Football Initial PFF Grades for Penn State vs Kent State

Jun 14, 2020
We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

WEEKLY OVERALL GRADES
WEEKOPPONENTOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOVSPEC
1​
@ West Virginia
73.5​
67.0​
55.5​
75.9​
72.2​
70.2​
54.0​
69.8​
74.6​
63.4​
65.5​
68.5​
78​
2​
Bowling Green
86.5​
77.4​
78.2​
73.7​
71.1​
73.8​
66.5​
77.5​
81.2​
62.7​
73.9​
71.6​
66​
4​
Kent State
90.5​
84.2​
80.6​
69.3​
84.3​
88.4​
54.7​
90.8​
92.9​
89.4​
88.2​
77.1​

OFFENSE (83 SNAPS)
POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
CNick Dawkins
40​
48%​
58.5​
54.6​
58.7​
CDominic Rulli
28​
34%​
65.2​
40.5​
65.4​
HBNicholas Singleton
36​
43%​
75.9​
64.2​
75.9​
68.0​
HBKaytron Allen
26​
31%​
70.4​
53.2​
43.6​
74.3​
57.1​
HBCam Wallace
19​
23%​
67.3​
29.4​
73.9​
72.3​
HBQuinton Martin Jr.
10​
12%​
71.2​
60.0​
69.7​
59.4​
LGOlaivavega Ioane
48​
58%​
55.7​
84.5​
50.2​
LGJB Nelson
33​
40%​
64.3​
82.9​
60.9​
LGChimdy Onoh
7​
8%​
52.9​
52.9​
LTJ'ven Williams
37​
45%​
40.4​
50.1​
47.3​
LTDrew Shelton
36​
43%​
64.6​
73.5​
59.7​
QBDrew Allar
46​
55%​
90.5​
88.4​
75.0​
60.1​
QBBeau Pribula
38​
46%​
74.3​
58.3​
78.1​
60.0​
RGCooper Cousins
44​
53%​
64.2​
22.4​
68.1​
RGSal Wormley
34​
41%​
60.4​
75.8​
56.6​
RGAlex Birchmeier
15​
18%​
58.2​
76.9​
56.2​
RTAnthony Donkoh
41​
49%​
62.9​
78.9​
53.9​
RTNolan Rucci
39​
47%​
64.4​
60.7​
63.6​
RTEagan Boyer
14​
17%​
63.0​
72.7​
61.3​
TETyler Warren
41​
49%​
80.4​
82.8​
63.4​
51.9​
TELuke Reynolds
23​
28%​
89.8​
92.7​
67.4​
58.7​
TEKhalil Dinkins
19​
23%​
53.8​
54.3​
67.4​
55.6​
TEJerry Cross
11​
13%​
33.5​
59.2​
39.4​
TEJoey Schlaffer
10​
12%​
56.7​
65.4​
56.1​
WRHarrison Wallace III
44​
53%​
67.4​
67.0​
60.5​
WRLiam Clifford
43​
52%​
69.3​
70.4​
63.3​
46.2​
WRJulian Fleming
42​
51%​
68.0​
66.2​
71.1​
WROmari Evans
32​
39%​
83.8​
83.7​
59.1​
WRTyler Johnson
27​
33%​
55.9​
55.4​
60.1​
WRTyseer Denmark
17​
20%​
76.1​
72.0​
76.6​
WRAnthony Ivey
13​
16%​
71.7​
71.4​
59.2​

DEFENSE (47 Snaps)

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
CBJalen Kimber
21​
45%​
69.4​
71.3​
77.1​
64.1​
CBElliot Washington II
21​
45%​
64.9​
62.0​
64.1​
CBCam Miller
15​
32%​
65.4​
63.8​
73.1​
63.2​
CBAudavion Collins
15​
32%​
61.9​
71.7​
77.7​
55.1​
CBA.J. Harris
12​
26%​
71.9​
60.4​
70.5​
CBKenny Woseley Jr.
12​
26%​
63.5​
61.0​
62.6​
CBJon Mitchell
11​
23%​
64.7​
63.8​
73.1​
61.7​
CBAntoine Belgrave-Shorter
4​
9%​
61.0​
60.0​
60.0​
CBLamont Payne Jr.
2​
4%​
60.0​
60.0​
CBKolin Dinkins
2​
4%​
60.0​
60.0​
DEDani Dennis-Sutton
15​
32%​
94.9​
74.2​
75.7​
94.7​
DEMax Granville
13​
28%​
70.2​
62.8​
71.4​
DEJaylen Harvey
9​
19%​
66.1​
78.2​
75.7​
57.5​
DEJoseph Mupoyi
2​
4%​
60.9​
60.2​
DEJordan Mayer
2​
4%​
60.3​
60.0​
DTZane Durant
21​
45%​
83.1​
70.8​
69.7​
84.3​
DTDvon J-Thomas
20​
43%​
77.1​
74.0​
70.2​
66.7​
DTAlonzo Ford Jr.
13​
28%​
75.1​
74.7​
70.2​
58.5​
DTCoziah Izzard
13​
28%​
60.3​
61.9​
57.0​
DTHakeem Beamon
9​
19%​
65.2​
65.4​
58.0​
DTXavier Gilliam
7​
15%​
62.6​
62.3​
59.1​
DTKaleb Artis
3​
6%​
75.6​
70.4​
71.9​
60.0​
LBTony Rojas
24​
51%​
77.9​
82.2​
75.8​
62.7​
LBSmith Vilbert
21​
45%​
63.7​
66.7​
73.0​
55.4​
LBAbdul Carter
18​
38%​
81.4​
82.4​
76.4​
76.0​
LBTa'Mere Robinson
17​
36%​
63.5​
63.9​
77.8​
57.4​
61.7​
LBTyler Elsdon
14​
30%​
77.1​
84.5​
77.6​
65.9​
60.9​
LBAmin Vanover
14​
30%​
57.7​
58.7​
57.6​
LBKobe King
11​
23%​
72.6​
62.8​
73.1​
72.8​
61.7​
LBDominic DeLuca
3​
6%​
72.1​
67.7​
75.1​
60.0​
LBBen Chizmar
2​
4%​
77.6​
72.8​
75.7​
SDejuan Lane
25​
53%​
66.9​
68.3​
78.7​
63.4​
SZakee Wheatley
22​
47%​
76.9​
65.2​
76.4​
78.5​
SPatrick Williams
20​
43%​
77.5​
78.6​
76.5​
62.5​
SJaylen Reed
19​
40%​
68.7​
70.2​
76.8​
60.0​
62.9​
SDaKaari Nelson
17​
36%​
64.9​
64.6​
73.1​
61.1​
SZion Tracy
15​
32%​
60.2​
54.3​
27.2​
63.7​
STyrece Mills
14​
30%​
64.7​
63.9​
76.4​
62.0​
SVaboue Toure
11​
23%​
76.5​
60.5​
76.9​
SJashaun Green
8​
17%​
66.8​
66.0​
59.2​
 
