Football PFF Grades - Penn State vs Washington

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL TEAM GRADES

OFFENSEDEFENSE
@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
@ West Virginia
73.2​
67.0​
55.5​
75.7​
72.3​
70.2​
53.9​
69.5​
73.8​
63.4​
65.5​
68.5​
Bowling Green
81.7​
76.5​
78.2​
73.7​
71.1​
74.2​
63.8​
71.6​
64.9​
50.0​
73.9​
71.6​
Kent State
93.3​
90.6​
90.3​
69.7​
87.1​
90.0​
61.2​
84.0​
91.4​
75.4​
74.8​
70.6​
Illinois
84.3​
77.6​
75.1​
69.3​
61.8​
84.0​
67.7​
78.2​
79.8​
63.8​
88.7​
68.4​
UCLA
84.9​
80.3​
83.7​
56.6​
69.4​
74.9​
72.6​
74.1​
65.4​
80.4​
71.0​
75.3​
@ USC
79.8​
71.8​
74.7​
59.8​
67.3​
64.9​
72.7​
72.1​
68.1​
72.6​
64.0​
73.6​
@ Wisconsin
81.2​
75.2​
90.1​
48.0​
70.6​
70.5​
63.6​
73.6​
80.3​
72.6​
59.4​
71.6​
Ohio State
71.4​
61.1​
64.2​
64.4​
58.7​
70.1​
48.6​
72.9​
74.5​
63.3​
66.0​
71.8​
Washington
84.1​
77.3​
79.9​
76.7​
65.6​
74.6​
68.2​
81.6​
84.0​
66.0​
78.6​
73.6​
 
