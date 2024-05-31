ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Updates / Tidbits from May 31st OV weekend

Happy Valley Insider - NitBits: The latest intel surrounding Penn State's first OV weekend

Happy Valley Insider takes a look at each official visitor in Happy Valley this weekend.
pennstate.rivals.com pennstate.rivals.com

I also have these players organized in more than less, my confidence in Penn State's chances of landing them. When it comes to potential commitments this weekend or in the future.

Keeping close eye on this weekend; Kemajou, Cyrus

Good spot but will likely take other visits Branch, Finney, Works, Simms

TBD: Littleton, Goodman.

Work to be done: Granville, Jackson, Porter

When it comes to Granville and Jackson, can't stress enough that Penn State really has done a great job in both but both will just be very tough to get out of the south, very similar to Jamonta Waller last year. That being said, if Penn State was able to add either or both to their class, it wouldn't be a surprise either due to the strong relationships the staff has built with both targets.

With Quincy Porter, they'd need a near perfect OV to give themselves a strong chance heading into the rest of his official visits. Ohio State and Michigan have done a very good job in that one and those are the two I'd probably keep a close eye on for him.
 
