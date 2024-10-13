ADVERTISEMENT

Football PFF Grades - Penn State vs USC

We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.

Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;

PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OVERALL

WEEK@ TEAMOVEROFFPASSPBLKRECVRUNRBLKDEFRDEFTACKPRSH
1​
@ West Virginia
73.2​
67.0​
55.5​
75.7​
72.3​
70.2​
53.9​
69.5​
73.8​
63.4​
65.5​
2​
Bowling Green
86.5​
77.4​
78.2​
73.7​
71.1​
73.8​
66.5​
77.5​
81.2​
62.7​
73.9​
4​
Kent State
93.3​
90.6​
90.3​
69.7​
87.1​
90.0​
61.2​
84.0​
91.4​
75.4​
74.8​
5​
Illinois
84.3​
77.6​
75.1​
69.3​
61.8​
84.0​
67.7​
78.2​
79.8​
63.8​
88.7​
6​
UCLA
84.9​
80.3​
83.7​
56.6​
69.4​
74.9​
72.6​
74.1​
65.4​
80.4​
71.0​
7​
@ USC
81.2​
75.4​
76.2​
62.2​
73.6​
63.5​
71.6​
78.7​
79.6​
81.1​
59.1​

Overall, Penn State graded out reather well against the Trojans, I think what comes off as a surprise is PFF (grains of salt) thought the Nittany Lions run blocking did a really good job and the lack of rushing success was more on the running backs and USC's defensive line. Pass rush recived their lowest grade of the year but perhaps mos most importantly, the tackling was good for the Nittany Lions with just five missed tackles in the game.

OFFENSE (BY GRADE)
POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
LGTyler Warren
68​
89%​
91.3​
92.6​
33.0​
60.0​
56.1​
QBOlaivavega Ioane
76​
100%​
85.6​
93.5​
80.7​
74.0​
CDrew Allar
76​
100%​
76.6​
76.2​
64.1​
60.7​
LTAnthony Donkoh
75​
99%​
73.5​
59.5​
62.9​
76.1​
RTCooper Cousins
5​
7%​
67.2​
73.0​
65.3​
TE-RKhalil Dinkins
33​
43%​
66.0​
52.0​
71.1​
78.4​
RGKaytron Allen
41​
54%​
65.2​
63.8​
73.3​
63.8​
60.0​
SLWRHarrison Wallace III
52​
68%​
62.9​
62.6​
60.3​
RWRNick Dawkins
76​
100%​
61.9​
52.7​
63.0​
HBDrew Shelton
76​
100%​
61.2​
59.5​
61.8​
66.2​
HBOmari Evans
17​
22%​
61.0​
60.7​
60.3​
LWRNolan Rucci
3​
4%​
60.3​
73.3​
59.7​
TE-RQuinton Martin Jr.
2​
3%​
60.1​
60.0​
67.4​
RWRNicholas Singleton
43​
57%​
58.3​
72.1​
31.2​
56.1​
59.1​
TE-RSal Wormley
63​
83%​
57.7​
64.1​
60.1​
RTLiam Clifford
58​
76%​
55.5​
55.7​
56.8​
LGBeau Pribula
5​
7%​
55.0​
54.0​
60.0​
QBJulian Fleming
37​
49%​
54.4​
56.9​
61.0​
RTJB Nelson
13​
17%​
54.4​
79.9​
50.3​
HBLuke Reynolds
17​
22%​
51.9​
53.1​
56.1​


OFFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT)
POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREOFFPASSPBLKRUNRBLK
LGOlaivavega Ioane
76​
100%​
85.6​
93.5​
80.7​
74.0​
QBDrew Allar
76​
100%​
76.6​
76.2​
64.1​
60.7​
CNick Dawkins
76​
100%​
61.9​
52.7​
63.0​
LTDrew Shelton
76​
100%​
61.2​
59.5​
61.8​
66.2​
RTAnthony Donkoh
75​
99%​
73.5​
59.5​
62.9​
76.1​
TE-RTyler Warren
68​
89%​
91.3​
92.6​
33.0​
60.0​
56.1​
RGSal Wormley
63​
83%​
57.7​
64.1​
60.1​
SLWRLiam Clifford
58​
76%​
55.5​
55.7​
56.8​
RWRHarrison Wallace III
52​
68%​
62.9​
62.6​
60.3​
HBNicholas Singleton
43​
57%​
58.3​
72.1​
31.2​
56.1​
59.1​
HBKaytron Allen
41​
54%​
65.2​
63.8​
73.3​
63.8​
60.0​
LWRJulian Fleming
37​
49%​
54.4​
56.9​
61.0​
TE-RKhalil Dinkins
33​
43%​
66.0​
52.0​
71.1​
78.4​
RWROmari Evans
17​
22%​
61.0​
60.7​
60.3​
TE-RLuke Reynolds
17​
22%​
51.9​
53.1​
56.1​
RTJB Nelson
13​
17%​
54.4​
79.9​
50.3​
LGCooper Cousins
5​
7%​
67.2​
73.0​
65.3​
QBBeau Pribula
5​
7%​
55.0​
54.0​
60.0​
RTNolan Rucci
3​
4%​
60.3​
73.3​
59.7​
HBQuinton Martin Jr.
2​
3%​
60.1​
60.0​
67.4​



