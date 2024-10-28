PFF Grading Scale

WEEK @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ @ West Virginia 73.2​ 67.0​ 55.5​ 75.7​ 72.3​ 70.2​ 53.9​ 69.5​ 73.8​ 63.4​ 65.5​ 2​ Bowling Green 81.7​ 76.5​ 78.2​ 73.7​ 71.1​ 74.2​ 63.8​ 71.6​ 64.9​ 50.0​ 73.9​ 4​ Kent State 93.3​ 90.6​ 90.3​ 69.7​ 87.1​ 90.0​ 61.2​ 84.0​ 91.4​ 75.4​ 74.8​ 5​ Illinois 84.3​ 77.6​ 75.1​ 69.3​ 61.8​ 84.0​ 67.7​ 78.2​ 79.8​ 63.8​ 88.7​ 6​ UCLA 84.9​ 80.3​ 83.7​ 56.6​ 69.4​ 74.9​ 72.6​ 74.1​ 65.4​ 80.4​ 71.0​ 7​ @ USC 79.8​ 71.8​ 74.7​ 59.8​ 67.3​ 64.9​ 72.7​ 72.1​ 68.1​ 72.6​ 64.0​ 9​ @ Wisconsin 84.5​ 75.0​ 88.9​ 61.6​ 70.1​ 72.6​ 59.4​ 77.7​ 89.2​ 79.0​ 59.8​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE% OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK QB Drew Allar 34​ 49%​ 79.1​ 80.2​ 60.9​ 60.0​ QB Beau Pribula 36​ 52%​ 76.2​ 87.9​ 57.2​ 60.3​ HB Nicholas Singleton 44​ 64%​ 74.6​ 68.2​ 76.5​ 72.2​ 66.0​ RWR Harrison Wallace III 55​ 80%​ 72.8​ 72.3​ 59.4​ HB Kaytron Allen 37​ 54%​ 71.1​ 61.1​ 28.3​ 75.4​ 59.4​ TE-L Tyler Warren 63​ 91%​ 71.0​ 68.0​ 58.8​ 75.5​ SRWR Liam Clifford 48​ 70%​ 67.7​ 67.9​ 59.8​ RT Anthony Donkoh 22​ 32%​ 67.6​ 65.7​ 66.5​ TE-L Khalil Dinkins 29​ 42%​ 63.4​ 75.2​ 68.7​ 43.0​ LG JB Nelson 7​ 10%​ 62.6​ 77.3​ 60.7​ RG Sal Wormley 62​ 90%​ 62.1​ 85.5​ 57.4​ LG Olaivavega Ioane 69​ 100%​ 61.8​ 58.7​ 72.7​ 59.4​ LT Nolan Rucci 49​ 71%​ 61.5​ 38.4​ 66.2​ C Nick Dawkins 69​ 100%​ 57.6​ 61.5​ 60.1​ LT Drew Shelton 69​ 100%​ 56.7​ 58.7​ 56.6​ 56.1​ LWR Julian Fleming 32​ 46%​ 54.5​ 54.3​ 60.3​ LWR Omari Evans 18​ 26%​ 54.4​ 54.7​ 59.9​ TE-L Luke Reynolds 10​ 14%​ 52.6​ 53.4​ 60.0​ LG Cooper Cousins 6​ 9%​ 44.7​ 70.2​ 44.8​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV MLB Kobe King 44​ 62%​ 81.5​ 89.4​ 80.8​ 54.5​ 64.1​ DRT Dvon J-Thomas 31​ 44%​ 80.2​ 82.0​ 72.4​ 62.0​ DLT Alonzo Ford Jr. 13​ 18%​ 77.2​ 75.1​ 72.2​ 63.3​ LOLB Amin Vanover 40​ 56%​ 76.8​ 66.7​ 74.5​ 60.3​ DLT Coziah Izzard 22​ 31%​ 75.3​ 74.1​ 74.5​ 56.4​ 61.7​ FS Zakee Wheatley 64​ 90%​ 74.6​ 70.3​ 72.7​ 73.9​ SCB Dejuan Lane 11​ 15%​ 73.9​ 60.9​ 76.1​ WLB Dominic DeLuca 22​ 31%​ 69.1​ 67.5​ 80.2​ 59.4​ 66.2​ LCB Audavion Collins 6​ 8%​ 68.8​ 68.6​ 73.5​ 61.1​ ROLB Abdul Carter 61​ 86%​ 67.8​ 69.8​ 77.5​ 59.9​ 62.9​ WLB Tony Rojas 58​ 82%​ 67.2​ 53.6​ 34.3​ 66.4​ 71.5​ DLE Smith Vilbert 28​ 39%​ 67.2​ 73.2​ 73.3​ 56.9​ FS Jaylen Reed 66​ 93%​ 64.2​ 70.6​ 82.9​ 55.0​ 65.7​ DLT Zane Durant 44​ 62%​ 63.2​ 69.5​ 74.5​ 55.7​ FS Tyrece Mills 3​ 4%​ 63.0​ 60.0​ 61.2​ RCB A.J. Harris 48​ 68%​ 62.9​ 63.5​ 74.2​ 62.1​ SS DaKaari Nelson 4​ 6%​ 61.9​ 60.0​ 60.0​ LCB Jalen Kimber 49​ 69%​ 61.2​ 43.8​ 73.5​ 64.4​ MLB Tyler Elsdon 3​ 4%​ 61.1​ 60.4​ 59.4​ DLT Hakeem Beamon 10​ 14%​ 60.6​ 60.5​ 59.2​ SCB Zion Tracy 31​ 44%​ 60.5​ 61.4​ 28.0​ 56.4​ 60.8​ SCB Kolin Dinkins 1​ 1%​ 60.2​ 60.0​ WLB Ta'Mere Robinson 1​ 1%​ 60.1​ 60.0​ DRE Dani Dennis-Sutton 26​ 37%​ 59.4​ 61.3​ 57.1​ 60.0​ SCB Cam Miller 39​ 55%​ 57.8​ 62.7​ 76.2​ 58.1​ 56.8​ LCB Elliot Washington II 47​ 66%​ 55.9​ 65.7​ 81.1​ 54.1​ DLE Max Granville 10​ 14%​ 53.5​ 53.8​

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor