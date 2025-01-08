James Franklin: "I love the Kings of the North."
He was asked if there's something that's allowing northern teams to emerge.
Franklin: You described as a cold-weather team. I don't know if I would necessarily describe us that way in recruiting. We don't really sell it that way.
More Franklin: There are some changes going on right now. What that is specific to, I'm not really sure. I don't know if there's enough data points to have a strong statement on it. ... The programs that are being creative, aggressive and bold, which is what we're trying to do, it's helping ... It's good for college football that there's more teams represented and more parts of the country represented.