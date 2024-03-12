Dylan Callaghan-Croley
James is set to meet with the media at the top of the hour and we'll be at Penn State's first spring practice later today as well.
I posted this in the thread. I think Edge rushers are going higher and getting more money in the NFL than linebackers.On Abdul Carter making the move to DE...
"This wasn't really something from us, this was from Abdul," he says when it came to make that decision.
Agreed which makes a ton of sense for Abdul from a pro perspective. Show you can be very good at a premium position and get paid.I posted this in the thread. I think Edge rushers are going higher and getting more money in the NFL than linebackers.
I am not sure what that means. is he saying the body type suggests this? Linebacker or DE?RB Quinton Martin could "grow and explode dramatically over these next couple of months", he said in his final question of the afternoon.
That's all from Franklin.
Penn State offensive lineman Cooper Cousins will be starting his Penn State career at center though Franklin notes that he does have position versatility.
I too would not be surprised. Highest floor imo of any 2024 signee.Would not be shocked if he's the starter at C at some point this year.
Think he is suggesting as an athlete and running back. Penn State will expect Martin to make an impact in 2024.I am not sure what that means. is he saying the body type suggests this? Linebacker or DE?
was there any conversation about the number of 'ships we have and what we are going to do to get down to the number?Think he is suggesting as an athlete and running back. Penn State will expect Martin to make an impact in 2024.
My guess is that that is not a trait only of Franklin, but of almost every college head coach.This is what I like about Franklin, he talks about players in spring and when fall gets here you never hear about them again
Except no one could ever get open against a secondary with a pulse. But hey the talent is great. I guess it was all Yurcich's fault or that's what they want us to believe.Franklin says he doesn't believe they've ever had "talent issue" at wide receiver. Believes that Marques Hagans entering his second year with the program will be helpful as well as the addition of Julian Fleming who has experience and maturity.
Every cfb coach is re-recruiting his own team all year in this era.This is what I like about Franklin, he talks about players in spring and when fall gets here you never hear about them again
Yep, it’s all coach speak. 90% of what he says is not for the press, it’s not for fans…..it’s psychological warfare to some how motivate manipulate players. And coaching staff.My guess is that that is not a trait only of Franklin, but of almost every college head coach.
So, he shouldn't answer questions about players that will redshirt or play sparingly?This is what I like about Franklin, he talks about players in spring and when fall gets here you never hear about them again
Even Paterno did this to an extent, it's nothing new.Yep, it’s all coach speak. 90% of what he says is not for the press, it’s not for fans…..it’s psychological warfare to some how motivate manipulate players. And coaching staff.
Wasn’t meant as a knock on Franklin.Even Paterno did this to an extent, it's nothing new.