Football James Franklin & Justin Lustig Press Conference

Head coach James Franklin and new special teams coordinator Justin Lustig are meeting with the media today. The rising redshirt freshmen and sophomores will also be available today but unfortunately I've been snowed in and won't be able to get to that. Anyways, updates from James and Justin below.


 
James was asked what are the big things that Penn State is looking to accomplish this spring....

A) Figure out what the offense, defense, and special teams are actually going to be in 2024 with three new coordinators.

B) Getting the entire coaching staff on the same page with said offense, defense, and special teams changes.

C) Begin building the depth chart (no starters will be named in the spring)
 
Franklin discussed how you have to embrace the transfer portal in today's football and is something Penn State will have to continue work hard with (as well as with NIL which has a heavy impact on the transfer portal) but also believes that keeping some of the guys that "didn't have to come back" is also just as big and sometimes can be a bigger impact.
 
Franklin discussed Julian Fleming and his transition to Penn State. Noted that his ability to play in the Big Ten and has been "helpful" and that he has done a really good job so far as a teammate and leader according to the strength staff, coaches, and his teammates.
 
Franklin says Wisconsin transfer and Lititz native Nolan Rucci has already done a good job at adding weight which was a problem for him at Wisconsin (noting that the previous regime with the Badgers wanted their offensive linemen to be on the bigger side). Rucci is currently up to 305 pounds with Penn State. Says that he has "great bend" and great athleticism.
Also noted its big that he has multiple years of eligibility remaining.

(Sounds like a lot of excitement building around Rucci)
 
Franklin says during their discussions with AJ Harris that Harris did "his homework" after their first discussion after he entered the transfer portal and asked questions about all "the right things" and the "things that mattered".
 
James was asked about the state of college coaching and says that the profession has been on a slippery slope for a while and that the college athletics that "we've all known, that's not coming back." That everyone has to embrace the current model though and try to make it better.
 
Lustig is excited to be at Penn State and "back at home." Says everything came to together quickly but that was thanks to the familiarity between the two going back to his time at Edinboro.
 
Asked about the kickers, Lustig says he likes the competition in the kicker room and says they'll be able to get some objective data and that special teams is unlike other positions as you could get such objective data by just having the kicker, a ball, and a tee while other positions it could be impacted more by other teammates as well.
 
It's been a while since Lustig has coached the defensive side of the ball but notes that being a part of multiple different offensive systems over his career believes could help with that transition.
 
Lustig says its huge to get Riley Thompson back especially after what he did last season. Notably, his kicker this past season at Vanderbilt was also an Australian punter who attended FAU before transferring and Riley was who replaced him at FAU.
 
Interesting year. PSU lost OC, DC, and STC so that is a LOT of change. Talent-wise, still one of the best teams PSU has had in recent decades. Add in change from the portal too. The spring game should be a lot of fun. I've got good confidence in the new OC and DC. For the DC, it is more of "Can you maintain that level of excellence?". For the OC it is "Can you get better?"

From a competitive standpoint, you've got a sea change at UM as defending national champ. tOSU is all over the place with new staff and substantial portal transfers but unproven at QB. Now layer in the new B1G with USC, Oregon and Washington. And all that the new schedule brings. And what will that do to the recruiting; HS and portal? Lastly, NIL, NCAA, B1G/SEC partnership, etc.

Gonna be a heck of a year. I would suggest that 2024 will be the springboard and positioning to PSU for the next decade.
 
Obliviax said:
Interesting year. PSU lost OC, DC, and STC so that is a LOT of change. Talent-wise, still one of the best teams PSU has had in recent decades. Add in change from the portal too. The spring game should be a lot of fun. I've got good confidence in the new OC and DC. For the DC, it is more of "Can you maintain that level of excellence?". For the OC it is "Can you get better?"

From a competitive standpoint, you've got a sea change at UM as defending national champ. tOSU is all over the place with new staff and substantial portal transfers but unproven at QB. Now layer in the new B1G with USC, Oregon and Washington. And all that the new schedule brings. And what will that do to the recruiting; HS and portal? Lastly, NIL, NCAA, B1G/SEC partnership, etc.

