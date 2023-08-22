ADVERTISEMENT

BB Recruiting 2026 PSU Hoops target shines at Will Barton Elite Camp

2026 PF Shane Pendergrass
What he did: When discussing sophomores that shined at the event, you have to discuss Pendergrass, a recent reclassification from 2025 that made a mark on a field filled with Div. I prospects. Pendergrass moved his 6-foot-8 frame around the court with the agility of a small player and shot it well for portions of camp. His length, athleticism and instinct allow him to be a tenacious rebounder that creates extra possessions as well.

Recruitment: George Mason, St. Bonaventure and Bryant have all offered Pendergrass, but programs such as Penn State and Notre Dame are also involved.
 
The reclass scares me. Prince Georges county is notoriously bad school system and if you are re-classing backwards, that means you’re going to be in trouble academically.
 
