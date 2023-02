Penn State's staff has undergone some changes over the last few weeks - here's what the complete staff looks like as of February 10.



ON THE FIELD STAFF:



Head Coach - James Franklin



Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks - Mike Yurcich



Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers - Manny Diaz



Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebacker/Nickels - Stacey Collins



Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator- Ja'Juan Seider



Wide Receivers/Offensive Recruiting Coordinator- Marques Hagans



Tight Ends - Ty Howle



Offensive Line - Phil Trautwein



Defensive Line - John Scott Jr



Safeties/Co-Defensive Coordinator- Anthony Poindexter



Cornerbacks/Associate Head Coach/Defensive Recruiting Coordinator- Terry Smith



Player Development / Grad Assistants / Analysts ​ Head Strength/Assistant AD, Performance Enhancement - Chuck Losey



Offensive Grad Assistant - David Parker



Offensive Grad Assistant - Dwayne Scott



Defensive Grad Assistant - Bryce Jones



Offensive/Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator - Deion Barnes



Football Offensive/Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator - Rick Lyster



Offensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator - Calvin Lowry



Offensive/Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator - Frank Leonard



Offensive/Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator - Gabe Infante



Offensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator - David Rocco



Defensive Analyst and Analytics Coordinator - Charles Walker



Special Teams Analyst and Analytics Coordinator - Eric Raisbeck



Offensive Analyst - Danny O'Brien



Offensive Analyst - Ken Wisenhunt*



Defensive Analyst - Dan Connor



* Wisenhunt - Wisenhunt appeared in the program's 2022 media guide but is not listed in the staff directory.



ADMINISTRATIVE ​ Chief of Staff / Assistant AD - Kevin Threlkel



Director of Football Administration - Ben Kerr



General Manager of Personnel and Recruitment - Andy Frank



Director of Football Research and Strategy - Will Reimann



Director of Player Development & Community Relations - Will Flaherty



Director of Player Engagement - Lauren Geppert



Director of External Operations - Destiny Rodriguez



Director of the Football Letterman's Club: Wally Richardson



Assistant to Head Coach - Heidi Erb



Administrative Support Assistant - Angie Hummel





RECRUITING ​ Director of Player Personnel - Kenny Sanders



Director of High School Relations - Dann Kabala



Recruiting Coordinator for Operations and Visits - Hunter Carson



Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel- Alan Zemaitis



Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel - Chris Mahon



Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment - Khalil Ahmad



Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment - Darrell Bryant Jr



Assistant Recruiting coordinator for Personnel - Rashad Elby



Assistant recruiting coordinator for Personnel - Rashad Rich



Operations and visits - Catherine Kennedy



Assistant operations and visits - Shannon Wellman



Director of Recruiting Content - Caleb Tyler



VIDEO ​ Video Director - Jevin Stone



Video Assistant - Joe Loosemore