Gonna be a heck of a year. I would suggest that 2024 will be the springboard and positioning to PSU for the next decade.
Click to expand...
Not to pick on you, Obli, but how many times have we heard that we are positioning for future years?

Will we ever be in position and win a big game on the road under Franklin? A single one would be a great start? How much more positioning will be required? Another decade?
 
MacNit2.0 said:
Not to pick on you, Obli, but how many times have we heard that we are positioning for future years?

Will we ever be in position and win a big game on the road under Franklin? A single one would be a great start? How much more positioning will be required? Another decade?
Click to expand...
You must be one disappointed dude since 1994. Obli’s post is great, as he notes the potential of this team, which is filled with talent, and he notes the exciting new schools entering the conference as well. I also feel it’s going to be one of the more interesting seasons in a very long time. There’s so many elite programs in this conference now that I seriously doubt we’ll ever see another undefeated team.
 
MacNit2.0 said:
Not to pick on you, Obli, but how many times have we heard that we are positioning for future years?

Will we ever be in position and win a big game on the road under Franklin? A single one would be a great start? How much more positioning will be required? Another decade?
Click to expand...
OK...I do agree that Franklin's in-game prep is bad. But over the last few years, UM and tOSU have simply been better. To be honest, I am not sure PSU wants to be those programs. Regardless, PSU has provided a lot of good games and fun. The frustration makes the good games even better.

NCAA football is undergoing a sea change. Everything will be different. PSU is going to have to figure out how to get into the "haves" because most are going to end up being "have nots". 2024 is the start of that.
 
Obliviax said:
OK...I do agree that Franklin's in-game prep is bad. But over the last few years, UM and tOSU have simply been better. To be honest, I am not sure PSU wants to be those programs. Regardless, PSU has provided a lot of good games and fun. The frustration makes the good games even better.

NCAA football is undergoing a sea change. Everything will be different. PSU is going to have to figure out how to get into the "haves" because most are going to end up being "have nots". 2024 is the start of that.
Click to expand...
PSU doesn't want to be those programs...like in what way...on field success? That runs counter to everything Kraft has mentioned as his goals for championships. And, maybe those two programs have been better b/c of coaching (i.e. player development) and making winning plays when it matters. Not to mention, the structure of building the trenches -- fortifying the LOS, especially for Michigan's case, nullifies any deficiencies they might have in the skill position area. They have dominated the trenches and established a tough attitude....PSU plays soft.

As has been written up before and easily researched, PSU and Mich recruiting over several years now has been nearly dead even, as each team has been slightly ahead on various year's classes. So, we can't blame it to that. OSU's typically outrecruiting both b/c of the ridiculous high star WR"s they bring in. Many of the other positions are negligible.

If JF et al truly doesn't aspire to be where the championship-level programs are (which runs counter to his 'elite' speech from 2018), then what are we doing here? No need to pay JF big bucks anymore, and we should be happy with being 'almost, but not quite.' I for one aspire for the playoffs and a chance to win it all every once in awhile. Shouldn't be too much to ask.
 
scrivener said:
PSU doesn't want to be those programs...like in what way...on field success? That runs counter to everything Kraft has mentioned as his goals for championships. And, maybe those two programs have been better b/c of coaching (i.e. player development) and making winning plays when it matters. Not to mention, the structure of building the trenches -- fortifying the LOS, especially for Michigan's case, nullifies any deficiencies they might have in the skill position area. They have dominated the trenches and established a tough attitude....PSU plays soft.

As has been written up before and easily researched, PSU and Mich recruiting over several years now has been nearly dead even, as each team has been slightly ahead on various year's classes. So, we can't blame it to that. OSU's typically outrecruiting both b/c of the ridiculous high star WR"s they bring in. Many of the other positions are negligible.

If JF et al truly doesn't aspire to be where the championship-level programs are (which runs counter to his 'elite' speech from 2018), then what are we doing here? No need to pay JF big bucks anymore, and we should be happy with being 'almost, but not quite.' I for one aspire for the playoffs and a chance to win it all. Shouldn't be too much to ask.
Click to expand...
Go root for Georgia.
 
scrivener said:
PSU doesn't want to be those programs...like in what way...on field success? That runs counter to everything Kraft has mentioned as his goals for championships. And, maybe those two programs have been better b/c of coaching (i.e. player development) and making winning plays when it matters. Not to mention, the structure of building the trenches -- fortifying the LOS, especially for Michigan's case, nullifies any deficiencies they might have in the skill position area. They have dominated the trenches and established a tough attitude....PSU plays soft.

