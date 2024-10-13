Dylan Callaghan-Croley
We'll check back in on these later in the week as they do change plus we'll have takeways on the advanced data tomorrow but here are the intial grades nonetheless.
Important to note that PFF's grading scale is approximately the following;
PFF Grading Scale
90+ - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
OVERALL
Overall, Penn State graded out reather well against the Trojans, I think what comes off as a surprise is PFF (grains of salt) thought the Nittany Lions run blocking did a really good job and the lack of rushing success was more on the running backs and USC's defensive line. Pass rush recived their lowest grade of the year but perhaps mos most importantly, the tackling was good for the Nittany Lions with just five missed tackles in the game.
OFFENSE (BY GRADE)
OFFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT)
DEFENSE (BY GRADE)
DEFENSE (BY SNAP COUNT
OVERALL
|WEEK
|@ TEAM
|OVER
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RECV
|RUN
|RBLK
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
1
|@ West Virginia
73.2
67.0
55.5
75.7
72.3
70.2
53.9
69.5
73.8
63.4
65.5
2
|Bowling Green
86.5
77.4
78.2
73.7
71.1
73.8
66.5
77.5
81.2
62.7
73.9
4
|Kent State
93.3
90.6
90.3
69.7
87.1
90.0
61.2
84.0
91.4
75.4
74.8
5
|Illinois
84.3
77.6
75.1
69.3
61.8
84.0
67.7
78.2
79.8
63.8
88.7
6
|UCLA
84.9
80.3
83.7
56.6
69.4
74.9
72.6
74.1
65.4
80.4
71.0
7
|@ USC
81.2
75.4
76.2
62.2
73.6
63.5
71.6
78.7
79.6
81.1
59.1
OFFENSE (BY GRADE)
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|LG
|Tyler Warren
68
89%
91.3
92.6
33.0
60.0
56.1
|QB
|Olaivavega Ioane
76
100%
85.6
93.5
80.7
74.0
|C
|Drew Allar
76
100%
76.6
76.2
64.1
60.7
|LT
|Anthony Donkoh
75
99%
73.5
59.5
62.9
76.1
|RT
|Cooper Cousins
5
7%
67.2
73.0
65.3
|TE-R
|Khalil Dinkins
33
43%
66.0
52.0
71.1
78.4
|RG
|Kaytron Allen
41
54%
65.2
63.8
73.3
63.8
60.0
|SLWR
|Harrison Wallace III
52
68%
62.9
62.6
60.3
|RWR
|Nick Dawkins
76
100%
61.9
52.7
63.0
|HB
|Drew Shelton
76
100%
61.2
59.5
61.8
66.2
|HB
|Omari Evans
17
22%
61.0
60.7
60.3
|LWR
|Nolan Rucci
3
4%
60.3
73.3
59.7
|TE-R
|Quinton Martin Jr.
2
3%
60.1
60.0
67.4
|RWR
|Nicholas Singleton
43
57%
58.3
72.1
31.2
56.1
59.1
|TE-R
|Sal Wormley
63
83%
57.7
64.1
60.1
|RT
|Liam Clifford
58
76%
55.5
55.7
56.8
|LG
|Beau Pribula
5
7%
55.0
54.0
60.0
|QB
|Julian Fleming
37
49%
54.4
56.9
61.0
|RT
|JB Nelson
13
17%
54.4
79.9
50.3
|HB
|Luke Reynolds
17
22%
51.9
53.1
56.1
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|OFF
|PASS
|PBLK
|RUN
|RBLK
|LG
|Olaivavega Ioane
76
100%
85.6
93.5
80.7
74.0
|QB
|Drew Allar
76
100%
76.6
76.2
64.1
60.7
|C
|Nick Dawkins
76
100%
61.9
52.7
63.0
|LT
|Drew Shelton
76
100%
61.2
59.5
61.8
66.2
|RT
|Anthony Donkoh
75
99%
73.5
59.5
62.9
76.1
|TE-R
|Tyler Warren
68
89%
91.3
92.6
33.0
60.0
56.1
|RG
|Sal Wormley
63
83%
57.7
64.1
60.1
|SLWR
|Liam Clifford
58
76%
55.5
55.7
56.8
|RWR
|Harrison Wallace III
52
68%
62.9
62.6
60.3
|HB
|Nicholas Singleton
43
57%
58.3
72.1
31.2
56.1
59.1
|HB
|Kaytron Allen
41
54%
65.2
63.8
73.3
63.8
60.0
|LWR
|Julian Fleming
37
49%
54.4
56.9
61.0
|TE-R
|Khalil Dinkins
33
43%
66.0
52.0
71.1
78.4
|RWR
|Omari Evans
17
22%
61.0
60.7
60.3
|TE-R
|Luke Reynolds
17
22%
51.9
53.1
56.1
|RT
|JB Nelson
13
17%
54.4
79.9
50.3
|LG
|Cooper Cousins
5
7%
67.2
73.0
65.3
|QB
|Beau Pribula
5
7%
55.0
54.0
60.0
|RT
|Nolan Rucci
3
4%
60.3
73.3
59.7
|HB
|Quinton Martin Jr.
