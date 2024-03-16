ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting March 16 visitors

Apologies had a medical procedure yesterday that put me out of action most of Thursday and yesterday. But here's everyone we've been able to confirm for today. There's a few others we're working on.

Class of 2025
RB Bo Jackson (Villa Angela St. Joseph - OH)*
OL Hunter Albright (Hollidaysburg - PA)
OL Cam Clark (Dexter - MI)
OL Mario Nash (Kemper County - MS)
DE Mariyon Dye (Elkhart Central - IN)
DE Darren Ikinnagbon (Hillside - NJ)
CB Brandon Finney (McDonough - MD)*
CB Alex Graham (IMG Academy - FL)*
S Tristian Teasdell (Tuscarora - MD)
S JaDon Blair (Mount Tabor - NC)*
ATH Corey Costner (Perry Hall - MD)*

Class of 2026
QB Nathan Bernhard (Ashland - OH)*
QB Brody Coyle (Scranton - PA)
RB D'Antae Sheffey (State College - PA)*
RB Messiah Mickens (Trinity - PA)**
WR Dyzier Carter (Woodberry Forest - VA)*
OL Ben Nicholas (Davison - MI)
OL Tyler Duell (West Chester - PA)
DE Zion Elee (Joppatowne - MD)
CB DeMari Clemons (Grayson - GA)*
 