As has been written up before and easily researched, PSU and Mich recruiting over several years now has been nearly dead even, as each team has been slightly ahead on various year's classes. So, we can't blame it to that. OSU's typically outrecruiting both b/c of the ridiculous high star WR"s they bring in. Many of the other positions are negligible.

If JF et al truly doesn't aspire to be where the championship-level programs are (which runs counter to his 'elite' speech from 2018), then what are we doing here? No need to pay JF big bucks anymore, and we should be happy with being 'almost, but not quite.' I for one aspire for the playoffs and a chance to win it all. Shouldn't be too much to ask.
Click to expand...
Well written!
 
bvillebaron said:
Go root for Georgia.
Click to expand...
LOL...I'm not shocked at all by your response....one of the many apologists who tells other people to root elsewhere b/c they aspire for better. Must be content with beating nobody most years.

And u mention UGA, they weren't content with Richt (aka JF) and took a chance on a hot commodity in Kirby. So, nice example.

BTW...if you don't like the messaging about aspiring to win championships, and that is the goal, then you must not like Kraft. Because that is exactly what he has been indicating -- which I love. So, don't shoot the messengers on these boards. If you disagree with Kraft, that championships and being elite shouldn't be the goal, send him a note to go to UGA or elsewhere, because you are a satisfied fan. But, I think you are in the minority.
 
scrivener said:
PSU doesn't want to be those programs...like in what way...on field success? That runs counter to everything Kraft has mentioned as his goals for championships. And, maybe those two programs have been better b/c of coaching (i.e. player development) and making winning plays when it matters. Not to mention, the structure of building the trenches -- fortifying the LOS, especially for Michigan's case, nullifies any deficiencies they might have in the skill position area. They have dominated the trenches and established a tough attitude....PSU plays soft.

As has been written up before and easily researched, PSU and Mich recruiting over several years now has been nearly dead even, as each team has been slightly ahead on various year's classes. So, we can't blame it to that. OSU's typically outrecruiting both b/c of the ridiculous high star WR"s they bring in. Many of the other positions are negligible.

If JF et al truly doesn't aspire to be where the championship-level programs are (which runs counter to his 'elite' speech from 2018), then what are we doing here? No need to pay JF big bucks anymore, and we should be happy with being 'almost, but not quite.' I for one aspire for the playoffs and a chance to win it all every once in awhile. Shouldn't be too much to ask.
Click to expand...
UM just got caught cheating, fired three assistant coaches and chased off their HC. Yep, they won a natty, but soiled the brand. tOSU is a football factory that really doesn't give a crap about their player's education. tOSU fans will say that is not correct but I know a lot of people associated with the program. Internally, they know their key to success is to get kids into the NFL to fuel their recruiting and portal pipeline. Lastly, they've gotten caught cheating several times.

Smart? Dumb? I don't know. PSU packs the house, gets great TV ratings, and the football team promotes the brand really well. Choice is choice.
 
Obliviax said:
UM just got caught cheating, fired three assistant coaches and chased off their HC. Yep, they won a natty, but soiled the brand. tOSU is a football factory that really doesn't give a crap about their player's education. tOSU fans will say that is not correct but I know a lot of people associated with the program. Internally, they know their key to success is to get kids into the NFL to fuel their recruiting and portal pipeline. Lastly, they've gotten caught cheating several times.

Smart? Dumb? I don't know. PSU packs the house, gets great TV ratings, and the football team promotes the brand really well. Choice is choice.
Click to expand...
Here we go with academics....might want to look how far we have plunged (unfortunately) in the rankings. Also, most of the blue-bloods pack the house, and a handful get great tv ratings. That has little to do with us not being a playoff contender most years. Actually, it makes us look worse that we have great attendance and numbers, and still can't get over the hump.

Meanwhile, what about other programs that have made the playoffs...ND, Washington, MSU, TCU....what are the excuses why they made it, and we can't?

