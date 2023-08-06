Dylan Callaghan-Croley
I have arrived at Beaver Stadium for today's Penn State media day. Starting to get that itch that the season is truly right around the corner. It should be another great year in Happy Valley. Will have updates as we meet with James Franklin, Mike Yurcich, and Manny Diaz today. Will also have opportunities to talk to many of the nontrue freshmen later on as well. Stay tuned here for updates throughout today's media day.