Football PRESS RELEASE: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Sells Out (11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State Showdown

ATLANTA (Dec 21, 2023) – Bowl officials today announced that the SEC-Big Ten matchup of (11) Ole Miss and (10) Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is sold out.
ATLANTA (Dec 21, 2023) – Bowl officials today announced that the SEC-Big Ten matchup of (11) Ole Miss and (10) Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is sold out. This marks the 24th sellout in the last 27 games for the New Year's Six bowl.

The Chick fil-A Peach Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 30 at noon ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will feature (11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

"Fans are excited to see the Rebels and Nittany Lions face off for the first time in what is shaping up to be one of the best matchups this Bowl Season between a top-20 offense at Ole Miss vs. the nation's top defense with Penn State," said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. "We're looking forward to once again having a full house and an electric atmosphere on Dec. 30 here in the Capital of College Football."

Since its inaugural game in 1968, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has attracted more than 3.2 million fans to Atlanta, with an average of 68,348 fans attending the game since 2000.

Last season's attendance of 79,330 set new Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Mercedes-Benz Stadium records, surpassing the number of fans who attended Super Bowl LIII, the 2019 CFP Semifinal, the 2018 CFP National Championship and the SEC Championship in the same venue.

Ticket Availability on the Secondary Market Through Ticketmaster
Fans interested in locating tickets in the secondary ticket market can visit the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl's official ticket exchange on Ticketmaster. It is common for secondary market prices to exceed face value. Visit https://chick-fil-apeachbowl.com/tickets to view tickets for resale on the exchange.
Reactions: LionDeNittany, JoePano19 and NedFromYork
PSUNYGNYY said:
I don’t understand why all these people would buy tickets for a meaningless scrimmage and watch players that weren’t smart enough to opt out.
Well, with 60-70K tickets sold. It might be possible that some of them know something you don't? And it you think that players who did not opt out, did it because they were not smart, you have little to no idea of team, family, brothers and school pride and loyalty.
 
Reactions: mhlarch, Waltwam and Westcoast24
PSUNYGNYY said:
I don’t understand why all these people would buy tickets for a meaningless scrimmage and watch players that weren’t smart enough to opt out.
Sesame Street Ugh GIF by ABC Network
 
Reactions: bison13 and PSUNYGNYY
PSUNYGNYY said:
Yes unfortunately my sarcasm was missed by some. Although, I got a nibble from the Lando fish which was my goal. All in fun.
I'm aware the nonsense was directed at me because you foolishly believe this proves games have meaning. Apparently so do spring games, NFL preseason games, MLB spring training games, etc. Notice you aren't using a bowl game that is basically empty. Penn State fans haven't fully accepted how things have changed (see the crying over potential sponsorship) so if you think that's a nibble then good for you. Just you being ridiculous.
 
LandoComando said:
I'm aware the nonsense was directed at me because you foolishly believe this proves games have meaning. Apparently so do spring games, NFL preseason games, MLB spring training games, etc. Notice you aren't using a bowl game that is basically empty. Penn State fans haven't fully accepted how things have changed (see the crying over potential sponsorship) so if you think that's a nibble then good for you. Just you being ridiculous.
Actually based on your lengthy second response I got more than a nibble, I’m reeling this big fish in! It is funny to me that you’re so adamant to insist your opinion is fact when it clearly is not. I’ll tell what are the facts. Bowl games count towards every teams final record and can effect their final ranking. Players stats count and can help them set records or become a school’s all time leader in a myriad of categories. PSU has one of the best all time bowl records and the Peach Bowl is the only NY6 bowl they have yet to win so a win only adds to that. Finally the Peach Bowl is sold out and the B10/SEC matchup is going to be a great game and the fact that so many PSU players are not opting out just lends to the importance of this game.
 
