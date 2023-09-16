Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Another Penn State gameday has arrived!
Honestly has anyone even said Fire Franklin in a game thread yet?Fire Franklin...
Getting that out right away in miniscule hopes that it deters 100 self appointed football gurus from posting it every 5 minutes throughout the game.
Try this... watch the game..know that nothing and no one is perfect and learn along with the coaches and team members.
Good luck today everyone. Enjoy the ride!
If we were at home we'd be -20PSU only -14. No respect.
11:00 kickoff is the only reason why I'm not biting hard on the 14 points.If we were at home we'd be -20
Same way they do BidenWatched the start of game day for the first time in a couple of years. Only one question.
How are they animating Corso?
🤔
He got up limping a couple of times last week. Didn't look like anything major.Now Harrison Wallace is injured? Damn.
Gronk has a very specific target audienceThese Saturday pregame shows have crossed over to awful. I was watching Big Noon Saturday. That show is unwatchable. Gronk has to be the worst sports personality ever. Had to walk away.
You got that right
I'm taking a risk here but I wasn't happy about the praise of Coach Prime during the WVa pregame show. No doubt their win over TCU was the story of the day but they went on and on about him being criticized because he is black. There are a lot of black coaches (including 4 in the BiG) but for some reason we got a big dose of race and I don't understand why. Coach Prime has a bombastic personality and that's not everybody's cup of tea. End of story.
Look at the games on the schedule today. There's not much to get excited about. Prime is the biggest story in college football especially because people not only wanted him to fail but foolishly thought he would.
I have no problem with his personality, but the overkill about him is ridiculous (not his fault obviously), but I had the same problem with the Tebow overkill.I'm taking a risk here but I wasn't happy about the praise of Coach Prime during the WVa pregame show. No doubt their win over TCU was the story of the day but they went on and on about him being criticized because he is black. There are a lot of black coaches (including 4 in the BiG) but for some reason we got a big dose of race and I don't understand why. Coach Prime has a bombastic personality and that's not everybody's cup of tea. End of story.
It wasn't about race but the attitude people had towards him because he wasn't running his program the way they thought he should wasn't acceptable. He was right. They were wrong and mainly still refuse to acknowledge he was right.I'm taking a risk here but I wasn't happy about the praise of Coach Prime during the WVa pregame show. No doubt their win over TCU was the story of the day but they went on and on about him being criticized because he is black. There are a lot of black coaches (including 4 in the BiG) but for some reason we got a big dose of race and I don't understand why. Coach Prime has a bombastic personality and that's not everybody's cup of tea. End of story.
Is the game on internet radio? I am in Europe.Another Penn State gameday has arrived!
Is the game on internet radio? I am in Europe?
Good--I want the D out there first.Illinois won the toss and will receive.
Too many--but hopefully eventually that forces him out before we play Ohio State and MichiganHow many blown gap assignments will #43 have today?
Too many missed tacklesThis looks like an 11 a.m. kick defense.
How many blown gap assignments will #43 have today?
That pass was well behind him. That one is on Drew.Catch the damn ball