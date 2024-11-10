Richie O
Penn State opens as 28.5-point favorites versus Purdue. The over / under is set at 49.5 total points per FanDuel.
Can we please have one week where the usual suspects don't spend time telling us we might not win this game?
At least we get two weeks to worry about the gophers.
/s
Oh dear, now you've done itThis is one of the few games we can hardly lose. Purdue is horrible.
Trap game.Can we please have one week where the usual suspects don't spend time telling us we might not win this game?
Thankth ithz nithe to be here.I didn’t know Lou Holtz was a regular on the board
Welcome Coach
And that's being kind. PSU and giving the 28.5 looks really goodThis is one of the few games we can hardly lose. Purdue is horrible.
And there is a big difference between possible losses and likely losses. The latter description was used prior to the UW game.There's a big difference between predicting 2 losses and saying 2 losses are possible.
…..in street clothes.Need Singleton out there.