Reactions: JR4PSU, Ten Thousan Marbles, 81b&w and 7 others
PSUNYGNYY said:
Actually based on your lengthy second response I got more than a nibble, I’m reeling this big fish in! It is funny to me that you’re so adamant to insist your opinion is fact when it clearly is not. I’ll tell what are the facts. Bowl games count towards every teams final record and can effect their final ranking. Players stats count and can help them set records or become a school’s all time leader in a myriad of categories. PSU has one of the best all time bowl records and the Peach Bowl is the only NY6 bowl they have yet to win so a win only adds to that. Finally the Peach Bowl is sold out and the B10/SEC matchup is going to be a great game and the fact that so many PSU players are not opting out just lends to the importance of this game.
It's a scrimmage that the winner has no impact on anything. The regular season is over and 4 teams were picked to compete for a title. We weren't. This is simply a trip where the only meaningful thing is the extra practices

The guys playing aren't doing it because they believe the game matters. They're doing it to help their draft status. Those returning are simply looking to improve. They'll enjoy the SWAG but someday fans will realize how meaningless these games are. A lot more will get it next year. Baby steps. You'll take longer than most apparently as you think the league counting the stats is done for anything other than selling people like you "they matter".
 
LandoComando said:
I'm aware the nonsense was directed at me because you foolishly believe this proves games have meaning. Apparently so do spring games, NFL preseason games, MLB spring training games, etc. Notice you aren't using a bowl game that is basically empty. Penn State fans haven't fully accepted how things have changed (see the crying over potential sponsorship) so if you think that's a nibble then good for you. Just you being ridiculous.
They aren't "foolishly believing," they are "pretending." Get it straight.
 
Back to the topic instead of dueling egos.

It’s pretty amazing that the Peach Bowl almost always is a sell out. Watch most bowl games and they are lucky to be half full. The playoff games are sold out but the rest are usually not. And before the playoffs not sure all the big NY6 bowls would sell out.

Part of that has to be good match ups. Haven’t gone back to see the history but they couldn’t have done so well without making good choices on the team matchups. But another has to be location. Far easier for eastern and Midwest teams to make the trip to Atlanta instead of Miami or other deep south destinations. Especially for cash strapped college kids that can’t afford airfare and load up a car with 4-6 kids and hit the road.

And it is surprising these two teams have never met in over a hundred years. That adds some intrigue to the game.
 
The number of local “season ticket holders” has a major impact on sell outs. The bowls need to have a solid base of locals to support it.

Then each team is required to buy a certain amount of tix.

It’s not surprising to me that a major city deep in SEC country has the support.

One thing I found interesting is that Georgia is one of the few states that collects sales tax on secondary market ticket resales. Meaning, if you buy tix through Stubhub, TicketMaster, etc, you’ll pay sales tax.
 
LandoComando said:
The guys playing aren't doing it because they believe the game matters. They're doing it to help their draft status.
You do realize that the vast majority of players (on both teams) aren't going to get drafted and will never play in the NFL, right?

The guys are playing to be Peach Bowl champions. They are playing for the school, for their coaches, for their teammates, for their fans, for themselves. They are playing because they love the game. 95% of the guys that are playing don't give two shits about the NFL draft.
 
NoBareFeet said:
You do realize that the vast majority of players (on both teams) aren't going to get drafted and will never play in the NFL, right?

The guys are playing to be Peach Bowl champions. They are playing for the school, for their coaches, for their teammates, for their fans, for themselves. They are playing because they love the game. 95% of the guys that are playing don't give two shits about the NFL draft.
The guys that aren't opting out are the ones entering the draft. They aren't doing this for a Peach Bowl title (i mean, come one) they're doing it for draft status. Chop isn't playing because he doesn't need it for that.

For the graduating seniors that aren't looking to play it's simply one last chance to play the game you love. That doesn't make it a meaningful game. You all keep taking "meaning" to have something to do with other the landscape of college football. There's 4 teams left that have games that matter. We all know that even if we don't admit it.
 
LandoComando said:
The guys that aren't opting out are the ones entering the draft. They aren't doing this for a Peach Bowl title (i mean, come one) they're doing it for draft status. Chop isn't playing because he doesn't need it for that.

For the graduating seniors that aren't looking to play it's simply one last chance to play the game you love. That doesn't make it a meaningful game. You all keep taking "meaning" to have something to do with other the landscape of college football. There's 4 teams left that have games that matter. We all know that even if we don't admit it.
So, prior to the 4 team playoff, only one bowl game was meaningful? Why not become an Alabama fan? That way every game will be meaningful to you.
 
BOSCO2 said:
So, prior to the 4 team playoff, only one bowl game was meaningful? Why not become an Alabama fan? That way every game will be meaningful to you.
I accept the bowls for what they are now. A reward. And that was largely always true. As the playoff continues to expand more and more fans will understand that. And the best part is with the playoff expanding more regular seasons games will have meaning. Our game vs Michigan State would have been huge is this was a 12 team playoff along with many other games that were tight that weekend.

We need to get to where Bama and Georgia are. That's the goal. They're the standard.
 
The Spin Meister said:
What are prices on the resale market? That will give the truest indication of demand.
they've fallen to $70 a seat for the cheapest seats with $93 being the all-in price (incl. broker fees and taxes). @Wandering Spectator tracks this stuff and posts if from time to time.

So PSU/Ole Miss is the 5th most expensive ticket, 2nd if you take out the playoff bowls


 
wilbury said:
I'm still biding my time. How long do I wait to buy?
I expect prices to continue to drop up until a day or two before the game. But that’s a total guess. That’s been the usual trend, but when you throw in a new bowl for PSU, first time matchup, drivable location for one fan base, all of those factors could change things.

As it stands, lower level seats between the 20s are somewhat stable over the last few days. There are ~400 PSU available and ~290 Ole Miss available.

That tells me that Ole Miss should be well represented.

Bottom line, buy when you see seats at a price you like. Then stop looking! It’s like the stock market. Timing it is not easy.
 
Obliviax said:
they've fallen to $70 a seat for the cheapest seats with $93 being the all-in price (incl. broker fees and taxes). @Wandering Spectator tracks this stuff and posts if from time to time.

So PSU/Ole Miss is the 5th most expensive ticket, 2nd if you take out the playoff bowls


To be clear, the prices I list do not include any applicable taxes. Georgia is one of the few states that collects sales tax on ticket resales.The marketplaces don’t calculate taxes until you checkout. Not sure which other Bowls might be affected by this.
 
LandoComando said:
The guys that aren't opting out are the ones entering the draft. They aren't doing this for a Peach Bowl title (i mean, come one) they're doing it for draft status. Chop isn't playing because he doesn't need it for that.

For the graduating seniors that aren't looking to play it's simply one last chance to play the game you love. That doesn't make it a meaningful game. You all keep taking "meaning" to have something to do with other the landscape of college football. There's 4 teams left that have games that matter. We all know that even if we don't admit it.
I don’t think anyone is checking with you.

And I believe we all know your opinion by now.

My suggestion (not that I expect you to listen): Give it a rest.
 
MacNit2.0 said:
I don’t think anyone is checking with you.

And I believe we all know your opinion by now.

My suggestion (not that I expect you to listen): Give it a rest.
My suggestion (not that I expect anyone to listen) is to stop acting like bowl games matter
When that helps I can rest
 
I think a lot of it is due to long time Peach Bowl ticket holders who go each year no matter who’s playing. I think I read the game’s been sold out 9 of the last 11 years or so (?). Add in a ton of Ole Miss fans that will be there as it’s only 4.5 hours from Oxford, MS.
 
psu00 said:
I think a lot of it is due to long time Peach Bowl ticket holders who go each year no matter who’s playing. I think I read the game’s been sold out 9 of the last 11 years or so (?). Add in a ton of Ole Miss fans that will be there as it’s only 4.5 hours from Oxford, MS.
Whatever the reason, it is impressive to get a sell out for a non-playoff game.
 
NoBareFeet said:
You're going to miss a good game. We'll let you know how it goes. Enjoy the Real Housewives marathon!
I'm going to watch a scrimmage just like I watch thr Blue/White game. Gives me an opportunity to look at guys that may continue next year.
Again, the difference is you care if we win or lose when it doesn't matter.
 
LandoComando said:
I'm going to watch a scrimmage just like I watch thr Blue/White game. Gives me an opportunity to look at guys that may continue next year.
Again, the difference is you care if we win or lose when it doesn't matter.
I'm calling BS. You care if we win. But feel free to keep telling us that you don't.
 
BOSCO2 said:
I'm calling BS. You care if we win. But feel free to keep telling us that you don't.
I don't at all. We could lose like Syracuse did and I wouldn't be critical at all. This is simply a reward for those interested. If I was Franklin those graduating and entering the draft would play a series or two at most. I'd want to see the younger guys who will be back next year in a game setting. There's way more value to that than winning.
 
