Football Amin Vanover charged with DUI

Everyone knows you only break one law at a time. Getting high and driving around on expired tags is stupid, you're asking to get caught.

Delcolion915 said:
I'm wondering where your head is if you are out all night getting drunk and driving around DURING the season? Next man up. He hasn't done squat in two games yet anyway.
Charged Monday. Pulled over in early August.

Apparently waiting on toxicology reports until 9/9?
 
Delcolion915 said:
I'm wondering where your head is if you are out all night getting drunk and driving around DURING the season? Next man up. He hasn't done squat in two games yet anyway.
Going back to the two dismissals before training camp, this team seems to be made up of a lot players who are undisplined, whether it's on or off the field. Many of the players played the BG game like they were stoned, and the sad thing is that many of them probably were.
 
Last edited:
This explains Saturday. Defense was battling a hangover.

I knew that looked like the Varsity Blues hangover loss. I just couldn't put my finger on it.
 
lazydave841 said:
This explains Saturday. Defense was battling a hangover.

I knew that looked like the Varsity Blues hangover loss. I just couldn't put my finger on it.
Why?

This incident occurred in early August. The charges were filed after Saturday's lethargic 1st 1/2 defensive performance (Monday).

Why did it not affect their performance for WVU?
 
here is an article not behind a pay wall.

With a decent attorney, he'll plead this down to some lower form like reckless driving. Regardless, CJF will have to suspend him for some period of time.

onwardstate.com

Amin Vanover Accused Of Misdemeanor DUI

Vanover was accused of driving under the influence of marijuana in August.
onwardstate.com onwardstate.com
 
Obliviax said:
here is an article not behind a pay wall.

With a decent attorney, he'll plead this down to some lower form like reckless driving. Regardless, CJF will have to suspend him for some period of time.

onwardstate.com

Amin Vanover Accused Of Misdemeanor DUI

Vanover was accused of driving under the influence of marijuana in August.
onwardstate.com onwardstate.com
He lied to the cops. That should count for something too if someone is really trying to guide these young people.
 
mgkpsu said:
He lied to the cops. That should count for something too if someone is really trying to guide these young people.
Why are cops pulling our players over for expired tags anyhow? 🤔

At UGA, you at least have to be racing and or speeding to get pulled.

Our kid ain't getting enough NIL to renew his tags and he gets caught that way? Or we ain't got somebody walking the parking lot and covering this?
 
Obliviax said:
here is an article not behind a pay wall.

With a decent attorney, he'll plead this down to some lower form like reckless driving. Regardless, CJF will have to suspend him for some period of time.

onwardstate.com

Amin Vanover Accused Of Misdemeanor DUI

Vanover was accused of driving under the influence of marijuana in August.
onwardstate.com onwardstate.com
I don’t think it works like that. He will probably be convicted and then eligible for a first time offenders program. Not sure what that involves, but it is very hard to get a DUI charge lessoned, unless there has been some type of error by the police officer or lab testing.
 
Delco Lion said:
I don’t think it works like that. He will probably be convicted and then eligible for a first time offenders program. Not sure what that involves, but it is very hard to get a DUI charge lessoned, unless there has been some type of error by the police officer or lab testing.
my wife often gets them lowered to a moving violation of some type if it can be contested at all. by contested I mean that the police didn't follow the constitutional laws of search and seizure. From what I read, the officer said the he "smelled pot" on the guy's breath. What? Did he tong kiss him? OK, he could have smelled it on the guy's clothes or in his car but that isn't what he said (or at least what the article said). Why was he pulled over? is there evidence other than you just wanted to? how did you suspect booze or pot? is that supported by the body and/or cruiser camera? Is the testing accurate (article said 95%)? Has it been calibrated recently? Does the hospital keep a record or calibration? can they produce that? were Miranda rights given? When? Did the accused ask for an attorney?

All of this, of course, takes money for a good defense lawyer. But if he wants to get off, make the prosecutor work for it. or, make everyone's life a little easier and reduce the charge to reckless driving.
 
Delcolion915 said:
I'm wondering where your head is if you are out all night getting drunk and driving around DURING the season? Next man up. He hasn't done squat in two games yet anyway.
LOL. These are college kids. I used to see the '94 team out on the town often after games. They weren't helping old ladies across the busy street. They seemed to play OK.
 
sss said:
LOL. These are college kids. I used to see the '94 team out on the town often after games. They weren't helping old ladies across the busy street. They seemed to play OK.
And specifically a certain star qb enjoyed the town after games in the 90s. I don’t know what’s wrong with some of the posters around here that think that everything during Joe’s era was church and football and nothing else. These kids partied hard! Some of them did stupid things. I know one personally who did some crazy things in the early 90s. They’re freaking college kids.
 
Obliviax said:
my wife often gets them lowered to a moving violation of some type if it can be contested at all. by contested I mean that the police didn't follow the constitutional laws of search and seizure. From what I read, the officer said the he "smelled pot" on the guy's breath. What? Did he tong kiss him? OK, he could have smelled it on the guy's clothes or in his car but that isn't what he said (or at least what the article said). Why was he pulled over? is there evidence other than you just wanted to? how did you suspect booze or pot? is that supported by the body and/or cruiser camera? Is the testing accurate (article said 95%)? Has it been calibrated recently? Does the hospital keep a record or calibration? can they produce that? were Miranda rights given? When? Did the accused ask for an attorney?

