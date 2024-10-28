ADVERTISEMENT

Football PFF Grades - Penn State vs Wisconsin

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL TEAM GRADES
WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1​
@ West Virginia
73.2​
67.0​
55.5​
75.7​
72.3​
70.2​
53.9​
69.5​
73.8​
63.4​
65.5​
2​
Bowling Green
81.7​
76.5​
78.2​
73.7​
71.1​
74.2​
63.8​
71.6​
64.9​
50.0​
73.9​
4​
Kent State
93.3​
90.6​
90.3​
69.7​
87.1​
90.0​
61.2​
84.0​
91.4​
75.4​
74.8​
5​
Illinois
84.3​
77.6​
75.1​
69.3​
61.8​
84.0​
67.7​
78.2​
79.8​
63.8​
88.7​
6​
UCLA
84.9​
80.3​
83.7​
56.6​
69.4​
74.9​
72.6​
74.1​
65.4​
80.4​
71.0​
7​
@ USC
79.8​
71.8​
74.7​
59.8​
67.3​
64.9​
72.7​
72.1​
68.1​
72.6​
64.0​
9​
@ Wisconsin
84.5​
75.0​
88.9​
61.6​
70.1​
72.6​
59.4​
77.7​
89.2​
79.0​
59.8​

OFFENSE (69 SNAPS)

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHARE%OFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
QBDrew Allar
34​
49%​
79.1​
80.2​
60.9​
60.0​
QBBeau Pribula
36​
52%​
76.2​
87.9​
57.2​
60.3​
HBNicholas Singleton
44​
64%​
74.6​
68.2​
76.5​
72.2​
66.0​
RWRHarrison Wallace III
55​
80%​
72.8​
72.3​
59.4​
HBKaytron Allen
37​
54%​
71.1​
61.1​
28.3​
75.4​
59.4​
TE-LTyler Warren
63​
91%​
71.0​
68.0​
58.8​
75.5​
SRWRLiam Clifford
48​
70%​
67.7​
67.9​
59.8​
RTAnthony Donkoh
22​
32%​
67.6​
65.7​
66.5​
TE-LKhalil Dinkins
29​
42%​
63.4​
75.2​
68.7​
43.0​
LGJB Nelson
7​
10%​
62.6​
77.3​
60.7​
RGSal Wormley
62​
90%​
62.1​
85.5​
57.4​
LGOlaivavega Ioane
69​
100%​
61.8​
58.7​
72.7​
59.4​
LTNolan Rucci
49​
71%​
61.5​
38.4​
66.2​
CNick Dawkins
69​
100%​
57.6​
61.5​
60.1​
LTDrew Shelton
69​
100%​
56.7​
58.7​
56.6​
56.1​
LWRJulian Fleming
32​
46%​
54.5​
54.3​
60.3​
LWROmari Evans
18​
26%​
54.4​
54.7​
59.9​
TE-LLuke Reynolds
10​
14%​
52.6​
53.4​
60.0​
LGCooper Cousins
6​
9%​
44.7​
70.2​
44.8​

DEFENSE (71 SNAPS)
POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
MLBKobe King
44​
62%​
81.5​
89.4​
80.8​
54.5​
64.1​
DRTDvon J-Thomas
31​
44%​
80.2​
82.0​
72.4​
62.0​
DLTAlonzo Ford Jr.
13​
18%​
77.2​
75.1​
72.2​
63.3​
LOLBAmin Vanover
40​
56%​
76.8​
66.7​
74.5​
60.3​
DLTCoziah Izzard
22​
31%​
75.3​
74.1​
74.5​
56.4​
61.7​
FSZakee Wheatley
64​
90%​
74.6​
70.3​
72.7​
73.9​
SCBDejuan Lane
11​
15%​
73.9​
60.9​
76.1​
WLBDominic DeLuca
22​
31%​
69.1​
67.5​
80.2​
59.4​
66.2​
LCBAudavion Collins
6​
8%​
68.8​
68.6​
73.5​
61.1​
ROLBAbdul Carter
61​
86%​
67.8​
69.8​
77.5​
59.9​
62.9​
WLBTony Rojas
58​
82%​
67.2​
53.6​
34.3​
66.4​
71.5​
DLESmith Vilbert
28​
39%​
67.2​
73.2​
73.3​
56.9​
FSJaylen Reed
66​
93%​
64.2​
70.6​
82.9​
55.0​
65.7​
DLTZane Durant
44​
62%​
63.2​
69.5​
74.5​
55.7​
FSTyrece Mills
3​
4%​
63.0​
60.0​
61.2​
RCBA.J. Harris
48​
68%​
62.9​
63.5​
74.2​
62.1​
SSDaKaari Nelson
4​
6%​
61.9​
60.0​
60.0​
LCBJalen Kimber
49​
69%​
61.2​
43.8​
73.5​
64.4​
MLBTyler Elsdon
3​
4%​
61.1​
60.4​
59.4​
DLTHakeem Beamon
10​
14%​
60.6​
60.5​
59.2​
SCBZion Tracy
31​
44%​
60.5​
61.4​
28.0​
56.4​
60.8​
SCBKolin Dinkins
1​
1%​
60.2​
60.0​
WLBTa'Mere Robinson
1​
1%​
60.1​
60.0​
DREDani Dennis-Sutton
26​
37%​
59.4​
61.3​
57.1​
60.0​
SCBCam Miller
39​
55%​
57.8​
62.7​
76.2​
58.1​
56.8​
LCBElliot Washington II
47​
66%​
55.9​
65.7​
81.1​
54.1​
DLEMax Granville
10​
14%​
53.5​
53.8​
 
