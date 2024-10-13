PFF Grading Scale

WEEK @ TEAM OVER OFF PASS PBLK RECV RUN RBLK DEF RDEF TACK PRSH 1​ @ West Virginia 73.2​ 67.0​ 55.5​ 75.7​ 72.3​ 70.2​ 53.9​ 69.5​ 73.8​ 63.4​ 65.5​ 2​ Bowling Green 86.5​ 77.4​ 78.2​ 73.7​ 71.1​ 73.8​ 66.5​ 77.5​ 81.2​ 62.7​ 73.9​ 4​ Kent State 93.3​ 90.6​ 90.3​ 69.7​ 87.1​ 90.0​ 61.2​ 84.0​ 91.4​ 75.4​ 74.8​ 5​ Illinois 84.3​ 77.6​ 75.1​ 69.3​ 61.8​ 84.0​ 67.7​ 78.2​ 79.8​ 63.8​ 88.7​ 6​ UCLA 84.9​ 80.3​ 83.7​ 56.6​ 69.4​ 74.9​ 72.6​ 74.1​ 65.4​ 80.4​ 71.0​ 7​ @ USC 81.2​ 75.4​ 76.2​ 62.2​ 73.6​ 63.5​ 71.6​ 78.7​ 79.6​ 81.1​ 59.1​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE OFF PASS PBLK RUN RBLK LG Olaivavega Ioane 76​ 100%​ 85.6​ 93.5​ 80.7​ 74.0​ QB Drew Allar 76​ 100%​ 76.6​ 76.2​ 64.1​ 60.7​ C Nick Dawkins 76​ 100%​ 61.9​ 52.7​ 63.0​ LT Drew Shelton 76​ 100%​ 61.2​ 59.5​ 61.8​ 66.2​ RT Anthony Donkoh 75​ 99%​ 73.5​ 59.5​ 62.9​ 76.1​ TE-R Tyler Warren 68​ 89%​ 91.3​ 92.6​ 33.0​ 60.0​ 56.1​ RG Sal Wormley 63​ 83%​ 57.7​ 64.1​ 60.1​ SLWR Liam Clifford 58​ 76%​ 55.5​ 55.7​ 56.8​ RWR Harrison Wallace III 52​ 68%​ 62.9​ 62.6​ 60.3​ HB Nicholas Singleton 43​ 57%​ 58.3​ 72.1​ 31.2​ 56.1​ 59.1​ HB Kaytron Allen 41​ 54%​ 65.2​ 63.8​ 73.3​ 63.8​ 60.0​ LWR Julian Fleming 37​ 49%​ 54.4​ 56.9​ 61.0​ TE-R Khalil Dinkins 33​ 43%​ 66.0​ 52.0​ 71.1​ 78.4​ RWR Omari Evans 17​ 22%​ 61.0​ 60.7​ 60.3​ TE-R Luke Reynolds 17​ 22%​ 51.9​ 53.1​ 56.1​ RT JB Nelson 13​ 17%​ 54.4​ 79.9​ 50.3​ LG Cooper Cousins 5​ 7%​ 67.2​ 73.0​ 65.3​ QB Beau Pribula 5​ 7%​ 55.0​ 54.0​ 60.0​ RT Nolan Rucci 3​ 4%​ 60.3​ 73.3​ 59.7​ HB Quinton Martin Jr. 2​ 3%​ 60.1​ 60.0​ 67.4​

POS PLAYER SNAPS SNAP SHARE DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV FS Jaylen Reed 60​ 100%​ 81.2​ 74.1​ 67.2​ 73.6​ 78.2​ FS Zakee Wheatley 58​ 97%​ 62.7​ 67.7​ 84.4​ 59.7​ RCB Jalen Kimber 54​ 90%​ 69.9​ 63.2​ 78.5​ 69.7​ ROLB Abdul Carter 52​ 87%​ 81.9​ 74.6​ 62.4​ 64.9​ 85.9​ DLE Dani Dennis-Sutton 49​ 82%​ 66.4​ 68.6​ 77.0​ 55.8​ 60.0​ MLB Tony Rojas 49​ 82%​ 63.0​ 60.0​ 52.1​ 63.8​ RCB A.J. Harris 47​ 78%​ 59.2​ 57.9​ 65.4​ 59.5​ DRT Zane Durant 43​ 72%​ 71.0​ 70.0​ 74.3​ 64.5​ 60.0​ MLB Kobe King 42​ 70%​ 74.2​ 84.0​ 82.2​ 57.2​ 61.6​ DRT Dvon J-Thomas 35​ 58%​ 53.6​ 55.5​ 22.2​ 54.5​ SCB Cam Miller 32​ 53%​ 69.3​ 62.9​ 75.1​ 59.7​ 69.5​ SCB Zion Tracy 31​ 52%​ 69.7​ 64.9​ 79.0​ 59.4​ 69.4​ RCB Elliot Washington II 28​ 47%​ 69.4​ 64.7​ 78.5​ 68.4​ ROLB Amin Vanover 17​ 28%​ 58.2​ 61.4​ 56.3​ DLE Smith Vilbert 14​ 23%​ 61.1​ 65.9​ 72.2​ 54.6​ DRT Alonzo Ford Jr. 11​ 18%​ 66.9​ 63.0​ 64.5​ WLB Dominic DeLuca 11​ 18%​ 63.2​ 62.4​ 57.0​ 62.7​ DLT Coziah Izzard 11​ 18%​ 57.9​ 59.9​ 69.7​ 56.8​ DLT Hakeem Beamon 8​ 13%​ 54.5​ 56.3​ 57.7​ MLB Tyler Elsdon 6​ 10%​ 52.9​ 51.9​ 73.2​ 60.3​ FS Dejuan Lane 2​ 3%​ 60.3​ 60.0​ 60.0​

We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;90+ - Elite80 to 89 - Great70 to 79 - Good60 to 69 - Average to Above Average50 - 59 - Below Average49 and below - PoorOverall, Penn State graded out reather well against the Trojans, I think what comes off as a surprise is PFF (grains of salt) thought the Nittany Lions run blocking did a really good job and the lack of rushing success was more on the running backs and USC's defensive line. Pass rush recived their lowest grade of the year but perhaps mos most importantly, the tackling was good for the Nittany Lions with just five missed tackles in the game.