2
3%
60.1
60.0
67.4
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|ROLB
|Abdul Carter
52
87%
81.9
74.6
62.4
64.9
85.9
|FS
|Jaylen Reed
60
100%
81.2
74.1
67.2
73.6
78.2
|MLB
|Kobe King
42
70%
74.2
84.0
82.2
57.2
61.6
|DRT
|Zane Durant
43
72%
71.0
70.0
74.3
64.5
60.0
|RCB
|Jalen Kimber
54
90%
69.9
63.2
78.5
69.7
|SCB
|Zion Tracy
31
52%
69.7
64.9
79.0
59.4
69.4
|RCB
|Elliot Washington II
28
47%
69.4
64.7
78.5
68.4
|SCB
|Cam Miller
32
53%
69.3
62.9
75.1
59.7
69.5
|DRT
|Alonzo Ford Jr.
11
18%
66.9
63.0
64.5
|DLE
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
49
82%
66.4
68.6
77.0
55.8
60.0
|WLB
|Dominic DeLuca
11
18%
63.2
62.4
57.0
62.7
|MLB
|Tony Rojas
49
82%
63.0
60.0
52.1
63.8
|FS
|Zakee Wheatley
58
97%
62.7
67.7
84.4
59.7
|DLE
|Smith Vilbert
14
23%
61.1
65.9
72.2
54.6
|FS
|Dejuan Lane
2
3%
60.3
60.0
60.0
|RCB
|A.J. Harris
47
78%
59.2
57.9
65.4
59.5
|ROLB
|Amin Vanover
17
28%
58.2
61.4
56.3
|DLT
|Coziah Izzard
11
18%
57.9
59.9
69.7
56.8
|DLT
|Hakeem Beamon
8
13%
54.5
56.3
57.7
|DRT
|Dvon J-Thomas
35
58%
53.6
55.5
22.2
54.5
|MLB
|Tyler Elsdon
6
10%
52.9
51.9
73.2
60.3
|POS
|PLAYER
|SNAPS
|SNAP SHARE
|DEF
|RDEF
|TACK
|PRSH
|COV
|FS
|Jaylen Reed
60
100%
81.2
74.1
67.2
73.6
78.2
|FS
|Zakee Wheatley
58
97%
62.7
67.7
84.4
59.7
|RCB
|Jalen Kimber
54
90%
69.9
63.2
78.5
69.7
|ROLB
|Abdul Carter
52
87%
81.9
74.6
62.4
64.9
85.9
|DLE
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
49
82%
66.4
68.6
77.0
55.8
60.0
|MLB
|Tony Rojas
49
82%
63.0
60.0
52.1
63.8
|RCB
|A.J. Harris
47
78%
59.2
57.9
65.4
59.5
|DRT
|Zane Durant
43
72%
71.0
70.0
74.3
64.5
60.0
|MLB
|Kobe King
42
70%
74.2
84.0
82.2
57.2
61.6
|DRT
|Dvon J-Thomas
35
58%
53.6
55.5
22.2
54.5
|SCB
|Cam Miller
32
53%
69.3
62.9
75.1
59.7
69.5
|SCB
|Zion Tracy
31
52%
69.7
64.9
79.0
59.4
69.4
|RCB
|Elliot Washington II
28
47%
69.4
64.7
78.5
68.4
|ROLB
|Amin Vanover
17
28%
58.2
61.4
56.3
|DLE
|Smith Vilbert
14
23%
61.1
65.9
72.2
54.6
|DRT
|Alonzo Ford Jr.
11
18%
66.9
63.0
64.5
|WLB
|Dominic DeLuca
11
18%
63.2
62.4
57.0
62.7
|DLT
|Coziah Izzard
11
18%
57.9
59.9
69.7
56.8
|DLT
|Hakeem Beamon
8
13%
54.5
56.3
57.7
|MLB
|Tyler Elsdon
6
10%
52.9
51.9
73.2
60.3
|FS
|Dejuan Lane
2
3%
60.3
60.0
60.0