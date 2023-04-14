Richard Schnyderite
Mar 21, 2016
- 5,190
- 3,818
- 1
Happy Valley Insider - 2023 Blue-White Spring Game Central
Everything you need for this weekend's Blue-White Game.
pennstate.rivals.com
These are humans not light bulbs. Fans act like just because they were rated 100 watts...you plug them in and that's what you get.I think this is where the recruiting services (and coaches) got it a bit wrong. Great athlete but not a WR (at least not yet). He didnt come in as a freshman with the right mind set or body to compete.
Let's overstate the performance either way, it's what we do.Who are we rooting for?
If O shines, are we panicked on D? Vice versa? TodoY is lose-lose.
There must be panic no matter what.Let's overstate the performance either way, it's what we do.
His pocket presence is there, that's for sure.Loved seeing Allar going to 3rd read in Evans. Maybe the oline this season will be good enough to actually give him time for a few 3rd reads......
Allar looks pretty good to me. He's been rushed relentlessly, but has done about the best he could have. He also ran a few times but the QB's are down by touch. He's a big boy and won't go down that easy against WVU. He can wing it and when he's gotten time has made some nice throws. Couple other time he was just trying to get rid of it but still got it to the RB's.Can't watch the game but dying to know how Allar looks???
Listening, not watching. Curious what exactly you mean there? Love the insight.Probably not the first half James Franklin was looking for.
Blue leads White 10-0 going into halftime.
Has Devin Carter the NC State transfer played?
Sutton is going to be tough. Rojas looks ready to contribute.
Living out here in Ohio, I listened to some of the OSU Spring game (1st half) and their defense was dominating.Sutton is going to be tough. Rojas looks ready to contribute. Both teams pass rushes are getting there quickly. As usual, the O is behind the D in the spring.
Fire Franklin 🔥Let's overstate the performance either way, it's what we do.
Sorry back to my laptop now... It just wasn't the cleanest first half but it had it's moments of positives. A lot of ups-and-downs as you would expect in a practice.Listening, not watching. Curious what exactly you mean there? Love the insight.
He's not here. Didn't stick to his verbal and went somewhere else.
Pribula looks more comfortable. Maybe Allar will settle down in the second half.Can't watch the game but dying to know how Allar looks???
i get it, the DL is getting a lot of pressure but Allar can throw some REALLY ugly balls...needs to harness that incredible armAllar looks pretty good to me. He's been rushed relentlessly, but has done about the best he could have. He also ran a few times but the QB's are down by touch. He's a big boy and won't go down that easy against WVU. He can wing it and when he's gotten time has made some nice throws. Couple other time he was just trying to get rid of it but still got it to the RB's.
So far so good. Maybe in the 2nd half Diaz will put the starting DE's on ice and give the 3rd team some reps which should give Allar more time and lead to some consistency in the passing game.
Also, McClain looked good early on a couple catches.
Evans has gotten the most opportunities at WR and has made good on them.
That sucks. He went to WVA. Better not play well against us.He's not here. Didn't stick to his verbal and went somewhere else.