PFF Grading Scale

WEEK @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV SPEC 1​ @ West Virginia 73.5​ 67.0​ 55.5​ 75.9​ 72.2​ 70.2​ 54.0​ 69.8​ 74.6​ 63.4​ 65.5​ 68.5​ 78​ 2​ Bowling Green 86.5​ 77.4​ 78.2​ 73.7​ 71.1​ 73.8​ 66.5​ 77.5​ 81.2​ 62.7​ 73.9​ 71.6​ 66​ 4​ Kent State 93.0​ 90.2​ 90.3​ 69.7​ 87.1​ 90.0​ 60.3​ 83.4​ 90.6​ 74.6​ 74.9​ 70.6​ 72​ 5​ Illinois 83.8​ 77.8​ 75.1​ 73.1​ 61.8​ 83.4​ 68.1​ 80.0​ 79.9​ 64.1​ 90.0​ 71.2​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP TOTAL OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK RT Anthony Donkoh 67​ 100%​ 81.2​ 68.1​ 79.9​ HB Nicholas Singleton 36​ 54%​ 80.1​ 78.1​ 61.0​ 75.2​ 59.1​ QB Drew Allar 67​ 100%​ 78.3​ 75.1​ 68.9​ 61.2​ QB Beau Pribula 3​ 4%​ 77.9​ 70.2​ HB Kaytron Allen 32​ 48%​ 77.1​ 55.7​ 71.6​ 76.5​ 58.6​ LG JB Nelson 35​ 52%​ 66.8​ 57.9​ 67.1​ TE-L Luke Reynolds 17​ 25%​ 66.1​ 65.5​ 60.1​ TE-L Tyler Warren 61​ 91%​ 65.1​ 59.1​ 67.6​ 66.1​ LT Drew Shelton 67​ 100%​ 65.0​ 81.7​ 58.8​ RWR Harrison Wallace III 51​ 76%​ 64.1​ 63.9​ 60.0​ LWR Omari Evans 27​ 40%​ 63.2​ 63.1​ 59.4​ SRWR Liam Clifford 24​ 36%​ 61.9​ 61.9​ 58.6​ C Nick Dawkins 67​ 100%​ 60.0​ 53.8​ 63.5​ TE-L Khalil Dinkins 32​ 48%​ 59.8​ 40.4​ 82.1​ LG Olaivavega Ioane 67​ 100%​ 59.7​ 85.0​ 55.4​ RG Sal Wormley 14​ 21%​ 59.0​ 63.1​ 57.9​ LG Logan Bahn 3​ 4%​ 58.4​ 71.8​ 58.6​ RG Cooper Cousins 15​ 22%​ 57.1​ 43.1​ 57.4​ RWR Julian Fleming 48​ 72%​ 55.8​ 55.3​ 58.8​ RT Nolan Rucci 4​ 6%​ 55.1​ 5.8​ 57.4​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP TOTAL OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK RT Anthony Donkoh 67​ 100%​ 81.2​ 68.1​ 79.9​ QB Drew Allar 67​ 100%​ 78.3​ 75.1​ 68.9​ 61.2​ LT Drew Shelton 67​ 100%​ 65.0​ 81.7​ 58.8​ C Nick Dawkins 67​ 100%​ 60.0​ 53.8​ 63.5​ LG Olaivavega Ioane 67​ 100%​ 59.7​ 85.0​ 55.4​ TE-L Tyler Warren 61​ 91%​ 65.1​ 59.1​ 67.6​ 66.1​ RWR Harrison Wallace III 51​ 76%​ 64.1​ 63.9​ 60.0​ RWR Julian Fleming 48​ 72%​ 55.8​ 55.3​ 58.8​ HB Nicholas Singleton 36​ 54%​ 80.1​ 78.1​ 61.0​ 75.2​ 59.1​ LG JB Nelson 35​ 52%​ 66.8​ 57.9​ 67.1​ HB Kaytron Allen 32​ 48%​ 77.1​ 55.7​ 71.6​ 76.5​ 58.6​ TE-L Khalil Dinkins 32​ 48%​ 59.8​ 40.4​ 82.1​ LWR Omari Evans 27​ 40%​ 63.2​ 63.1​ 59.4​ SRWR Liam Clifford 24​ 36%​ 61.9​ 61.9​ 58.6​ TE-L Luke Reynolds 17​ 25%​ 66.1​ 65.5​ 60.1​ RG Cooper Cousins 15​ 22%​ 57.1​ 43.1​ 57.4​ RG Sal Wormley 14​ 21%​ 59.0​ 63.1​ 57.9​ RT Nolan Rucci 4​ 6%​ 55.1​ 5.8​ 57.4​ QB Beau Pribula 3​ 4%​ 77.9​ 70.2​ LG Logan Bahn 3​ 4%​ 58.4​ 71.8​ 58.6​

We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - Poor