Football No. 4 Penn State trounces Purdue 49-10 to improve to 9-1

Richie O

Richie O

Mar 21, 2016
No. 4 Penn State trounces Purdue 49-10 to improve to 9-1

The Penn State Nittany Lions for a second-straight weekend gave their fans an easy and relaxing viewing experience.
📺: CBS
🕰️: 3:30pm ET
🏟️: Ross-Ade Stadium
💰: Penn State -29.5pts


HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Purdue

HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and Purdue.
Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue Boilermakers

Ahead of Saturday's seemingly lopsided affair between Penn State and Purdue we go behind enemy lines with BoilerUpload
Penn State at Purdue: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon.
TBT: Penn State and Purdue projected starters as recruits

This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and Purdue Boilermakers starters ranked as recruits.
Penn State Football Practice Notebook -- 11/13 Edition

Here's the latest from Penn State Football practice on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Purdue game.
HV TV: Everything James Franklin said ahead of the Purdue game

Watch as Penn State Football HC James Franklin previews the Nittany Lions Week 12 matchup against Purdue.
I don't buy that we need to beat Purdue by 60 for style points. The goal here is to win comfortably and leave healthy. What I would like to see:

1. Big plays. I would like to see 3+ 30+ gains minimum. I might have the bar low, but...

2. Reserves playing more snaps. Let's see Denmark, Smith, and all of the other guys who haven't played a bunch. Work them into the starters rotation.

The rest in a win is gravy.
 
Reactions: LOTOlion, Jerry, 84Lion and 4 others
lazydave841 said:
1. Big plays. I would like to see 3+ 30+ gains minimum. I might have the bar low, but...

2. Reserves playing more snaps. Let's see Denmark, Smith, and all of the other guys who haven't played a bunch. Work them into the starters rotation.
Rather than big plays, I'd like to see 3 drives (minimum) of 6 minutes or more each. Let the D have the day off.

No punts by Penn State.

And yes, a lot of reserves playing.
 
Reactions: lazydave841
lazydave841 said:
I don't buy that we need to beat Purdue by 60 for style points. The goal here is to win comfortably and leave healthy. What I would like to see:

1. Big plays. I would like to see 3+ 30+ gains minimum. I might have the bar low, but...

2. Reserves playing more snaps. Let's see Denmark, Smith, and all of the other guys who haven't played a bunch. Work them into the starters rotation.

The rest in a win is gravy.
Right on target.

Ideally we'd be up 28-0 at the half as in the Washington game...and then let Beau run the show in the 2nd half.

But best not to get ahead of ourselves.
 
Reactions: lazydave841
Omari Evans has to find a way to make the safety miss on that play. Should be a walk-in touchdown.

Nonetheless, Allar finds Kaytron Allen a few seconds later for a 2-yard TD pass on third down.

7-0 Penn State.
 
Reactions: LeatherHelmets
That drive was easy. Overcame a false start. Warren essentially unguardable on that drive. Play calling was solid. Hard to tell with Purdue.

7-0.
 
Penn State is moving the ball down the field with ease. They just went 93 yards on 10 plays with the drive finished by a 15-yard Tyler Warren TD grab. Warren has six receptions for 81 yards. Allar is 10-for-10 for 116 and 2 TDs.
 
Offense is rolling. The only issue: we aren't targeting our WRs.

Meh, I'm not going to complain about AK using what we are good at.
 
Its Purdue, so big grain of salt and all, but we look SHARP. Credit to the coaching and preparation. Might the boys be hearing the talk from the national punditry about how we don't deserve to be 4th?
 
Reactions: scrivener
Poor ASWP, they kicked a FG with 1:36 left to take a 20-17 lead and Clemson had no TOs left. They proceeded to give a 75 yard Clemson TD drive in 20 seconds. LMFAO 24-20 Final.
 
Reactions: SLion
ram2020 said:
Its Purdue, so big grain of salt and all, but we look SHARP. Credit to the coaching and preparation. Might the boys be hearing the talk from the national punditry about how we don't deserve to be 4th?
I'm primarily thrilled that we seem to be locked in with a playoff berth within our grasp. We have flaws, but so far today we are avoiding them.

The opponent helps.
 
KA is not good E-W..... why you would run that play to KA rather than NS is a bit head-scratching (he also is not nearly the polished receiver that NS is).
 
Would also be nice to see our running game get going in between the tackles. I really like those multiple pitch plays in the first quarter but next week against a much saltier Minnesota defense, we're going to have to be able to run the football.... which in my opinion has been more inconsistent than I expected this year
 