I'm just tired of the "yeah but that program does this..." when it comes to taking the heat off JF. PSU's brand is football, always has been, and always will be until the program de-emphasizes the sport or the world ends. They should be better than this in year 11.
 
scrivener said:
Here we go with academics....might want to look how far we have plunged (unfortunately) in the rankings. Also, most of the blue-bloods pack the house, and a handful get great tv ratings. That has little to do with us not being a playoff contender most years. Actually, it makes us look worse that we have great attendance and numbers, and still can't get over the hump.

Meanwhile, what about other programs that have made the playoffs...ND, Washington, MSU, TCU....what are the excuses why they made it, and we can't?

I'm just tired of the "yeah but that program does this..." when it comes to taking the heat off JF. PSU's brand is football, always has been, and always will be until the program de-emphasizes the sport or the world ends. They should be better than this in year 11.
Click to expand...
OK. Fair enough. But I'll stack Franklin's work for the kids against tOSUs and UM's any day and anytime. We car argue that until the cows come home but it is clear, to me, where priorities lie. I live in Ohio. My son went to Ohio State. Trust me, there is almost no conversation about the kid's majors and grades (nor their college experience outside football) other than "are they eligible?"
 
Obliviax said:
OK. Fair enough. But I'll stack Franklin's work for the kids against tOSUs and UM's any day and anytime. We car argue that until the cows come home but it is clear, to me, where priorities lie. I live in Ohio. My son went to Ohio State. Trust me, there is almost no conversation about the kid's majors and grades (nor their college experience outside football) other than "are they eligible?"
Click to expand...
No question...JF from that standpoint does a notable job in advocating for student-athletes and creating relationships beyond their football abilities. For sure.

But, that is part of the job. It's more than relationship building and promoting 'family.' That only gets you so far. But, more missed playoff chances, or even one-and-done, isn't going to end well IMO. It begins to look like a 'cover' when your claim is providing a family friendly atmosphere b/c the overall football coaching acumen and abilities aren't up to par. At most to all workplaces, eventually the tangible results have to matter. ND's academics are very, very strong, and they have been to the playoffs.

I'm just trying to indicate that PSU's issues or ways of doing things, aren't solely theirs. Our problems aren't exclusive to PSU, which many on here seem to believe.

But, I agree overall with your last point...JF is a very good face for the program.
 
scrivener said:
No question...JF from that standpoint does a notable job in advocating for student-athletes and creating relationships beyond their football abilities. For sure.

But, that is part of the job. It's more than relationship building and promoting 'family.' That only gets you so far. But, more missed playoff chances, or even one-and-done, isn't going to end well IMO. It begins to look like a 'cover' when your claim is providing a family friendly atmosphere b/c the overall football coaching acumen and abilities aren't up to par. At most to all workplaces, eventually the tangible results have to matter. ND's academics are very, very strong, and they have been to the playoffs.

I'm just trying to indicate that PSU's issues or ways of doing things, aren't solely theirs. Our problems aren't exclusive to PSU, which many on here seem to believe.

But, I agree overall with your last point...JF is a very good face for the program.
Click to expand...
Agreed. I think PSU is adjusting this year. The portal has forced our hand. In the old days, if you offered a kid a 'ship, he was there for four to five years. Today, if the kid doesn't live up to his press clippings, he'll be told to portal out. He can play at Kent or Ohio U or whatever but he won't play for PSU. He's taking up a valuable roster spot that could be given to that Kent or Ohio U undergrad star who wants an opportunity to move up and get drafted in the early rounds by the NFL. What was once seen as "dirty" is now seen as "business as usual". That will force us to be more tOSU-like.

Having said that, Manny made our defense the best in the nation while the offense and OC was horrible. Manny gets promoted, the OC gets fired. Now, we have two new coordinators. I like both of them. Lets see if Allen can maintain the D while AK can improve the O. Regardless, this coming year will not be comparable to last year as we will play Illinois, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin, tOSU and Washington in consecutive weeks. (Bye between USC and Washington) but that will probably be five ranked teams out of six and could be six of six. Dang.
 