All of this, of course, takes money for a good defense lawyer. But if he wants to get off, make the prosecutor work for it. or, make everyone's life a little easier and reduce the charge to reckless driving.
Just do ARD and move on
 
LMTLION said:
And specifically a certain star qb enjoyed the town after games in the 90s. I don’t know what’s wrong with some of the posters around here that think that everything during Joe’s era was church and football and nothing else. These kids partied hard! Some of them did stupid things. I know one personally who did some crazy things in the early 90s. They’re freaking college kids.
Like many PSU students, including me, they weren't choir boys in the early 80s, either. The way campus rules on alcohol were enforced was a lot different then, and RAs and the police pretty much turned a blind eye to dorm parties so long as they stayed under control. Football players showing up at parties, making frequent visits to the keg, and leaving in the same altered state as the other party goers was not uncommon. I'm not condoning any of it and certainly not bragging about it, but there's no point in acting like it didn't go on.
 
OaktonDave said:
Like many PSU students, including me, they weren't choir boys in the early 80s, either. The way campus rules on alcohol were enforced was a lot different then, and RAs and the police pretty much turned a blind eye to dorm parties so long as they stayed under control. Football players showing up at parties, making frequent visits to the keg, and leaving in the same altered state as the other party goers was not uncommon. I'm not condoning any of it and certainly not bragging about it, but there's no point in acting like it didn't go on.
Right--college students are (for the most part) going to enjoy their time in college. Even football players
 
OaktonDave said:
Like many PSU students, including me, they weren't choir boys in the early 80s, either. The way campus rules on alcohol were enforced was a lot different then, and RAs and the police pretty much turned a blind eye to dorm parties so long as they stayed under control. Football players showing up at parties, making frequent visits to the keg, and leaving in the same altered state as the other party goers was not uncommon. I'm not condoning any of it and certainly not bragging about it, but there's no point in acting like it didn't go on.
How do you test for weed?
Do you sit the perpetrator down in front of a full Highway Pizza pie?
If he resists, he is cleared.
If he has the munchies and devours the pie, he is guilty?
 
Delcolion915 said:
I'm wondering where your head is if you are out all night getting drunk and driving around DURING the season? Next man up. He hasn't done squat in two games yet anyway.
Click to expand...
The same place the heads of the players were under Joe Pa when I tended bar at Zeno's.
 
Perfectly fine to have two nice glasses of wine out at a nice dinner that puts you at .07 BAC and drive home but not ok to take a few puffs of weed and drive home. What a joke. One has never had measurable problems while the other has nothing but measurable problems since the day it was invented.
The hypocrisy of perception is fools gold.
 
lowhandicapper said:
Perfectly fine to have two nice glasses of wine out at a nice dinner that puts you at .07 BAC and drive home but not ok to take a few puffs of weed and drive home. What a joke. One has never had measurable problems while the other has nothing but measurable problems since the day it was invented.
The hypocrisy of perception is fools gold.
Depends on the state. In many states, if the officer sees you driving erratically, you can be cited. That includes booze, vapes, pot, NyQuil, etc. most prescription medicines too
 
LandoComando said:
Right--college students are (for the most part) going to enjoy their time in college. Even football players
Yep, getting blasted and driving impaired is real enjoyment! I would think the biggest enjoyment would be handling the competition on the football field, and enjoying the attention that comes from that. I hear so many blaming the coaching staff for poor showings! Fire Franklin if the players are just out having fun, and now being paid to do it.
 
Waltwam said:
Yep, getting blasted and driving impaired is real enjoyment! I would think the biggest enjoyment would be handling the competition on the football field, and enjoying the attention that comes from that. I hear so many blaming the coaching staff for poor showings! Fire Franklin if the players are just out having fun, and now being paid to do it.
No one said the driving part was fine but yeah pot and drinking is the normal college experience.
 
LandoComando said:
No one said the driving part was fine but yeah pot and drinking is the normal college experience.
But Lando, the conversation turned to kids playing football after a hangover. My thoughts are if this is how these kids are being paid, why are we blaming Franklin?
 
Waltwam said:
But Lando, the conversation turned to kids playing football after a hangover. My thoughts are if this is how these kids are being paid, why are we blaming Franklin?
Franklin's always responsible for what happens. Just like an NFL coach is responsible if his guys play hungover despite being paid. Ultimately everything is on him.
 
LandoComando said:
Franklin's always responsible for what happens. Just like an NFL coach is responsible if his guys play hungover despite being paid. Ultimately everything is on him.
Does the team still go to Toftrees the night before a home game? If so, I would think that that would curtail a lot of the irresponsible behavior before a home game. If not, they should resume doing it.
 
bcspsu said:
Does the team still go to Toftrees the night before a home game? If so, I would think that that would curtail a lot of the irresponsible behavior before a home game. If not, they should resume doing it.
This^^^

I don't recall ever seeing an active player out on a Friday night before a football game during my time in State College. There was a MNC QB turned broadcaster who used to attend church services with my neighbor early Friday evenings.
 
Partying was always there as I remember some crazy nights with team in early 80s. Driving after is different.
 
Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
