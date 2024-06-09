ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting June 9 camp visitors

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
6,547
6,421
1
I unfortunately won't be able to make it due to some prior engagements but will ask my sources regarding standouts. Working on confirming additional names as well.


2025
ATH BJ Norman (St. Thomas More - CT)
QB Brady Heiser (Gettysburg - PA)
QB Madden Patrick (Danville - PA)

2026

ATH Zahir Cobb (St. Albans - DC) - holds Penn State offer (6 total FBS offers)
ATH Ace Brown (Archbishop Hoban - OH) - holds four FBS offers
ATH Samson Gash (Detroit Central Catholic - MI) - holds one FBS offer
QB Gavin Marshalek (Mt. Carmel - PA) - holds one FBS offer
RB Chase Enlow (Hun School - NJ) - holds nine FBS offers
WR Ben Whitver (Powhatan, VA) - holds Penn State offer (5 total FBS offers)
OL Carter Scruggs (Loudoun County - VA) - holds Penn State offer (24 total FBS offers)
OL Brendan Alexander (Central Valley - PA) - holds Penn State offer (19 total FBS offers)
OL Tyler Duell (West Chester East - PA) - holds two FBS offers
DL Linkin Zylstra (St. Thomas More - CT) - holds two FBS offers
LB Joey Kopec (Cuyahoga Valley Christian - OH) - holds five FBS offers
S Kaden Gebhardt (Olentangy - OH) - holds 11 FBS offers

2027

ATH Zachary Gleason Jr (Chartiers Valley - PA) holds two FBS offer
QB Keegan Croucher (Cheshire Academy - CT) - holds one FBS offer
QB Brady Edmunds (Huntington Beach - CA) - holds 20 FBS offers
OL Layton Von Brandt (Appoquinimink - DE)* - holds Penn State offer (8 total FBS offers)
OL Maxwell Hiller (Coatesville, PA)* - holds Penn State offer (6 total FBS offers)
OL Preston Bernard (The Haverford School - PA)
OL Owen Bernard (The Haverford School - PA)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FB Recruiting Sunday Notable Campers

Replies
5
Views
376
The Lions Den
NITTANYJGK
N
Richie O

FB Recruiting Recruit Visitor List for Today (3/23)

Replies
1
Views
526
The Lions Den
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Richie O

FB Recruiting 2024 Blue / White Game Recruit Visitor List

Replies
1
Views
546
The Lions Den
Greg Smith
Greg Smith
Richie O

FB Recruiting Recruits set to visit this week (4/01 - 4/06)

Replies
0
Views
370
The Lions Den
Richie O
Richie O
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

FB Recruiting Who is visiting for Blue White 2024?

Replies
4
Views
650
The Lions Den
NITTANYJGK
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today