Obliviax said:
Agreed. I think PSU is adjusting this year. The portal has forced our hand. In the old days, if you offered a kid a 'ship, he was there for four to five years. Today, if the kid doesn't live up to his press clippings, he'll be told to portal out. He can play at Kent or Ohio U or whatever but he won't play for PSU. He's taking up a valuable roster spot that could be given to that Kent or Ohio U undergrad star who wants an opportunity to move up and get drafted in the early rounds by the NFL. What was once seen as "dirty" is now seen as "business as usual". That will force us to be more tOSU-like.

Having said that, Manny made our defense the best in the nation while the offense and OC was horrible. Manny gets promoted, the OC gets fired. Now, we have two new coordinators. I like both of them. Lets see if Allen can maintain the D while AK can improve the O. Regardless, this coming year will not be comparable to last year as we will play Illinois, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin, tOSU and Washington in consecutive weeks. (Bye between USC and Washington) but that will probably be five ranked teams out of six and could be six of six. Dang.
Click to expand...
Manny was an excellent hire and had such a palpable energy and passion for his side of the ball -- which I think easily resonated with the players. By all accounts, they loved Manny.

Conversely, the offense was listless, had no pulse, and MY didn't seem to exude that style. The offense was brutal to watch at times. I think Andy will bring a whole new look.

Yes, the schedule has many more compelling matchups, which I think is great. The B1G has become such a boring conference from an optics standpoint. These new teams which bring athleticism, speed, and passing will present better entertainment. UW and UCLA could be down...I'm not convinced those are barn burners of opponents. But, yes, that stretch is challenging no doubt.
 
scrivener said:
LOL...I'm not shocked at all by your response....one of the many apologists who tells other people to root elsewhere b/c they aspire for better. Must be content with beating nobody most years.

And u mention UGA, they weren't content with Richt (aka JF) and took a chance on a hot commodity in Kirby. So, nice example.

BTW...if you don't like the messaging about aspiring to win championships, and that is the goal, then you must not like Kraft. Because that is exactly what he has been indicating -- which I love. So, don't shoot the messengers on these boards. If you disagree with Kraft, that championships and being elite shouldn't be the goal, send him a note to go to UGA or elsewhere, because you are a satisfied fan. But, I think you are in the minority.
Click to expand...
And I’m not surprised by your endless whiny posts about how it’s unfair to you that Penn State hasn’t won a National Championship under Franklin. Poor baby. Since you obviously live under a rock, it may come as a shock to you that Franklin does aspire to winning a National Championship and is working his butt off to try to get there. However, unlike you apparently I recognize that there are other teams working for the same objective and have some advantages in recruiting with NIL, etc. With respect to your original post, Michigan did better recently with comparable recruiting classes as PSU because they cheated (check out Harbaugh’s record before and after he sent someone to do on campus sign stealing it’s quite stunning). Maybe you could pony up some NIL money to help out if the current state of the program offends you so much.
 
bvillebaron said:
And I’m not surprised by your endless whiny posts about how it’s unfair to you that Penn State hasn’t won a National Championship under Franklin. Poor baby. Since you obviously live under a rock, it may come as a shock to you that Franklin does aspire to winning a National Championship and is working his butt off to try to get there. However, unlike you apparently I recognize that there are other teams working for the same objective and have some advantages in recruiting with NIL, etc. With respect to your original post, Michigan did better recently with comparable recruiting classes as PSU because they cheated (check out Harbaugh’s record before and after he sent someone to do on campus sign stealing it’s quite stunning). Maybe you could pony up some NIL money to help out if the current state of the program offends you so much.
Click to expand...
Lets look at the last ten years of national champions:

  1. UM
  2. GA
  3. GA
  4. LSU
  5. Clemon
  6. AL
  7. Clemson
  8. AL
  9. tOSU
  10. FSU
That is seven teams

If you go back ten more years, you also get Auburn, Florida, SC and TX. But realistically, PSU was completely screwed out of having any contending teams at all from 2011 through 2015. IMHO, the Barkly/McSorely years border of "do you believe in miracles? Yes!"
 
