Football PFF GRADES: Penn State vs Ohio State

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
7,189
7,104
1
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL TEAM
WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1​
@ West Virginia
73.2​
67.0​
55.5​
75.7​
72.3​
70.2​
53.9​
69.5​
73.8​
63.4​
65.5​
2​
Bowling Green
81.7​
76.5​
78.2​
73.7​
71.1​
74.2​
63.8​
71.6​
64.9​
50.0​
73.9​
4​
Kent State
93.3​
90.6​
90.3​
69.7​
87.1​
90.0​
61.2​
84.0​
91.4​
75.4​
74.8​
5​
Illinois
84.3​
77.6​
75.1​
69.3​
61.8​
84.0​
67.7​
78.2​
79.8​
63.8​
88.7​
6​
UCLA
84.9​
80.3​
83.7​
56.6​
69.4​
74.9​
72.6​
74.1​
65.4​
80.4​
71.0​
7​
@ USC
79.8​
71.8​
74.7​
59.8​
67.3​
64.9​
72.7​
72.1​
68.1​
72.6​
64.0​
9​
@ Wisconsin
81.4​
75.5​
90.1​
48.0​
70.6​
70.5​
64.3​
73.6​
80.3​
72.6​
59.4​
10​
Ohio State
69.5​
61.1​
65.1​
72.6​
58.6​
70.1​
46.0​
74.2​
73.2​
65.6​
62.5​

OFFENSE (55 SNAPS)
POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHARE:OFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
TE-RTyler Warren
53​
96%​
70.2​
66.3​
63.9​
76.6​
49.0​
HBKaytron Allen
31​
56%​
68.3​
53.2​
70.8​
70.8​
58.8​
RTAnthony Donkoh
38​
69%​
68.2​
86.2​
59.2​
HBNicholas Singleton
31​
56%​
66.1​
72.1​
81.1​
61.3​
57.6​
LWRHarrison Wallace III
41​
75%​
65.2​
64.8​
60.4​
QBDrew Allar
52​
95%​
63.7​
64.6​
58.8​
60.6​
LGCooper Cousins
1​
2%​
60.0​
71.8​
LTDrew Shelton
55​
100%​
58.9​
59.3​
84.8​
49.7​
LGJB Nelson
21​
38%​
58.2​
59.5​
81.2​
55.9​
QBBeau Pribula
4​
7%​
57.3​
62.6​
57.5​
RWRJulian Fleming
25​
45%​
56.8​
56.4​
61.2​
RGSal Wormley
40​
73%​
56.4​
56.8​
54.9​
TE-RLuke Reynolds
8​
15%​
54.9​
55.3​
63.1​
60.0​
SRWRLiam Clifford
27​
49%​
53.5​
53.8​
57.0​
RWROmari Evans
20​
36%​
52.0​
52.7​
60.0​
LGOlaivavega Ioane
55​
100%​
51.8​
37.0​
51.3​
RTNolan Rucci
17​
31%​
51.6​
51.9​
50.7​
TE-RKhalil Dinkins
31​
56%​
50.8​
50.5​
70.0​
54.9​
CNick Dawkins
55​
100%​
50.6​
54.4​
50.7​

DEFENSE (64 SNAPS)
POSPLAYERSNAPSNAP SHAREDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
SCBZion Tracy
16​
25%​
93.7​
61.1​
94.2​
FSZakee Wheatley
64​
100%​
78.6​
87.3​
66.9​
69.9​
DLTCoziah Izzard
13​
20%​
72.1​
73.0​
69.7​
57.4​
LOLBAbdul Carter
60​
94%​
70.2​
66.4​
59.1​
79.2​
55.1​
LCBA.J. Harris
52​
81%​
70.0​
70.2​
76.4​
67.8​
MLBTony Rojas
47​
73%​
69.8​
71.8​
80.1​
54.9​
65.0​
MLBKobe King
56​
88%​
68.7​
66.4​
63.0​
66.4​
63.2​
DLTAlonzo Ford Jr.
20​
31%​
66.0​
68.6​
70.1​
56.5​
SSTyrece Mills
5​
8%​
65.8​
62.5​
76.4​
61.3​
SCBCam Miller
33​
52%​
64.4​
70.4​
36.3​
59.2​
61.1​
WLBDominic DeLuca
27​
42%​
62.8​
65.0​
33.0​
58.5​
59.0​
DRTDvon J-Thomas
38​
59%​
62.3​
63.7​
72.4​
56.1​
RCBElliot Washington II
29​
45%​
61.9​
82.1​
78.2​
60.1​
LCBJalen Kimber
49​
77%​
60.8​
64.4​
76.2​
59.3​
DRESmith Vilbert
27​
42%​
60.8​
58.5​
61.1​
60.4​
DLTZane Durant
50​
78%​
60.5​
61.0​
56.0​
58.3​
DLEHakeem Beamon
7​
11%​
58.0​
60.0​
56.7​
DLEDani Dennis-Sutton
5​
8%​
54.7​
55.0​
FSJaylen Reed
64​
100%​
53.8​
46.2​
47.6​
57.5​
66.0​
ROLBAmin Vanover
42​
66%​
43.8​
43.3​
76.4​
53.6​
 
Latest posts

