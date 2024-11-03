Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL TEAM
OFFENSE (55 SNAPS)
DEFENSE (64 SNAPS)
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|@ West Virginia
73.2
67.0
55.5
75.7
72.3
70.2
53.9
69.5
73.8
63.4
65.5
2
|Bowling Green
81.7
76.5
78.2
73.7
71.1
74.2
63.8
71.6
64.9
50.0
73.9
4
|Kent State
93.3
90.6
90.3
69.7
87.1
90.0
61.2
84.0
91.4
75.4
74.8
5
|Illinois
84.3
77.6
75.1
69.3
61.8
84.0
67.7
78.2
79.8
63.8
88.7
6
|UCLA
84.9
80.3
83.7
56.6
69.4
74.9
72.6
74.1
65.4
80.4
71.0
7
|@ USC
79.8
71.8
74.7
59.8
67.3
64.9
72.7
72.1
68.1
72.6
64.0
9
|@ Wisconsin
81.4
75.5
90.1
48.0
70.6
70.5
64.3
73.6
80.3
72.6
59.4
10
|Ohio State
69.5
61.1
65.1
72.6
58.6
70.1
46.0
74.2
73.2
65.6
62.5
OFFENSE (55 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE:
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|TE-R
|Tyler Warren
53
96%
70.2
66.3
63.9
76.6
49.0
|HB
|Kaytron Allen
31
56%
68.3
53.2
70.8
70.8
58.8
|RT
|Anthony Donkoh
38
69%
68.2
86.2
59.2
|HB
|Nicholas Singleton
31
56%
66.1
72.1
81.1
61.3
57.6
|LWR
|Harrison Wallace III
41
75%
65.2
64.8
60.4
|QB
|Drew Allar
52
95%
63.7
64.6
58.8
60.6
|LG
|Cooper Cousins
1
2%
60.0
71.8
|LT
|Drew Shelton
55
100%
58.9
59.3
84.8
49.7
|LG
|JB Nelson
21
38%
58.2
59.5
81.2
55.9
|QB
|Beau Pribula
4
7%
57.3
62.6
57.5
|RWR
|Julian Fleming
25
45%
56.8
56.4
61.2
|RG
|Sal Wormley
40
73%
56.4
56.8
54.9
|TE-R
|Luke Reynolds
8
15%
54.9
55.3
63.1
60.0
|SRWR
|Liam Clifford
27
49%
53.5
53.8
57.0
|RWR
|Omari Evans
20
36%
52.0
52.7
60.0
|LG
|Olaivavega Ioane
55
100%
51.8
37.0
51.3
|RT
|Nolan Rucci
17
31%
51.6
51.9
50.7
|TE-R
|Khalil Dinkins
31
56%
50.8
50.5
70.0
54.9
|C
|Nick Dawkins
55
100%
50.6
54.4
50.7
DEFENSE (64 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAP
|SNAP SHARE
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|SCB
|Zion Tracy
16
25%
93.7
61.1
94.2
|FS
|Zakee Wheatley
64
100%
78.6
87.3
66.9
69.9
|DLT
|Coziah Izzard
13
20%
72.1
73.0
69.7
57.4
|LOLB
|Abdul Carter
60
94%
70.2
66.4
59.1
79.2
55.1
|LCB
|A.J. Harris
52
81%
70.0
70.2
76.4
67.8
|MLB
|Tony Rojas
47
73%
69.8
71.8
80.1
54.9
65.0
|MLB
|Kobe King
56
88%
68.7
66.4
63.0
66.4
63.2
|DLT
|Alonzo Ford Jr.
20
31%
66.0
68.6
70.1
56.5
|SS
|Tyrece Mills
5
8%
65.8
62.5
76.4
61.3
|SCB
|Cam Miller
33
52%
64.4
70.4
36.3
59.2
61.1
|WLB
|Dominic DeLuca
27
42%
62.8
65.0
33.0
58.5
59.0
|DRT
|Dvon J-Thomas
38
59%
62.3
63.7
72.4
56.1
|RCB
|Elliot Washington II
29
45%
61.9
82.1
78.2
60.1
|LCB
|Jalen Kimber
49
77%
60.8
64.4
76.2
59.3
|DRE
|Smith Vilbert
27
42%
60.8
58.5
61.1
60.4
|DLT
|Zane Durant
50
78%
60.5
61.0
56.0
58.3
|DLE
|Hakeem Beamon
7
11%
58.0
60.0
56.7
|DLE
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
5
8%
54.7
55.0
|FS
|Jaylen Reed
64
100%
53.8
46.2
47.6
57.5
66.0
|ROLB
|Amin Vanover
42
66%
43.8
43.3
76.4
53.6