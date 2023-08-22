Richie O
2026 PF Shane Pendergrass
What he did: When discussing sophomores that shined at the event, you have to discuss Pendergrass, a recent reclassification from 2025 that made a mark on a field filled with Div. I prospects. Pendergrass moved his 6-foot-8 frame around the court with the agility of a small player and shot it well for portions of camp. His length, athleticism and instinct allow him to be a tenacious rebounder that creates extra possessions as well.
Recruitment: George Mason, St. Bonaventure and Bryant have all offered Pendergrass, but programs such as Penn State and Notre Dame are also involved.
