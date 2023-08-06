Franklin on Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten.



"I had some conversations, its really cool that our president picks up the phone and calls me and includes me in those conversations and discussions and Pat Kraft as well. I'm very appreciative of that and don't take that for granted.



I do think, obviously, with what you see that's going in college football right now. It's not shocking that these things are kind of happening, it's somewhat sad in some ways, not that these people are being added to our conference because I think obviously there's a lot of strategies that go into that. But you know, I do think there are some challenges that come along with it, and its just very different for most of the people in the room. It's very different than the college football that we all grew up with."