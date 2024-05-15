Richie O
Class of 2025 running back commit Kiandrea Barker earned an interesting offer today from Arkansas, now why is this interesting? Despite being a native of California, Barker spent a good chunk of his life in Arkansas as he moved to Arkansas during elementary school and played his first two seasons of high school football at Beebe High School, before moving to Texas last season and then was expected to move to Miami Central (FL) this season, but now is back at Beebe.
(UPDATE: Barker will take an OV to Arkansas on June 7th)
