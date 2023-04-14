Don’t expect to see a lot on offense, even if the weather is good. Franklin hates to show his opponents what he has so he will keep a tight rein on both Allar and Pribula. Guessin he will have Allar throw three or four deep bombs to show off that cannon so the future opponents keep the dbacks play deep. But thats about it.



And he will keep Pribula on a short leash as he, as all coaches these days, hate QB controversies. Doesn’t want Pribula to look really good in case Allar struggles early. He sees enough of them in practice to know what they can do.



That will make it difficult for fans to evaluate the receivers, the real question on offense. We may see some speed on a couple long bombs. Hopefully we will see a few guys with sticky fingers making great catches. The two freshmen O linemen will get playing time so seeing how they handle things will be good.



And since it is reported that Allen is down to 201 wat h to see if he gained speed. The way he sees the field speed will make him a long run threat at any time.



On the other side, all eyes will be on the tackles. Hope to see a breakout by at least one of them. They will be facing off with some stout O linemen so it should be a good test for the tackles. We know the lbackers are good. But will be difficult to evaluate the dbacks since we won’t really know how good the receivers are that they will be covering. Guess it will be mostly about knowing the position, the coverages, and reacting.



But don‘t expect a lot of new plays, exciting offense(unless they can break a couple long plays), or even game like execution. It will be more of a scrimmage practice. Even with that, enjoy looking at new talent and prepping for what should be a fantastic season ahead!