PFF Grading Scale

OFFENSE DEFENSE @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV @ West Virginia 73.2​ 67.0​ 55.5​ 75.7​ 72.3​ 70.2​ 53.9​ 69.5​ 73.8​ 63.4​ 65.5​ 68.5​ Bowling Green 81.7​ 76.5​ 78.2​ 73.7​ 71.1​ 74.2​ 63.8​ 71.6​ 64.9​ 50.0​ 73.9​ 71.6​ Kent State 93.3​ 90.6​ 90.3​ 69.7​ 87.1​ 90.0​ 61.2​ 84.0​ 91.4​ 75.4​ 74.8​ 70.6​ Illinois 84.3​ 77.6​ 75.1​ 69.3​ 61.8​ 84.0​ 67.7​ 78.2​ 79.8​ 63.8​ 88.7​ 68.4​ UCLA 84.9​ 80.3​ 83.7​ 56.6​ 69.4​ 74.9​ 72.6​ 74.1​ 65.4​ 80.4​ 71.0​ 75.3​ @ USC 79.8​ 71.8​ 74.7​ 59.8​ 67.3​ 64.9​ 72.7​ 72.1​ 68.1​ 72.6​ 64.0​ 73.6​ @ Wisconsin 81.2​ 75.2​ 90.1​ 48.0​ 70.6​ 70.5​ 63.6​ 73.6​ 80.3​ 72.6​ 59.4​ 71.6​ Ohio State 71.4​ 61.1​ 64.2​ 64.4​ 58.7​ 70.1​ 48.6​ 72.9​ 74.5​ 63.3​ 66.0​ 71.8​ Washington 84.1​ 77.3​ 79.9​ 76.7​ 65.6​ 74.6​ 68.2​ 81.6​ 84.0​ 66.0​ 78.6​ 73.6​

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor