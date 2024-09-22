Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jun 14, 2020
-
- 6,916
-
- 6,827
-
- 1
We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
WEEKLY OVERALL GRADES
OFFENSE (83 SNAPS)
DEFENSE (47 Snaps)
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
WEEKLY OVERALL GRADES
|WEEK
|OPPONENT
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|SPEC
1
|@ West Virginia
73.5
67.0
55.5
75.9
72.2
70.2
54.0
69.8
74.6
63.4
65.5
68.5
78
2
|Bowling Green
86.5
77.4
78.2
73.7
71.1
73.8
66.5
77.5
81.2
62.7
73.9
71.6
66
4
|Kent State
90.5
84.2
80.6
69.3
84.3
88.4
54.7
90.8
92.9
89.4
88.2
77.1
OFFENSE (83 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|C
|Nick Dawkins
40
48%
58.5
54.6
58.7
|C
|Dominic Rulli
28
34%
65.2
40.5
65.4
|HB
|Nicholas Singleton
36
43%
75.9
64.2
75.9
68.0
|HB
|Kaytron Allen
26
31%
70.4
53.2
43.6
74.3
57.1
|HB
|Cam Wallace
19
23%
67.3
29.4
73.9
72.3
|HB
|Quinton Martin Jr.
10
12%
71.2
60.0
69.7
59.4
|LG
|Olaivavega Ioane
48
58%
55.7
84.5
50.2
|LG
|JB Nelson
33
40%
64.3
82.9
60.9
|LG
|Chimdy Onoh
7
8%
52.9
52.9
|LT
|J'ven Williams
37
45%
40.4
50.1
47.3
|LT
|Drew Shelton
36
43%
64.6
73.5
59.7
|QB
|Drew Allar
46
55%
90.5
88.4
75.0
60.1
|QB
|Beau Pribula
38
46%
74.3
58.3
78.1
60.0
|RG
|Cooper Cousins
44
53%
64.2
22.4
68.1
|RG
|Sal Wormley
34
41%
60.4
75.8
56.6
|RG
|Alex Birchmeier
15
18%
58.2
76.9
56.2
|RT
|Anthony Donkoh
41
49%
62.9
78.9
53.9
|RT
|Nolan Rucci
39
47%
64.4
60.7
63.6
|RT
|Eagan Boyer
14
17%
63.0
72.7
61.3
|TE
|Tyler Warren
41
49%
80.4
82.8
63.4
51.9
|TE
|Luke Reynolds
23
28%
89.8
92.7
67.4
58.7
|TE
|Khalil Dinkins
19
23%
53.8
54.3
67.4
55.6
|TE
|Jerry Cross
11
13%
33.5
59.2
39.4
|TE
|Joey Schlaffer
10
12%
56.7
65.4
56.1
|WR
|Harrison Wallace III
44
53%
67.4
67.0
60.5
|WR
|Liam Clifford
43
52%
69.3
70.4
63.3
46.2
|WR
|Julian Fleming
42
51%
68.0
66.2
71.1
|WR
|Omari Evans
32
39%
83.8
83.7
59.1
|WR
|Tyler Johnson
27
33%
55.9
55.4
60.1
|WR
|Tyseer Denmark
17
20%
76.1
72.0
76.6
|WR
|Anthony Ivey
13
16%
71.7
71.4
59.2
DEFENSE (47 Snaps)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|CB
|Jalen Kimber
21
45%
69.4
71.3
77.1
64.1
|CB
|Elliot Washington II
21
45%
64.9
62.0
64.1
|CB
|Cam Miller
15
32%
65.4
63.8
73.1
63.2
|CB
|Audavion Collins
15
32%
61.9
71.7
77.7
55.1
|CB
|A.J. Harris
12
26%
71.9
60.4
70.5
|CB
|Kenny Woseley Jr.
12
26%
63.5
61.0
62.6
|CB
|Jon Mitchell
11
23%
64.7
63.8
73.1
61.7
|CB
|Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
4
9%
61.0
60.0
60.0
|CB
|Lamont Payne Jr.
2
4%
60.0
60.0
|CB
|Kolin Dinkins
2
4%
60.0
60.0
|DE
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
15
32%
94.9
74.2
75.7
94.7
|DE
|Max Granville
13
28%
70.2
62.8
71.4
|DE
|Jaylen Harvey
9
19%
66.1
78.2
75.7
57.5
|DE
|Joseph Mupoyi
2
4%
60.9
60.2
|DE
|Jordan Mayer
2
4%
60.3
60.0
|DT
|Zane Durant
21
45%
83.1
70.8
69.7
84.3
|DT
|Dvon J-Thomas
20
43%
77.1
74.0
70.2
66.7
|DT
|Alonzo Ford Jr.
13
28%
75.1
74.7
70.2
58.5
|DT
|Coziah Izzard
13
28%
60.3
61.9
57.0
|DT
|Hakeem Beamon
9
19%
65.2
65.4
58.0
|DT
|Xavier Gilliam
7
15%
62.6
62.3
59.1
|DT
|Kaleb Artis
3
6%
75.6
70.4
71.9
60.0
|LB
|Tony Rojas
24
51%
77.9
82.2
75.8
62.7
|LB
|Smith Vilbert
21
45%
63.7
66.7
73.0
55.4
|LB
|Abdul Carter
18
38%
81.4
82.4
76.4
76.0
|LB
|Ta'Mere Robinson
17
36%
63.5
63.9
77.8
57.4
61.7
|LB
|Tyler Elsdon
14
30%
77.1
84.5
77.6
65.9
60.9
|LB
|Amin Vanover
14
30%
57.7
58.7
57.6
|LB
|Kobe King
11
23%
72.6
62.8
73.1
72.8
61.7
|LB
|Dominic DeLuca
3
6%
72.1
67.7
75.1
60.0
|LB
|Ben Chizmar
2
4%
77.6
72.8
75.7
|S
|Dejuan Lane
25
53%
66.9
68.3
78.7
63.4
|S
|Zakee Wheatley
22
47%
76.9
65.2
76.4
78.5
|S
|Patrick Williams
20
43%
77.5
78.6
76.5
62.5
|S
|Jaylen Reed
19
40%
68.7
70.2
76.8
60.0
62.9
|S
|DaKaari Nelson
17
36%
64.9
64.6
73.1
61.1
|S
|Zion Tracy
15
32%
60.2
54.3
27.2
63.7
|S
|Tyrece Mills
14
30%
64.7
63.9
76.4
62.0
|S
|Vaboue Toure
11
23%
76.5
60.5
76.9
|S
|Jashaun Green
8
17%
66.8
66.0
59.2
Last edited: