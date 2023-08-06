ADVERTISEMENT

Football Penn State Media Day 2023 Updates

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
6,492
6,388
1
I have arrived at Beaver Stadium for today's Penn State media day. Starting to get that itch that the season is truly right around the corner. It should be another great year in Happy Valley. Will have updates as we meet with James Franklin, Mike Yurcich, and Manny Diaz today. Will also have opportunities to talk to many of the nontrue freshmen later on as well. Stay tuned here for updates throughout today's media day.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Parkland Fan and 19333lion
James Franklin says his first few practices have been good, including yesterday's practice. "Extremely competitive first day in shoulder pads. A ton to build on. All three coordinators are back in their positions; there's a ton of value in that."
 
James Franklin says the open practice is something that they've wanted to do for a while but as a staff were never all in agreement on.
 
Franklin, on entering year 10:

"This is a special place and a special community with history, tradition, and passion." He also notes he's very appreciative of the administration Penn State has. "There have been some challenging days but many more good days and I wake up every single day feeling blessed and appreciative.
 
"I think this is as much depth as we have had, we got three deep at pretty much every position." - Franklin on this year's team.

Points to the stability of the staff and the depth as things that lead to a program having a better chance of being successful.
 
For those who care, James Franklin and his family now have a new dog. He swears he's not going to like the new dog no matter what though their first dog has grown on them.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: The Spin Meister
Franklin on Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten.

"I had some conversations, its really cool that our president picks up the phone and calls me and includes me in those conversations and discussions and Pat Kraft as well. I'm very appreciative of that and don't take that for granted.

I do think, obviously, with what you see that's going in college football right now. It's not shocking that these things are kind of happening, it's somewhat sad in some ways, not that these people are being added to our conference because I think obviously there's a lot of strategies that go into that. But you know, I do think there are some challenges that come along with it, and its just very different for most of the people in the room. It's very different than the college football that we all grew up with."
 
Franklin calls all the changes over the last five yers or so in college football "dramatic."

"It seems like since COVID, everything sped up."
 
James Franklin on the quarterback competition...

"Drew and Beau, obviously in year two. They look like guys that are year two in the same system, mentally, they look like guys, year two physically. They've both gotten stronger. Both gotten leaner they both gotten faster. They've gotten more confident with their reads, their accuracy, their decision making. They've been impressive."

Says Jaxon Smolik has a natural feel for the position on the field and has been impressive in the first week of camp. "He's doing well. If we can continue to build on this I think we'll feel good about where he's at."
 
"I think wide receiver is a position where I wouldn't necessarily say we have three deep defined yet but I think we have a good number of guys that legitimately are competing for that spot." - Franklin on the wide receivers.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Online Persona
Also on the wide receiver room, "There's probably eight to nine guys that are showing flashes that they could be the starter for us."

On Dante Cehpas... "He's done some really good things. He's gotten bigger, he's gotten stronger. He's shown flashes. I do think there's an adjustment period that he's going through."
 
  • Like
Reactions: Online Persona
On the safety room...

Franklin believes that their two-deep is possibly better than the two-deep last year. They're looking to figure out who will be the fifth guy.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Online Persona
Positions that have impressed Franklin so ar...

"Depth on the d-line and the o-line is impressive. The amount of bodies, the amount of experience that I think are going to impact the team this year and have really good careers here at Penn State. I think is impressive."

Also notes that the cornerback room is another impressive room so far this fall.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Online Persona
Franklin was asked about when him, Manny Diaz, and Frank Leonard went up to New England this offseason to see the Patriots. Notes they picked up a few things to bring back including any defensive lineman who jumps offsides loses their rep and has to run a lap.
 
Collins on the return game and if Nick is still in the mix...

Says Singleton is still involved as is Kaytron Allen. Also notes Omari Evans, Trey Potts, and a few young guys that have come in and have shown some flashes King Mack, Elliott Washington, Zion Tracy among them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bison13 and lazydave841
- At the punter position: He likes the competition that they're seeing early on in camp. Notes Riley Thompson, Alec Bacchetta, and others are all looking good early on but it still early.

- At kicker - Both Felkins and Shayadak are hitting the ball extremely well so far in camp. Looking for consistency.

- There will be a new No. 0 this year. Jonathan Sutherland wore the number last year.
 
Collins was asked about freshmem that have stood out early on and could potentially make an impact on special teams and the only player he named by name was Tony Rojas.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Online Persona
Collins seems pretty confident that Tyler Duzansky will be able to step into Chris Stoll's role this season. Notes his high work ethic and consistency.
 
Manny Diaz now up to the podium.

- On what he's looking for from Kalen King.

"What we're looking for is you don't get to carry over what you did a year ago this season. Is always looking for a sense of urgency. He can't lose his edge."
 
"The best defenses I've been part of in terms of getting after the quarterback including us a year ago is because we had multiple waves of guys that can be relentless."
 
On Chop Robinson now having a full offseason with the program under his belt...

"You can see he's more comfortable with that and as any player develops as you get more and more comfortable, you can play faster and thinking about a guy like chop playing faster is a scary sight."
 
On his defense as a whole...

"Right now in August, we're learning who we are, you know, we're sort of in our independent silos trying to get our guys as good as they can be. And I think we're all good coaches and all good staff do as we come out of training camp, we get a real assessment of where are we? Where are we strong, where we still may be growing and developing as a football team and how do we play to our strengths and how do we minimize our weaknesses."
 
On Abdul Carter.

"With Abdul's talent, if Abdul just does simple things in a simple manner, it will look extraordinary to the outside eye , because that's just what very talent people do, but they just play simple/"
 
  • Like
Reactions: bison13
Picking his words very carefully, Manny Diaz feels that the defensive recruiting has been trending upwards since he arrived.
 
On the freshmen linebackers...

"They have shown some athletic things to let us know why we were so high on him, and that we think so highly of them."
 
On his quarterbacks ...


"What's impressed me about the group is that they are business like, but yet don't get caught up in too much of the consternation you now, we have fun in that room. It's a joy being around those guys, I got the best job in the country. They're unbelievable people with unbelievable families from a really good high school. They've got a great foundation. They were raised the right away and you know, they all want to compete, and they all are really good leaders in their own way and that's growing with the youth. But they all understand the team concept. And that's what's most impressive."
 
- On what qualities he looks for in his centers...

"Intelligence, footwork, toughness both physically and mentally."
 
Yurcich on new wide recevies coach Marques Hagans...

"The relationships that he has with his players is over the top. His presence in te room and the messages he sends and how he sets the mindset in that room is remarkable. I think that's made a big difference."
 
- Early impressions on Dante Cephas...

"Early impressions are that he's going to continue to learn and grow in his this offense because it's new, right? So any player that doesn't matter, has to learn the system, whether it signals the verbiage, or alignments. But what we do know is that he won't blink."
 
For stat nerds, Yurcich agrees that points per play is the most important stat when it comes to judging efficiency in football.
 
Yurcich on Jaxon Smolik...When he sits on the field, he sees the field very well. He's good with the spatial concepts. He sees things and that's a great sign we got to get them better in the meting rooms, we have to get them better, and this is typical for a young guy. We have to get them better."
 
I'll have a general takeaways post from today's press conferences with Franklin, Collins, Diaz, and Yuricch later today.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
I have arrived at Beaver Stadium for today's Penn State media day. Starting to get that itch that the season is truly right around the corner. It should be another great year in Happy Valley. Will have updates as we meet with James Franklin, Mike Yurcich, and Manny Diaz today. Will also have opportunities to talk to many of the nontrue freshmen later on as well. Stay tuned here for updates throughout today's media day.
Click to expand...
“Another great year”? When did Coach 4-14 and his various staff permutations have “a great year”? A great year for PSU football achieves the 3 success metrics:

1. Beat UM
2. Beat O$U
3. Win the Big Ten championship.

To date, Coach 4-14 has never achieved the above In a season. Those are the 3 metrics for a great year. Only 3, and only those 3. Everything else is either a means to achieve the 3 success metrics, or irrelevant.

and to those who say PSU has only achieved all 3 in one season since we joined this corrupt sewer of a conference, 1994, I say that is correct, and frankly appalling.

Lets hope Coach 4-14 does something about it, instead of just talk.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: bison13
ShoreLion85 said:
“Another great year”? When did Coach 4-14 and his various staff permutations have “a great year”? A great year for PSU football achieves the 3 success metrics:

1. Beat UM
2. Beat O$U
3. Win the Big Ten championship.

To date, Coach 4-14 has never achieved the above In a season. Those are the 3 metrics for a great year. Only 3, and only those 3. Everything else is either a means to achieve the 3 success metrics, or irrelevant.

and to those who say PSU has only achieved all 3 in one season since we joined this corrupt sewer of a conference, 1994, I say that is correct, and frankly appalling.

Lets hope Coach 4-14 does something about it, instead of just talk.
Click to expand...
I hope CJF is paying attention to what you have to say because no one else is. Go find another team to follow.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mark.Alden, lockhavenlion3, bison13 and 7 others
BOSCO2 said:
I hope CJF is paying attention to what you have to say because no one else is. Go find another team to follow.
Click to expand...
Grow up. I’m a PSU alum and have as much right to critique this program as do you or anyone else. You want to be a fanboy of Coach 4-14, that’s your business. I’m not one, and until he “gets it” about what matters in this conference, I won’t be a fan of his.
 
Can anyone imagine what kind of life one must have to spend time on a message board of a team they really don’t like?

“Arg…..I hate Penn state coach so much, I’m going to purposefully and willfully enter a message board and show my disapproval instead of spending time on something I actually like to do”

AKA: I still live I. My parents basement and I need to pass the time before mom makes my pop tarts.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mark.Alden, bison13, Penn State Pat and 1 other person
ShoreLion85 said:
Grow up. I’m a PSU alum and have as much right to critique this program as do you or anyone else. You want to be a fanboy of Coach 4-14, that’s your business. I’m not one, and until he “gets it” about what matters in this conference, I won’t be a fan of his.
Click to expand...
Coach 4-14 has a better winning percentage against top 25 teams than Ryan Day.
So good day Mr Negative
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mark.Alden, bison13 and Penn State Pat
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richie O

FB Recruiting 2025 LB commit DJ McClary talks Penn State, schedules an OV elsewhere

Replies
6
Views
796
The Lions Den
NITTANYJGK
N
Richie O

Football Penn State Football Max Out Day 2024

Replies
2
Views
696
Penn State Football
BBG65
B
L

Manny Diaz "I think some of the lessons learned at Penn State made me a better man and made me better coach for sure to be here now."

Replies
1
Views
517
Penn State Football
bvillebaron
B
Richie O

FB Recruiting 2025 LB target scheduled for Penn State OV in June

Replies
2
Views
421
The Lions Den
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football Penn State Practice Notebook / Franklin Presser Updates: April 9th

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Lions Den
Richie O
Richie O
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back