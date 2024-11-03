PFF Grading Scale

WEEK @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ @ West Virginia 73.2​ 67.0​ 55.5​ 75.7​ 72.3​ 70.2​ 53.9​ 69.5​ 73.8​ 63.4​ 65.5​ 2​ Bowling Green 81.7​ 76.5​ 78.2​ 73.7​ 71.1​ 74.2​ 63.8​ 71.6​ 64.9​ 50.0​ 73.9​ 4​ Kent State 93.3​ 90.6​ 90.3​ 69.7​ 87.1​ 90.0​ 61.2​ 84.0​ 91.4​ 75.4​ 74.8​ 5​ Illinois 84.3​ 77.6​ 75.1​ 69.3​ 61.8​ 84.0​ 67.7​ 78.2​ 79.8​ 63.8​ 88.7​ 6​ UCLA 84.9​ 80.3​ 83.7​ 56.6​ 69.4​ 74.9​ 72.6​ 74.1​ 65.4​ 80.4​ 71.0​ 7​ @ USC 79.8​ 71.8​ 74.7​ 59.8​ 67.3​ 64.9​ 72.7​ 72.1​ 68.1​ 72.6​ 64.0​ 9​ @ Wisconsin 81.4​ 75.5​ 90.1​ 48.0​ 70.6​ 70.5​ 64.3​ 73.6​ 80.3​ 72.6​ 59.4​ 10​ Ohio State 69.5​ 61.1​ 65.1​ 72.6​ 58.6​ 70.1​ 46.0​ 74.2​ 73.2​ 65.6​ 62.5​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE: OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK TE-R Tyler Warren 53​ 96%​ 70.2​ 66.3​ 63.9​ 76.6​ 49.0​ HB Kaytron Allen 31​ 56%​ 68.3​ 53.2​ 70.8​ 70.8​ 58.8​ RT Anthony Donkoh 38​ 69%​ 68.2​ 86.2​ 59.2​ HB Nicholas Singleton 31​ 56%​ 66.1​ 72.1​ 81.1​ 61.3​ 57.6​ LWR Harrison Wallace III 41​ 75%​ 65.2​ 64.8​ 60.4​ QB Drew Allar 52​ 95%​ 63.7​ 64.6​ 58.8​ 60.6​ LG Cooper Cousins 1​ 2%​ 60.0​ 71.8​ LT Drew Shelton 55​ 100%​ 58.9​ 59.3​ 84.8​ 49.7​ LG JB Nelson 21​ 38%​ 58.2​ 59.5​ 81.2​ 55.9​ QB Beau Pribula 4​ 7%​ 57.3​ 62.6​ 57.5​ RWR Julian Fleming 25​ 45%​ 56.8​ 56.4​ 61.2​ RG Sal Wormley 40​ 73%​ 56.4​ 56.8​ 54.9​ TE-R Luke Reynolds 8​ 15%​ 54.9​ 55.3​ 63.1​ 60.0​ SRWR Liam Clifford 27​ 49%​ 53.5​ 53.8​ 57.0​ RWR Omari Evans 20​ 36%​ 52.0​ 52.7​ 60.0​ LG Olaivavega Ioane 55​ 100%​ 51.8​ 37.0​ 51.3​ RT Nolan Rucci 17​ 31%​ 51.6​ 51.9​ 50.7​ TE-R Khalil Dinkins 31​ 56%​ 50.8​ 50.5​ 70.0​ 54.9​ C Nick Dawkins 55​ 100%​ 50.6​ 54.4​ 50.7​

POS PLAYER SNAP SNAP SHARE DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV SCB Zion Tracy 16​ 25%​ 93.7​ 61.1​ 94.2​ FS Zakee Wheatley 64​ 100%​ 78.6​ 87.3​ 66.9​ 69.9​ DLT Coziah Izzard 13​ 20%​ 72.1​ 73.0​ 69.7​ 57.4​ LOLB Abdul Carter 60​ 94%​ 70.2​ 66.4​ 59.1​ 79.2​ 55.1​ LCB A.J. Harris 52​ 81%​ 70.0​ 70.2​ 76.4​ 67.8​ MLB Tony Rojas 47​ 73%​ 69.8​ 71.8​ 80.1​ 54.9​ 65.0​ MLB Kobe King 56​ 88%​ 68.7​ 66.4​ 63.0​ 66.4​ 63.2​ DLT Alonzo Ford Jr. 20​ 31%​ 66.0​ 68.6​ 70.1​ 56.5​ SS Tyrece Mills 5​ 8%​ 65.8​ 62.5​ 76.4​ 61.3​ SCB Cam Miller 33​ 52%​ 64.4​ 70.4​ 36.3​ 59.2​ 61.1​ WLB Dominic DeLuca 27​ 42%​ 62.8​ 65.0​ 33.0​ 58.5​ 59.0​ DRT Dvon J-Thomas 38​ 59%​ 62.3​ 63.7​ 72.4​ 56.1​ RCB Elliot Washington II 29​ 45%​ 61.9​ 82.1​ 78.2​ 60.1​ LCB Jalen Kimber 49​ 77%​ 60.8​ 64.4​ 76.2​ 59.3​ DRE Smith Vilbert 27​ 42%​ 60.8​ 58.5​ 61.1​ 60.4​ DLT Zane Durant 50​ 78%​ 60.5​ 61.0​ 56.0​ 58.3​ DLE Hakeem Beamon 7​ 11%​ 58.0​ 60.0​ 56.7​ DLE Dani Dennis-Sutton 5​ 8%​ 54.7​ 55.0​ FS Jaylen Reed 64​ 100%​ 53.8​ 46.2​ 47.6​ 57.5​ 66.0​ ROLB Amin Vanover 42​ 66%​ 43.8​ 43.3​ 76.4​ 53.6​

90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor