Football James Franklin First Day of Spring Practice Press Conference

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Jun 14, 2020
James is set to meet with the media at the top of the hour and we'll be at Penn State's first spring practice later today as well.

 
Franklin opens his press conference noting that it's great to see Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki, and Yetur Gross-Matos all sign new contracts.

Penn State is excited to start spring ball, with three new coordinators, they've already put in a ton of work but there's a ton more to be done before West Virginia.

"All three have been awesome," he says.

"Tom is really enjoying being a coordinator again," he also noted.
 
Penn State offensive lineman Cooper Cousins will be starting his Penn State career at center though Franklin notes that he does have position versatility.
 
Franklin says he doesn't believe they've ever had "talent issue" at wide receiver. Believes that Marques Hagans entering his second year with the program will be helpful as well as the addition of Julian Fleming who has experience and maturity.
 
"He's had by FAR his best offseason," James Franklin says about S Zakee Wheatley. Believes Wheatley taking a step this offseason could allow Penn State to use Jaylen Reed in the nickel position in which they'll call the "Lion" position.
 
Franklin also says that Lamont Payne had the best offseason of anybody in the program so far.

Says Drew Allar's body composition has changed a bit this offseason, same weight but leaner.
 
Obliviax said:
I posted this in the thread. I think Edge rushers are going higher and getting more money in the NFL than linebackers.
Agreed which makes a ton of sense for Abdul from a pro perspective. Show you can be very good at a premium position and get paid.
 
says redshirt freshman RB London Montgomery has done some really good things when on the field but is still only 185 pounds which makes things challenging for the Scranton native.
 
RB Quinton Martin could "grow and explode dramatically over these next couple of months", he said in his final question of the afternoon.

That's all from Franklin.
 
I am not sure what that means. is he saying the body type suggests this? Linebacker or DE?

200w.gif
 
This is what I like about Franklin, he talks about players in spring and when fall gets here you never hear about them again
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
Franklin says he doesn't believe they've ever had "talent issue" at wide receiver. Believes that Marques Hagans entering his second year with the program will be helpful as well as the addition of Julian Fleming who has experience and maturity.
Except no one could ever get open against a secondary with a pulse. But hey the talent is great. I guess it was all Yurcich's fault or that's what they want us to believe.
 
bcspsu said:
My guess is that that is not a trait only of Franklin, but of almost every college head coach.
Yep, it’s all coach speak. 90% of what he says is not for the press, it’s not for fans…..it’s psychological warfare to some how motivate manipulate players. And coaching staff.
 
Crusher1950 said:
This is what I like about Franklin, he talks about players in spring and when fall gets here you never hear about them again
So, he shouldn't answer questions about players that will redshirt or play sparingly?
 