bvillebaron said:
And I’m not surprised by your endless whiny posts about how it’s unfair to you that Penn State hasn’t won a National Championship under Franklin. Poor baby. Since you obviously live under a rock, it may come as a shock to you that Franklin does aspire to winning a National Championship and is working his butt off to try to get there. However, unlike you apparently I recognize that there are other teams working for the same objective and have some advantages in recruiting with NIL, etc. With respect to your original post, Michigan did better recently with comparable recruiting classes as PSU because they cheated (check out Harbaugh’s record before and after he sent someone to do on campus sign stealing it’s quite stunning). Maybe you could pony up some NIL money to help out if the current state of the program offends you so much.
Click to expand...
LOL u are such a clown. Nobody is saying that unless you win a title, the season is a wash. But, making the playoffs should be and has to be expected. That is the only way to have a chance to win a title. If by now, you don't expect to make the playoffs, then fine. You have every right to have whatever expectations you want. I know you are thrilled with being an annual pretender in big games, but many aren't. Moving forward, making the playoffs, hosting a game at the Beav, etc., would be huge steps towards getting to where JF et al says they want to go. If he can't even make a playoff, the job ultimately is a fail. Sorry if that offends you.
 
Obliviax said:
UM just got caught cheating, fired three assistant coaches and chased off their HC. Yep, they won a natty, but soiled the brand. tOSU is a football factory that really doesn't give a crap about their player's education. tOSU fans will say that is not correct but I know a lot of people associated with the program. Internally, they know their key to success is to get kids into the NFL to fuel their recruiting and portal pipeline. Lastly, they've gotten caught cheating several times.

Smart? Dumb? I don't know. PSU packs the house, gets great TV ratings, and the football team promotes the brand really well. Choice is choice.
Click to expand...
I also know and have known people associated with the program, as well as lived in Columbus for 18 years and have numerous family members who went to OSU. All they care about is “Win Baby Win.” They don’t care and never cared if players didn’t come to play school. As long as OSU won and sanctions were kept to a minimum, they were fine with all the corruption in the program. That’s why they hired a former NCAA executive to be their AD. He knew and was familiar with the people at the NCAA and could minimize or stop dead in the tracks anything coming OSU’s way.
 
Big 0 said:
I also know and have known people associated with the program, as well as lived in Columbus for 18 years and have numerous family members who went to OSU. All they care about is “Win Baby Win.” They don’t care and never cared if players didn’t come to play school. As long as OSU won and sanctions were kept to a minimum, they were fine with all the corruption in the program. That’s why they hired a former NCAA executive to be their AD. He knew and was familiar with the people at the NCAA and could minimize or stop dead in the tracks anything coming OSU’s way.
Click to expand...
Joe Paterno said in his book, and I'm paraphrasing, that his Grand Experiment wouldn't have meant anything if the program had not been so successful. In the end, when you're at a OSU or PSU, while it's great to be sucessful both on the field and in the classroom, the on-field success is much more important than the off-field success, and I'm not ashamed to say that, especially considering that now you're dealing basically with di facto employees. I don't even know why they need to class any more. In this respect, OSU was way ahead of the times.

By the way regarding OSU, I believe that their football players on a whole do better academically than many posters on this board probably believe that they do.
 
Just a question for those in the thread:

Would we trade positions with Michigan State today for their one playoff berth? And by trade, I mean swap year over year everything from the playoff berth to the losing seasons.

TCU?

Washington (they have 2)?

Notre Dame?
 
lazydave841 said:
Just a question for those in the thread:

Would we trade positions with Michigan State today for their one playoff berth? And by trade, I mean swap year over year everything from the playoff berth to the losing seasons.

TCU?

Washington (they have 2)?

Notre Dame?
Click to expand...
Obviously not...I wouldn't. But, it's not as simple as that. If we go the next 10-20 years sans a playoff appearance, that comparison doesn't make me feel any better that we aren't (fill in the blank). It's not like a deal with the devil...i.e. playoffs and then you suck. Playoffs here and there + regular success isn't a herculean task for a program like ours.
 
scrivener said:
Playoffs here and there + regular success isn't a herculean task for a program like ours.
Click to expand...

I agree. Even the most ardent Franklin supporters will have to get riled up if we fail to make the playoff AT LEAST once in the next 2 seasons. No Michigan (and I honestly wish we kept them, dropped OSU), no Oregon and Washington being an unknown with coaching turnover sets up good for next year.
 
