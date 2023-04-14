Football LIVE / GAME THREAD -- 2023 Blue-White Spring Game!

Don’t expect to see a lot on offense, even if the weather is good. Franklin hates to show his opponents what he has so he will keep a tight rein on both Allar and Pribula. Guessin he will have Allar throw three or four deep bombs to show off that cannon so the future opponents keep the dbacks play deep. But thats about it.

And he will keep Pribula on a short leash as he, as all coaches these days, hate QB controversies. Doesn’t want Pribula to look really good in case Allar struggles early. He sees enough of them in practice to know what they can do.

That will make it difficult for fans to evaluate the receivers, the real question on offense. We may see some speed on a couple long bombs. Hopefully we will see a few guys with sticky fingers making great catches. The two freshmen O linemen will get playing time so seeing how they handle things will be good.

And since it is reported that Allen is down to 201 wat h to see if he gained speed. The way he sees the field speed will make him a long run threat at any time.

On the other side, all eyes will be on the tackles. Hope to see a breakout by at least one of them. They will be facing off with some stout O linemen so it should be a good test for the tackles. We know the lbackers are good. But will be difficult to evaluate the dbacks since we won’t really know how good the receivers are that they will be covering. Guess it will be mostly about knowing the position, the coverages, and reacting.

But don‘t expect a lot of new plays, exciting offense(unless they can break a couple long plays), or even game like execution. It will be more of a scrimmage practice. Even with that, enjoy looking at new talent and prepping for what should be a fantastic season ahead!
 
Unfortunately with the weather conditions, I think the game is played with an abundance of caution. Probably less reps for many of those key players in position battles and more for new freshmen and walk ons. Just my guess. I don't see Singleton and Allen being risked for long.
 
These are humans not light bulbs. Fans act like just because they were rated 100 watts...you plug them in and that's what you get.
Check out the guys in the MLB DRAFT that we're picked before Derek Jeter.
 
and we are underway as Drew Allar underthrows Harrison Wallace on a short pass, looked like someone may have gotten a hand on it. Don't expect much live threading from me today - will drop in occasional thoughts. Recruiting has my focus for the most part today.
 
Malik McClain with a nice catch with a corner draped on him. We've been very high on him throughout this offseason. Johnny Dixon than has one of the harder hits we probably will see today on Liam Clifford.
 
Accuracy was always going to be the make or break for Drew Allar. Not off to the best start today but don't think there is anything to be overly concerned about.

He hits Omari Evans as I type this for a touchdown. Think we'll see that connection quite a bit next fall.
 
Loved seeing Allar going to 3rd read in Evans. Maybe the oline this season will be good enough to actually give him time for a few 3rd reads......
 
That defense....woah....if this is how they're going to be...look the f#%k out America!
 
Sitting here under the north deck. Allar missed three chances for home run balls on the second drive. Don’t know how to feel - our secondary let guys run free but then they were free and not seen.

Anyway it’s nice to see them “play” and great to enjoy a beverage while doing so. :)
 
Millen again.

Rojas pretty light. He can run. Reportedly put on 29 lbs. But when I looked at him, where'd he put it?
 
Tyler Johnson with a lay out catch at the 5 to end the half. Replay might have over ruled it but it was a very athletic effort.

Then Franklin in his interview at the end of the half screwed up DDS's last name as Dani Dennis Danials... Huh????
 
Allar looks pretty good to me. He's been rushed relentlessly, but has done about the best he could have. He also ran a few times but the QB's are down by touch. He's a big boy and won't go down that easy against WVU. He can wing it and when he's gotten time has made some nice throws. Couple other time he was just trying to get rid of it but still got it to the RB's.

So far so good. Maybe in the 2nd half Diaz will put the starting DE's on ice and give the 3rd team some reps which should give Allar more time and lead to some consistency in the passing game.

Also, McClain looked good early on a couple catches.

Evans has gotten the most opportunities at WR and has made good on them.
 
Sutton is going to be tough. Rojas looks ready to contribute. Both teams pass rushes are getting there quickly. As usual, the O is behind the D in the spring.
 
I think they put him on the White on purpose. See how he'd do vs the 1s and give Allar something to think about even if he's untouchable.

Sounds like he's a beast today. Shelton did great last year.

What about 1s RT...who is playing there?
 
Living out here in Ohio, I listened to some of the OSU Spring game (1st half) and their defense was dominating.
 
Sorry back to my laptop now... It just wasn't the cleanest first half but it had it's moments of positives. A lot of ups-and-downs as you would expect in a practice.
 
i get it, the DL is getting a lot of pressure but Allar can throw some REALLY ugly balls...needs to harness that incredible arm
 
Amiel Davis at RB looking pretty good at RB. Not yet Hiffelfinger (or whatever) good. But the kid does not go down easy and he actually has B10 RB size at 6' 210lbs
 
DDS is unblockable...that's our SECOND STRING DE? Man I don't think so. I think he's a starter next year. "Good" problems...
 
