Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State defeats Illinois, 30-13

Fire Franklin...

Getting that out right away in miniscule hopes that it deters 100 self appointed football gurus from posting it every 5 minutes throughout the game.

Try this... watch the game..know that nothing and no one is perfect and learn along with the coaches and team members.

Good luck today everyone. Enjoy the ride!
 
Rip_E_2_Joe_PA said:
Honestly has anyone even said Fire Franklin in a game thread yet?
Criticism is fine. We all know the quality of these opponents. See today's line.
 
Watched the start of game day for the first time in a couple of years. Only one question.

How are they animating Corso?

🤔
 
We deserve better
 
b&w1987 said:
Watched the start of game day for the first time in a couple of years. Only one question.

How are they animating Corso?

🤔
These Saturday pregame shows have crossed over to awful. I was watching Big Noon Saturday. That show is unwatchable. Gronk has to be the worst sports personality ever. Had to walk away.
 
JWB389 said:
These Saturday pregame shows have crossed over to awful. I was watching Big Noon Saturday. That show is unwatchable. Gronk has to be the worst sports personality ever. Had to walk away.
Gronk has a very specific target audience
 
Nittany_9 said:
Is there a show talking about anything other than ‘Prime’ today…..holy crap!
I'm taking a risk here but I wasn't happy about the praise of Coach Prime during the WVa pregame show. No doubt their win over TCU was the story of the day but they went on and on about him being criticized because he is black. There are a lot of black coaches (including 4 in the BiG) but for some reason we got a big dose of race and I don't understand why. Coach Prime has a bombastic personality and that's not everybody's cup of tea. End of story.
 
Nittany_9 said:
Is there a show talking about anything other than ‘Prime’ today…..holy crap!
Look at the games on the schedule today. There's not much to get excited about. Prime is the biggest story in college football especially because people not only wanted him to fail but foolishly thought he would.
 
bdgan said:
I'm taking a risk here but I wasn't happy about the praise of Coach Prime during the WVa pregame show. No doubt their win over TCU was the story of the day but they went on and on about him being criticized because he is black. There are a lot of black coaches (including 4 in the BiG) but for some reason we got a big dose of race and I don't understand why. Coach Prime has a bombastic personality and that's not everybody's cup of tea. End of story.
I have no problem with his personality, but the overkill about him is ridiculous (not his fault obviously), but I had the same problem with the Tebow overkill.
 
bdgan said:
I'm taking a risk here but I wasn't happy about the praise of Coach Prime during the WVa pregame show. No doubt their win over TCU was the story of the day but they went on and on about him being criticized because he is black. There are a lot of black coaches (including 4 in the BiG) but for some reason we got a big dose of race and I don't understand why. Coach Prime has a bombastic personality and that's not everybody's cup of tea. End of story.
It wasn't about race but the attitude people had towards him because he wasn't running his program the way they thought he should wasn't acceptable. He was right. They were wrong and mainly still refuse to acknowledge he was right.
 
11 on def needs to stop going for highlight play and make some tackles
Def ends need to stop pinching inside
 
