FB Recruiting Note on Rivals250 DE Max Granville

Mar 18, 2024
Just got off the phone with Max Granville, who OV'd this weekend.

Full story to come, but shortly put, the visit was fantastic in his eyes. Really got a different look at things being an official visit and went in-depth on a number of things.

Still has visits to USC, Texas A&M and Oklahoma coming up. Aggies and Sooners the main contenders of that trio. Penn State certainly among the favorites right now.

Commitment expected end of June following final visit.

 
