Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Jun 14, 2020
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|@ West Virginia
73.2
67.0
55.5
75.7
72.3
70.2
53.9
69.5
73.8
63.4
65.5
68.5
|Bowling Green
81.7
76.5
78.2
73.7
71.1
74.2
63.8
71.6
64.9
50.0
73.9
71.6
|Kent State
93.3
90.6
90.3
69.7
87.1
90.0
61.2
84.0
91.4
75.4
74.8
70.6
|Illinois
84.3
77.6
75.1
69.3
61.8
84.0
67.7
78.2
79.8
63.8
88.7
68.4
|UCLA
84.9
80.3
83.7
56.6
69.4
74.9
72.6
74.1
65.4
80.4
71.0
75.3
|@ USC
79.8
71.8
74.7
59.8
67.3
64.9
72.7
72.1
68.1
72.6
64.0
73.6
|@ Wisconsin
81.2
75.2
90.1
48.0
70.6
70.5
63.6
73.6
80.3
72.6
59.4
71.6
|Ohio State
71.4
61.1
64.2
64.4
58.7
70.1
48.6
72.9
74.5
63.3
66.0
71.8
|Washington
84.1
77.3
79.9
76.7
65.6
74.6
68.2
81.6
84.0
66.0
78.6
73.6