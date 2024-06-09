Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Jun 14, 2020
6,547
6,421
1
I unfortunately won't be able to make it due to some prior engagements but will ask my sources regarding standouts. Working on confirming additional names as well.
2025
ATH BJ Norman (St. Thomas More - CT)
QB Brady Heiser (Gettysburg - PA)
QB Madden Patrick (Danville - PA)
2026
ATH Zahir Cobb (St. Albans - DC) - holds Penn State offer (6 total FBS offers)
ATH Ace Brown (Archbishop Hoban - OH) - holds four FBS offers
ATH Samson Gash (Detroit Central Catholic - MI) - holds one FBS offer
QB Gavin Marshalek (Mt. Carmel - PA) - holds one FBS offer
RB Chase Enlow (Hun School - NJ) - holds nine FBS offers
WR Ben Whitver (Powhatan, VA) - holds Penn State offer (5 total FBS offers)
OL Carter Scruggs (Loudoun County - VA) - holds Penn State offer (24 total FBS offers)
OL Brendan Alexander (Central Valley - PA) - holds Penn State offer (19 total FBS offers)
OL Tyler Duell (West Chester East - PA) - holds two FBS offers
DL Linkin Zylstra (St. Thomas More - CT) - holds two FBS offers
LB Joey Kopec (Cuyahoga Valley Christian - OH) - holds five FBS offers
S Kaden Gebhardt (Olentangy - OH) - holds 11 FBS offers
2027
ATH Zachary Gleason Jr (Chartiers Valley - PA) holds two FBS offer
QB Keegan Croucher (Cheshire Academy - CT) - holds one FBS offer
QB Brady Edmunds (Huntington Beach - CA) - holds 20 FBS offers
OL Layton Von Brandt (Appoquinimink - DE)* - holds Penn State offer (8 total FBS offers)
OL Maxwell Hiller (Coatesville, PA)* - holds Penn State offer (6 total FBS offers)
OL Preston Bernard (The Haverford School - PA)
OL Owen Bernard (The Haverford School - PA)
