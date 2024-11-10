ADVERTISEMENT

Football Penn State opens as 28.5-point favorites versus Purdue

mgkpsu said:
Can we please have one week where the usual suspects don't spend time telling us we might not win this game?
They aren’t known as the spoilermakers for nothing…

At least we get two weeks to worry about the gophers.

/s
 
Minnesota: Another team that can't run the ball and doesn't have the same level of athlete on either side of the ball. Can't the "2 loss" bozos shut save up their energy for the playoff game?
 
mgkpsu said:
There's a big difference between predicting 2 losses and saying 2 losses are possible.
 
When people think two are possible against teams that are struggling to be 500 they're being ridiculous
Anyone can lose to anyone. It's just highly unlikely we lose again to the playoff. And if we do there's major problems. See Miami.
 
Purdue is a good football team. They've had some bad luck, but they can play with anybody. They are very well-coached and they play with a lot of fire and determination. They have a bunch of good kids over there. #45 is a real good kid, tough, hard to tackle, the whole bit. #31 on defense is a real hard-nosed player and a great athlete. We better be ready to play or we're going to get licked.
 
WaffleShopper said:
Then why are we favored by 28?
 
I didn’t know Lou Holtz was a regular on the board

Welcome Coach
 
Thankth ithz nithe to be here.

Actually it was supposed to be Paterno but I'm out of practice. Sounds a little like Bowden, too. Reading some of the "we better be ready" posts just reminded me of Joepa's press conferences before we play really bad teams.
 
