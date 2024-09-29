Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Jun 14, 2020
-
- 6,975
-
- 6,880
-
- 1
We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL
Offense (by grade)
OFFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT)
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|SPEC
1
|@ West Virginia
73.5
67.0
55.5
75.9
72.2
70.2
54.0
69.8
74.6
63.4
65.5
68.5
78
2
|Bowling Green
86.5
77.4
78.2
73.7
71.1
73.8
66.5
77.5
81.2
62.7
73.9
71.6
66
4
|Kent State
93.0
90.2
90.3
69.7
87.1
90.0
60.3
83.4
90.6
74.6
74.9
70.6
72
5
|Illinois
83.8
77.8
75.1
73.1
61.8
83.4
68.1
80.0
79.9
64.1
90.0
71.2
Offense (by grade)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP TOTAL
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|RT
|Anthony Donkoh
67
100%
81.2
68.1
79.9
|HB
|Nicholas Singleton
36
54%
80.1
78.1
61.0
75.2
59.1
|QB
|Drew Allar
67
100%
78.3
75.1
68.9
61.2
|QB
|Beau Pribula
3
4%
77.9
70.2
|HB
|Kaytron Allen
32
48%
77.1
55.7
71.6
76.5
58.6
|LG
|JB Nelson
35
52%
66.8
57.9
67.1
|TE-L
|Luke Reynolds
17
25%
66.1
65.5
60.1
|TE-L
|Tyler Warren
61
91%
65.1
59.1
67.6
66.1
|LT
|Drew Shelton
67
100%
65.0
81.7
58.8
|RWR
|Harrison Wallace III
51
76%
64.1
63.9
60.0
|LWR
|Omari Evans
27
40%
63.2
63.1
59.4
|SRWR
|Liam Clifford
24
36%
61.9
61.9
58.6
|C
|Nick Dawkins
67
100%
60.0
53.8
63.5
|TE-L
|Khalil Dinkins
32
48%
59.8
40.4
82.1
|LG
|Olaivavega Ioane
67
100%
59.7
85.0
55.4
|RG
|Sal Wormley
14
21%
59.0
63.1
57.9
|LG
|Logan Bahn
3
4%
58.4
71.8
58.6
|RG
|Cooper Cousins
15
22%
57.1
43.1
57.4
|RWR
|Julian Fleming
48
72%
55.8
55.3
58.8
|RT
|Nolan Rucci
4
6%
55.1
5.8
57.4
OFFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP TOTAL
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|RT
|Anthony Donkoh
67
100%
81.2
68.1
79.9
|QB
|Drew Allar
67
100%
78.3
75.1
68.9
61.2
|LT
|Drew Shelton
67
100%
65.0
81.7
58.8
|C
|Nick Dawkins
67
100%
60.0
53.8
63.5
|LG
|Olaivavega Ioane
67
100%
59.7
85.0
55.4
|TE-L
|Tyler Warren
61
91%
65.1
59.1
67.6
66.1
|RWR
|Harrison Wallace III
51
76%
64.1
63.9
60.0
|RWR
|Julian Fleming
48
72%
55.8
55.3
58.8
|HB
|Nicholas Singleton
36
54%
80.1
78.1
61.0
75.2
59.1
|LG
|JB Nelson
35
52%
66.8
57.9
67.1
|HB
|Kaytron Allen
32
48%
77.1
55.7
71.6
76.5
58.6
|TE-L
|Khalil Dinkins
32
48%
59.8
40.4
82.1
|LWR
|Omari Evans
27
40%
63.2
63.1
59.4
|SRWR
|Liam Clifford
24
36%
61.9
61.9
58.6
|TE-L
|Luke Reynolds
17
25%
66.1
65.5
60.1
|RG
|Cooper Cousins
15
22%
57.1
43.1
57.4
|RG
|Sal Wormley
14
21%
59.0
63.1
57.9
|RT
|Nolan Rucci
4
6%
55.1
5.8
57.4
|QB
|Beau Pribula
3
4%
77.9
70.2
|LG
|Logan Bahn
3
4%
58.4
71.8
58.6