ADVERTISEMENT

Football Kalen King officially declares for 2024 NFL Draft

5th round. Hopefully he's content with that. Penn State is the only program in the nation that encourages kids to leave early who aren't even close to first round talent.
 
  • Like
Reactions: PSUPride1
Psubiomed said:
5th round. Hopefully he's content with that. Penn State is the only program in the nation that encourages kids to leave early who aren't even close to first round talent.
Click to expand...
2nd round…he’s more likely to go in round 1 than slip to the 3rd day. God, are your takes awful on this stuff.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bison13
bvillebaron said:
Is this comment intended to be a joke because you can’t be serious.
Click to expand...
100% serious. King built his reputation against bad passing attacks and didn't measure up to top competition. I can only surmise that he made a very late decision to duck Ole Miss because he was afraid of getting exposed. Otherwise, why stay with your team, steal practice reps through the bowl prep from young teammates who were going to get thrown to the wolves, and then back out last minute? I could be wrong, but that is the report that I have heard that even his teammates in the secondary didn't know he was opting out.
 
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: therod and LandoComando
King falling to the 5th now? lol. Come on
King has a subpar year for him but his potential alone makes him a day 2 guy
 
LMTLION said:
King needed another year to improve his draft status.
Click to expand...
The NFL is about the second contract. Many here still think you have to be an early pick to go. That's not true. See Rasheed Walker and Parker Washington. Both went late but are starting/contributing which earns them more $ in the long run. They're betting on themselves.
 
Psubiomed said:
5th round. Hopefully he's content with that. Penn State is the only program in the nation that encourages kids to leave early who aren't even close to first round talent.
Click to expand...
Let it go, you’ve crossed the line into the ridiculous.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Westcoast24
EdwardoCarrachio said:
100% serious. King built his reputation against bad passing attacks and didn't measure up to top competition. I can only surmise that he made a very late decision to duck Ole Miss because he was afraid of getting exposed. Otherwise, why stay with your team, steal practice reps through the bowl prep from young teammates who were going to get thrown to the wolves, and then back out last minute? I could be wrong, but that is the report that I have heard that even his teammates in the secondary didn't know he was opting out.
Click to expand...
And your report is from whom? Yes you are wrong.
 
scrivener said:
Obviously....but his numbers vs King were not synonymous with every other CB1 in each of his games. Kalen got wrecked.
Click to expand...
He did. As we tried to put King on him 1v1 which most NFL CBs can't handle. Our scheme but us in that game. What how most teams tried to stop him.

Harrison is the best route runner the college game has seen in decades. I said King had a down year (not just that game) but that has zero impact on him entering the draft. If you're going to be drafted, in any round, you go.

Unless you're a RB and the NIL $ is crazy good
 
LandoComando said:
He did. As we tried to put King on him 1v1 which most NFL CBs can't handle. Our scheme but us in that game. What how most teams tried to stop him.

Harrison is the best route runner the college game has seen in decades. I said King had a down year (not just that game) but that has zero impact on him entering the draft. If you're going to be drafted, in any round, you go.

Unless you're a RB and the NIL $ is crazy good
Click to expand...
Absolutely, I'm not disagreeing with you… he might get drafted in the first round, but that doesn't mean he didn't have an underwhelming yr and really did not make many plays. there's a reason why Johnny Dixon was Manny's go to guy for blitzing and overall playmaking. But apparently there are some pretty big fan boys of king on here who are sensitive today
 
LandoComando said:
He did. As we tried to put King on him 1v1 which most NFL CBs can't handle. Our scheme but us in that game. What how most teams tried to stop him.

Harrison is the best route runner the college game has seen in decades. I said King had a down year (not just that game) but that has zero impact on him entering the draft. If you're going to be drafted, in any round, you go.

Unless you're a RB and the NIL $ is crazy good
Click to expand...
That's dumb. RBs have shorter careers. If anyone should go early, it is a RB to save mileage and increase their odds of getting to that 2nd contract.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bison13
EdwardoCarrachio said:
That's dumb. RBs have shorter careers. If anyone should go early, it is a RB to save mileage and increase their odds of getting to that 2nd contract.
Click to expand...
RBs don't get paid any more on their second deals. The NFL discards them. A couple years ago I'd have agreed with you but unless you're a top 5 back you're replaceable.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ski
scrivener said:
Lando...read his post again...it was stated the player didn't know King was opting out until last minute. Not that he was afraid.
Click to expand...

Please follow the thread...he's stating the report he heard was that King was afraid.

EdwardoCarrachio said:
100% serious. King built his reputation against bad passing attacks and didn't measure up to top competition. I can only surmise that he made a very late decision to duck Ole Miss because he was afraid of getting exposed. Otherwise, why stay with your team, steal practice reps through the bowl prep from young teammates who were going to get thrown to the wolves, and then back out last minute? I could be wrong, but that is the report that I have heard that even his teammates in the secondary didn't know he was opting out.
Click to expand...
 
LandoComando said:
Please follow the thread...he's stating the report he heard was that King was afraid.
Click to expand...
I read it the other way. And, there was a quote saying as much. Either way, the whole thing stinks, from the fake culture JF preaches to guys sitting out. I'm starting to come around now that the whole program knew who was opting out and duped the fans so as to get more people to head to Atlanta. Does anyone put it past JF to cloud his messaging?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ski and LandoComando
scrivener said:
I read it the other way. And, there was a quote saying as much. Either way, the whole thing stinks, from the fake culture JF preaches to guys sitting out. I'm starting to come around now that the whole program knew who was opting out and duped the fans so as to get more people to head to Atlanta. Does anyone put it past JF to cloud his messaging?
Click to expand...
I still think he said what he said primarily because he believes that what our fan base wants to here "we're different than others". I think most players likely opted out after tickets and flights would have been purchased. But no I dont put it past him. Like most coaches he's a salesman. Part of his job is getting our fans to spend money.

Look at how many people got to games against teams like Delaware and UMass. He's got us and will continue to manipulate things as long as it works. Maybe this helps some see the light.
 
LandoComando said:
I still think he said what he said primarily because he believes that what our fan base wants to here "we're different than others". I think most players likely opted out after tickets and flights would have been purchased. But no I dont put it past him. Like most coaches he's a salesman. Part of his job is getting our fans to spend money.

Look at how many people got to games against teams like Delaware and UMass. He's got us and will continue to manipulate things as long as it works. Maybe this helps some see the light.
Click to expand...
Agreed overall. But, fans crave PSU football and we cherish the 7 home games. He isn't bringing fans out for Delaware, Umass and the other garbage on the schedule. It's our craving and love for PSU football, which started way before he arrived. With that being said, I think his wiggle room is over...high-end donors can't be happy and I'm guessing his 'ask for more because we are behind' days are slowly ending. It's time to deliver -- and I don't mean beating WVU and UCLA next year and calling it a good season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: LandoComando
EdwardoCarrachio said:
I can only surmise that he made a very late decision to duck Ole Miss because he was afraid of getting exposed.
Click to expand...

If he was going to get exposed by Ole Miss, he won't last in the NFL beyond whatever time frame they usually cut players based upon the round they were drafted.

Couldn't one surmise that he practiced with the team to enjoy the month and trip with his brother? They've been together for 21 years. After Kalen leaves college, they won't see each other near as much.
 
scrivener said:
Lando...read his post again...it was stated the player didn't know King was opting out until last minute. Not that he was afraid.
Click to expand...
You are correct sir. I wrote that King ducked Ole Miss and then a couple of sentences later wrote that the teammate didn't know King was opting out. Next time perhaps I'll write distinctly separate ideas in different paragraphs or different posts altogether to avoid mischaracterization or poor reading comprehension.
 
  • Like
Reactions: scrivener
EdwardoCarrachio said:
100% serious. King built his reputation against bad passing attacks and didn't measure up to top competition. I can only surmise that he made a very late decision to duck Ole Miss because he was afraid of getting exposed. Otherwise, why stay with your team, steal practice reps through the bowl prep from young teammates who were going to get thrown to the wolves, and then back out last minute? I could be wrong, but that is the report that I have heard that even his teammates in the secondary didn't know he was opting out.
Click to expand...
Lmao
 
lazydave841 said:
If he was going to get exposed by Ole Miss, he won't last in the NFL beyond whatever time frame they usually cut players based upon the round they were drafted.

Couldn't one surmise that he practiced with the team to enjoy the month and trip with his brother? They've been together for 21 years. After Kalen leaves college, they won't see each other near as much.
Click to expand...
I suppose that it can be both. It isn't necessarily mutually exclusive. He could have wanted to enjoy a trip with his brother and also not wanted to get exposed by a high-powered passing attack. There will certainly be different interpretations.
 
EdwardoCarrachio said:
I suppose that it can be both. It isn't necessarily mutually exclusive. He could have wanted to enjoy a trip with his brother and also not wanted to get exposed by a high-powered passing attack. There will certainly be different interpretations.
Click to expand...

It just seems that you are unhappy with the loss/opt outs/Franklin and choosing to support a negative narrative. There is nothing out there that supports what you are saying. It just sounds plausible if you choose to believe it.
 
To be fair, if King was around for practices and realized how inept the defense might be without Diaz, Chop, etc maybe he was smart to opt out so he wasn't put in a bad situation.

Ultimately the players need to do what is best for them. King did. We should support that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L

Kalen King

Replies
48
Views
3K
Penn State Football
LandoComando
L
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football Penn State RB Trey Potts declares for NFL Draft

Replies
12
Views
756
Penn State Football
lazydave841
lazydave841
L

Cam Ward to...the NFL...maybe

Replies
6
Views
609
Penn State Football
lazydave841
lazydave841
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football Olu Fashanu declares for NFL Draft; unclear if he will play in Peach Bowl

Replies
13
Views
1K
Penn State Football
Rip_E_2_Joe_PA
Rip_E_2_Joe_PA
Richie O

Football Theo Johnson declares for NFL Draft, will play in Peach Bowl

Replies
42
Views
2K
Penn State Football
republion
republion
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back