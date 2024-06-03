Marshall Levenson
Member
Silver Member
-
- Mar 18, 2024
-
- 10
-
- 2
-
- 1
Just got off the phone with Max Granville, who OV'd this weekend.
Full story to come, but shortly put, the visit was fantastic in his eyes. Really got a different look at things being an official visit and went in-depth on a number of things.
Still has visits to USC, Texas A&M and Oklahoma coming up. Aggies and Sooners the main contenders of that trio. Penn State certainly among the favorites right now.
Commitment expected end of June following final visit.
Full story to come, but shortly put, the visit was fantastic in his eyes. Really got a different look at things being an official visit and went in-depth on a number of things.
Still has visits to USC, Texas A&M and Oklahoma coming up. Aggies and Sooners the main contenders of that trio. Penn State certainly among the favorites right now.
Commitment expected end of June following final visit.
Last edited by a moderator: