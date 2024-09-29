ADVERTISEMENT

Football PFF Grades for Penn State vs Illinois

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL
WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOVSPEC
1​
@ West Virginia
73.5​
67.0​
55.5​
75.9​
72.2​
70.2​
54.0​
69.8​
74.6​
63.4​
65.5​
68.5​
78​
2​
Bowling Green
86.5​
77.4​
78.2​
73.7​
71.1​
73.8​
66.5​
77.5​
81.2​
62.7​
73.9​
71.6​
66​
4​
Kent State
93.0​
90.2​
90.3​
69.7​
87.1​
90.0​
60.3​
83.4​
90.6​
74.6​
74.9​
70.6​
72​
5​
Illinois
83.8​
77.8​
75.1​
73.1​
61.8​
83.4​
68.1​
80.0​
79.9​
64.1​
90.0​
71.2​

Offense (by grade)

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP TOTALOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
RTAnthony Donkoh
67​
100%​
81.2​
68.1​
79.9​
HBNicholas Singleton
36​
54%​
80.1​
78.1​
61.0​
75.2​
59.1​
QBDrew Allar
67​
100%​
78.3​
75.1​
68.9​
61.2​
QBBeau Pribula
3​
4%​
77.9​
70.2​
HBKaytron Allen
32​
48%​
77.1​
55.7​
71.6​
76.5​
58.6​
LGJB Nelson
35​
52%​
66.8​
57.9​
67.1​
TE-LLuke Reynolds
17​
25%​
66.1​
65.5​
60.1​
TE-LTyler Warren
61​
91%​
65.1​
59.1​
67.6​
66.1​
LTDrew Shelton
67​
100%​
65.0​
81.7​
58.8​
RWRHarrison Wallace III
51​
76%​
64.1​
63.9​
60.0​
LWROmari Evans
27​
40%​
63.2​
63.1​
59.4​
SRWRLiam Clifford
24​
36%​
61.9​
61.9​
58.6​
CNick Dawkins
67​
100%​
60.0​
53.8​
63.5​
TE-LKhalil Dinkins
32​
48%​
59.8​
40.4​
82.1​
LGOlaivavega Ioane
67​
100%​
59.7​
85.0​
55.4​
RGSal Wormley
14​
21%​
59.0​
63.1​
57.9​
LGLogan Bahn
3​
4%​
58.4​
71.8​
58.6​
RGCooper Cousins
15​
22%​
57.1​
43.1​
57.4​
RWRJulian Fleming
48​
72%​
55.8​
55.3​
58.8​
RTNolan Rucci
4​
6%​
55.1​
5.8​
57.4​

OFFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT)
POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP TOTALOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
RTAnthony Donkoh
67​
100%​
81.2​
68.1​
79.9​
QBDrew Allar
67​
100%​
78.3​
75.1​
68.9​
61.2​
LTDrew Shelton
67​
100%​
65.0​
81.7​
58.8​
CNick Dawkins
67​
100%​
60.0​
53.8​
63.5​
LGOlaivavega Ioane
67​
100%​
59.7​
85.0​
55.4​
TE-LTyler Warren
61​
91%​
65.1​
59.1​
67.6​
66.1​
RWRHarrison Wallace III
51​
76%​
64.1​
63.9​
60.0​
RWRJulian Fleming
48​
72%​
55.8​
55.3​
58.8​
HBNicholas Singleton
36​
54%​
80.1​
78.1​
61.0​
75.2​
59.1​
LGJB Nelson
35​
52%​
66.8​
57.9​
67.1​
HBKaytron Allen
32​
48%​
77.1​
55.7​
71.6​
76.5​
58.6​
TE-LKhalil Dinkins
32​
48%​
59.8​
40.4​
82.1​
LWROmari Evans
27​
40%​
63.2​
63.1​
59.4​
SRWRLiam Clifford
24​
36%​
61.9​
61.9​
58.6​
TE-LLuke Reynolds
17​
25%​
66.1​
65.5​
60.1​
RGCooper Cousins
15​
22%​
57.1​
43.1​
57.4​
RGSal Wormley
14​
21%​
59.0​
63.1​
57.9​
RTNolan Rucci
4​
6%​
55.1​
5.8​
57.4​
QBBeau Pribula
3​
4%​
77.9​
70.2​
LGLogan Bahn
3​
4%​
58.4​
71.8​
58.6​
 
Latest posts

