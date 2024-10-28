Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL TEAM GRADES
OFFENSE (69 SNAPS)
DEFENSE (71 SNAPS)
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|@ West Virginia
73.2
67.0
55.5
75.7
72.3
70.2
53.9
69.5
73.8
63.4
65.5
2
|Bowling Green
81.7
76.5
78.2
73.7
71.1
74.2
63.8
71.6
64.9
50.0
73.9
4
|Kent State
93.3
90.6
90.3
69.7
87.1
90.0
61.2
84.0
91.4
75.4
74.8
5
|Illinois
84.3
77.6
75.1
69.3
61.8
84.0
67.7
78.2
79.8
63.8
88.7
6
|UCLA
84.9
80.3
83.7
56.6
69.4
74.9
72.6
74.1
65.4
80.4
71.0
7
|@ USC
79.8
71.8
74.7
59.8
67.3
64.9
72.7
72.1
68.1
72.6
64.0
9
|@ Wisconsin
84.5
75.0
88.9
61.6
70.1
72.6
59.4
77.7
89.2
79.0
59.8
OFFENSE (69 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE%
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|QB
|Drew Allar
34
49%
79.1
80.2
60.9
60.0
|QB
|Beau Pribula
36
52%
76.2
87.9
57.2
60.3
|HB
|Nicholas Singleton
44
64%
74.6
68.2
76.5
72.2
66.0
|RWR
|Harrison Wallace III
55
80%
72.8
72.3
59.4
|HB
|Kaytron Allen
37
54%
71.1
61.1
28.3
75.4
59.4
|TE-L
|Tyler Warren
63
91%
71.0
68.0
58.8
75.5
|SRWR
|Liam Clifford
48
70%
67.7
67.9
59.8
|RT
|Anthony Donkoh
22
32%
67.6
65.7
66.5
|TE-L
|Khalil Dinkins
29
42%
63.4
75.2
68.7
43.0
|LG
|JB Nelson
7
10%
62.6
77.3
60.7
|RG
|Sal Wormley
62
90%
62.1
85.5
57.4
|LG
|Olaivavega Ioane
69
100%
61.8
58.7
72.7
59.4
|LT
|Nolan Rucci
49
71%
61.5
38.4
66.2
|C
|Nick Dawkins
69
100%
57.6
61.5
60.1
|LT
|Drew Shelton
69
100%
56.7
58.7
56.6
56.1
|LWR
|Julian Fleming
32
46%
54.5
54.3
60.3
|LWR
|Omari Evans
18
26%
54.4
54.7
59.9
|TE-L
|Luke Reynolds
10
14%
52.6
53.4
60.0
|LG
|Cooper Cousins
6
9%
44.7
70.2
44.8
DEFENSE (71 SNAPS)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|MLB
|Kobe King
44
62%
81.5
89.4
80.8
54.5
64.1
|DRT
|Dvon J-Thomas
31
44%
80.2
82.0
72.4
62.0
|DLT
|Alonzo Ford Jr.
13
18%
77.2
75.1
72.2
63.3
|LOLB
|Amin Vanover
40
56%
76.8
66.7
74.5
60.3
|DLT
|Coziah Izzard
22
31%
75.3
74.1
74.5
56.4
61.7
|FS
|Zakee Wheatley
64
90%
74.6
70.3
72.7
73.9
|SCB
|Dejuan Lane
11
15%
73.9
60.9
76.1
|WLB
|Dominic DeLuca
22
31%
69.1
67.5
80.2
59.4
66.2
|LCB
|Audavion Collins
6
8%
68.8
68.6
73.5
61.1
|ROLB
|Abdul Carter
61
86%
67.8
69.8
77.5
59.9
62.9
|WLB
|Tony Rojas
58
82%
67.2
53.6
34.3
66.4
71.5
|DLE
|Smith Vilbert
28
39%
67.2
73.2
73.3
56.9
|FS
|Jaylen Reed
66
93%
64.2
70.6
82.9
55.0
65.7
|DLT
|Zane Durant
44
62%
63.2
69.5
74.5
55.7
|FS
|Tyrece Mills
3
4%
63.0
60.0
61.2
|RCB
|A.J. Harris
48
68%
62.9
63.5
74.2
62.1
|SS
|DaKaari Nelson
4
6%
61.9
60.0
60.0
|LCB
|Jalen Kimber
49
69%
61.2
43.8
73.5
64.4
|MLB
|Tyler Elsdon
3
4%
61.1
60.4
59.4
|DLT
|Hakeem Beamon
10
14%
60.6
60.5
59.2
|SCB
|Zion Tracy
31
44%
60.5
61.4
28.0
56.4
60.8
|SCB
|Kolin Dinkins
1
1%
60.2
60.0
|WLB
|Ta'Mere Robinson
1
1%
60.1
60.0
|DRE
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
26
37%
59.4
61.3
57.1
60.0
|SCB
|Cam Miller
39
55%
57.8
62.7
76.2
58.1
56.8
|LCB
|Elliot Washington II
47
66%
55.9
65.7
81.1
54.1
|DLE
|Max Granville
10
14%
53.5
53.8