue Toure 11​ 23%​ 76.5​ 60.5​ 76.9​ S Jashaun Green 8​ 17%​ 66.8​ 66.0​ 59.2​

We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor