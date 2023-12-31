Richie O
You may be right and I think his late opting out of the bowl will be looked at by scouts as ducking a challenge after he didn't measure up against Marvin Harrison.5th round. Hopefully he's content with that. Penn State is the only program in the nation that encourages kids to leave early who aren't even close to first round talent.
The NFL is about the second contract. Many here still think you have to be an early pick to go. That's not true. See Rasheed Walker and Parker Washington. Both went late but are starting/contributing which earns them more $ in the long run. They're betting on themselves.King needed another year to improve his draft status.
Let it go, you’ve crossed the line into the ridiculous.5th round. Hopefully he's content with that. Penn State is the only program in the nation that encourages kids to leave early who aren't even close to first round talent.
Obviously....but his numbers vs King were not synonymous with every other CB1 in each of his games. Kalen got wrecked.Harrison was a Heisman finalist for a reason
He did. As we tried to put King on him 1v1 which most NFL CBs can't handle. Our scheme but us in that game. What how most teams tried to stop him.Obviously....but his numbers vs King were not synonymous with every other CB1 in each of his games. Kalen got wrecked.
Absolutely, I'm not disagreeing with you… he might get drafted in the first round, but that doesn't mean he didn't have an underwhelming yr and really did not make many plays. there's a reason why Johnny Dixon was Manny's go to guy for blitzing and overall playmaking. But apparently there are some pretty big fan boys of king on here who are sensitive todayHe did. As we tried to put King on him 1v1 which most NFL CBs can't handle. Our scheme but us in that game. What how most teams tried to stop him.
That's dumb. RBs have shorter careers. If anyone should go early, it is a RB to save mileage and increase their odds of getting to that 2nd contract.He did. As we tried to put King on him 1v1 which most NFL CBs can't handle. Our scheme but us in that game. What how most teams tried to stop him.
RBs don't get paid any more on their second deals. The NFL discards them. A couple years ago I'd have agreed with you but unless you're a top 5 back you're replaceable.That's dumb. RBs have shorter careers. If anyone should go early, it is a RB to save mileage and increase their odds of getting to that 2nd contract.
And that couldn’t possibly have been just one player that didn’t know.It isn't wrong...there was an article that quoted a player (might have been Reed) who didn't realize King wasn't playing until last minute
Gotta a link for that one?
I read it the other way. And, there was a quote saying as much. Either way, the whole thing stinks, from the fake culture JF preaches to guys sitting out. I'm starting to come around now that the whole program knew who was opting out and duped the fans so as to get more people to head to Atlanta. Does anyone put it past JF to cloud his messaging?Please follow the thread...he's stating the report he heard was that King was afraid.
I still think he said what he said primarily because he believes that what our fan base wants to here "we're different than others". I think most players likely opted out after tickets and flights would have been purchased. But no I dont put it past him. Like most coaches he's a salesman. Part of his job is getting our fans to spend money.I read it the other way. And, there was a quote saying as much. Either way, the whole thing stinks, from the fake culture JF preaches to guys sitting out. I'm starting to come around now that the whole program knew who was opting out and duped the fans so as to get more people to head to Atlanta. Does anyone put it past JF to cloud his messaging?
Agreed overall. But, fans crave PSU football and we cherish the 7 home games. He isn't bringing fans out for Delaware, Umass and the other garbage on the schedule. It's our craving and love for PSU football, which started way before he arrived. With that being said, I think his wiggle room is over...high-end donors can't be happy and I'm guessing his 'ask for more because we are behind' days are slowly ending. It's time to deliver -- and I don't mean beating WVU and UCLA next year and calling it a good season.I still think he said what he said primarily because he believes that what our fan base wants to here "we're different than others". I think most players likely opted out after tickets and flights would have been purchased. But no I dont put it past him. Like most coaches he's a salesman. Part of his job is getting our fans to spend money.
Look at how many people got to games against teams like Delaware and UMass. He's got us and will continue to manipulate things as long as it works. Maybe this helps some see the light.
You are correct sir. I wrote that King ducked Ole Miss and then a couple of sentences later wrote that the teammate didn't know King was opting out. Next time perhaps I'll write distinctly separate ideas in different paragraphs or different posts altogether to avoid mischaracterization or poor reading comprehension.Lando...read his post again...it was stated the player didn't know King was opting out until last minute. Not that he was afraid.
I suppose that it can be both. It isn't necessarily mutually exclusive. He could have wanted to enjoy a trip with his brother and also not wanted to get exposed by a high-powered passing attack. There will certainly be different interpretations.If he was going to get exposed by Ole Miss, he won't last in the NFL beyond whatever time frame they usually cut players based upon the round they were drafted.
I suppose that it can be both. It isn't necessarily mutually exclusive. He could have wanted to enjoy a trip with his brother and also not wanted to get exposed by a high-powered passing attack. There will certainly be different interpretations.