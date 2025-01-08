On the challenge of playing the longest season either team has been part of ...



Franklin: You're gonna have to be open-minded, creative and flexible. We've tried to do that. ... How important depth and development in your program is. You've gotta be willing to play guys ... I don't know if this is really what it's designed to be. ... When every decision we make is based on finances, we're not making decision that are in the best interests of student-athletes and the game of football. ... I think everybody should be in a conference. Everyone should play a conference championship game or no one should play a conference championship game. Every conference should play the same number of conference games ... Things need to be consistent across the calendar. Should we open the season a week early to take some of the pressure off the end of the season?



Franklin named Nick Saban, Chris Petersen and Dave Clawson as guys who should be considered as commissioner of college football.