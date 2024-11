PaoliLion said: The team should be solid this year - I think we’ll surprise some folks Click to expand...

I know Binghamton isn't a team to hang your hat on, but this team didn't play down to that level, had multiple guys getting steals, handling the ball, and dropping 3 pointers. They also had two guys in Eli Rice and Miles Goodman not dressed yet. They will be solid contributors when they get back. This could be at least a bubble team this year.