Agreed. I think PSU is adjusting this year. The portal has forced our hand. In the old days, if you offered a kid a 'ship, he was there for four to five years. Today, if the kid doesn't live up to his press clippings, he'll be told to portal out. He can play at Kent or Ohio U or whatever but he won't play for PSU. He's taking up a valuable roster spot that could be given to that Kent or Ohio U undergrad star who wants an opportunity to move up and get drafted in the early rounds by the NFL. What was once seen as "dirty" is now seen as "business as usual". That will force us to be more tOSU-like.



Having said that, Manny made our defense the best in the nation while the offense and OC was horrible. Manny gets promoted, the OC gets fired. Now, we have two new coordinators. I like both of them. Lets see if Allen can maintain the D while AK can improve the O. Regardless, this coming year will not be comparable to last year as we will play Illinois, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin, tOSU and Washington in consecutive weeks. (Bye between USC and Washington) but that will probably be five ranked teams out of six and could be six of six. Dang.