DEFENSE (BY GRADE)

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
ROLBAbdul Carter
52​
87%​
81.9​
74.6​
62.4​
64.9​
85.9​
FSJaylen Reed
60​
100%​
81.2​
74.1​
67.2​
73.6​
78.2​
MLBKobe King
42​
70%​
74.2​
84.0​
82.2​
57.2​
61.6​
DRTZane Durant
43​
72%​
71.0​
70.0​
74.3​
64.5​
60.0​
RCBJalen Kimber
54​
90%​
69.9​
63.2​
78.5​
69.7​
SCBZion Tracy
31​
52%​
69.7​
64.9​
79.0​
59.4​
69.4​
RCBElliot Washington II
28​
47%​
69.4​
64.7​
78.5​
68.4​
SCBCam Miller
32​
53%​
69.3​
62.9​
75.1​
59.7​
69.5​
DRTAlonzo Ford Jr.
11​
18%​
66.9​
63.0​
64.5​
DLEDani Dennis-Sutton
49​
82%​
66.4​
68.6​
77.0​
55.8​
60.0​
WLBDominic DeLuca
11​
18%​
63.2​
62.4​
57.0​
62.7​
MLBTony Rojas
49​
82%​
63.0​
60.0​
52.1​
63.8​
FSZakee Wheatley
58​
97%​
62.7​
67.7​
84.4​
59.7​
DLESmith Vilbert
14​
23%​
61.1​
65.9​
72.2​
54.6​
FSDejuan Lane
2​
3%​
60.3​
60.0​
60.0​
RCBA.J. Harris
47​
78%​
59.2​
57.9​
65.4​
59.5​
ROLBAmin Vanover
17​
28%​
58.2​
61.4​
56.3​
DLTCoziah Izzard
11​
18%​
57.9​
59.9​
69.7​
56.8​
DLTHakeem Beamon
8​
13%​
54.5​
56.3​
57.7​
DRTDvon J-Thomas
35​
58%​
53.6​
55.5​
22.2​
54.5​
MLBTyler Elsdon
6​
10%​
52.9​
51.9​
73.2​
60.3​

DEFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT

POSPLAYERSNAPSSNAP SHAREDEFRDEFTACKPRSHCOV
FSJaylen Reed
60​
100%​
81.2​
74.1​
67.2​
73.6​
78.2​
FSZakee Wheatley
58​
97%​
62.7​
67.7​
84.4​
59.7​
RCBJalen Kimber
54​
90%​
69.9​
63.2​
78.5​
69.7​
ROLBAbdul Carter
52​
87%​
81.9​
74.6​
62.4​
64.9​
85.9​
DLEDani Dennis-Sutton
49​
82%​
66.4​
68.6​
77.0​
55.8​
60.0​
MLBTony Rojas
49​
82%​
63.0​
60.0​
52.1​
63.8​
RCBA.J. Harris
47​
78%​
59.2​
57.9​
65.4​
59.5​
DRTZane Durant
43​
72%​
71.0​
70.0​
74.3​
64.5​
60.0​
MLBKobe King
42​
70%​
74.2​
84.0​
82.2​
57.2​
61.6​
DRTDvon J-Thomas
35​
58%​
53.6​
55.5​
22.2​
54.5​
SCBCam Miller
32​
53%​
69.3​
62.9​
75.1​
59.7​
69.5​
SCBZion Tracy
31​
52%​
69.7​
64.9​
79.0​
59.4​
69.4​
RCBElliot Washington II
28​
47%​
69.4​
64.7​
78.5​
68.4​
ROLBAmin Vanover
17​
28%​
58.2​
61.4​
56.3​
DLESmith Vilbert
14​
23%​
61.1​
65.9​
72.2​
54.6​
DRTAlonzo Ford Jr.
11​
18%​
66.9​
63.0​
64.5​
WLBDominic DeLuca
11​
18%​
63.2​
62.4​
57.0​
62.7​
DLTCoziah Izzard
11​
18%​
57.9​
59.9​
69.7​
56.8​
DLTHakeem Beamon
8​
13%​
54.5​
56.3​
57.7​
MLBTyler Elsdon
6​
10%​
52.9​
51.9​
73.2​
60.3​
FSDejuan Lane
2​
3%​
60.3​
60.0​
60.0​
 
