ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Penn State has coveted targets in Happy Valley, pushing for a Top 10 class

Richie O

Richie O

Well-Known Member
Staff
Mar 21, 2016
12,143
9,181
1
South Amboy, NJ
www.pennstate.rivals.com
www.on3.com

Penn State has coveted targets in Happy Valley, pushing for a Top 10 class

Penn State coach James Franklin and his program have about as much off-season momentum as any in the nation coming off a Final Four appearance. It’s resonating with top recruits. Many of these coveted targets were in Happy Valley this weekend and returns are coming in. On3’s No. 4 cornerback...
www.on3.com www.on3.com

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: GregInPitt, nittanynationrecruiting-aiden and Gorki224
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D

FB Recruiting Carter Jones views Penn State as school to take “very seriously” after new offer

Replies
0
Views
342
The Lions Den
DubJellison
D
D

FB Recruiting Gebhardt set for pair of spring visits to Happy Valley

Replies
0
Views
266
The Lions Den
DubJellison
D
Richie O

FB Recruiting Latest Intel on Grayson McKeogh....

Replies
3
Views
491
The Lions Den
Richie O
Richie O
D

FB Recruiting Recently offered 2026 ATH sets Penn State visit

Replies
9
Views
538
The Lions Den
Richie O
Richie O
Richie O

FB Recruiting Four-Star CB Danny Odem's Top Eight schools

Replies
0
Views
315
The Lions Den
Richie O
Richie O
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back