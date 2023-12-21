Dylan Callaghan-Croley
RELEASE:
ATLANTA (Dec 21, 2023) – Bowl officials today announced that the SEC-Big Ten matchup of (11) Ole Miss and (10) Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is sold out. This marks the 24th sellout in the last 27 games for the New Year's Six bowl.
The Chick fil-A Peach Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 30 at noon ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will feature (11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
"Fans are excited to see the Rebels and Nittany Lions face off for the first time in what is shaping up to be one of the best matchups this Bowl Season between a top-20 offense at Ole Miss vs. the nation's top defense with Penn State," said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. "We're looking forward to once again having a full house and an electric atmosphere on Dec. 30 here in the Capital of College Football."
Since its inaugural game in 1968, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has attracted more than 3.2 million fans to Atlanta, with an average of 68,348 fans attending the game since 2000.
Last season's attendance of 79,330 set new Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Mercedes-Benz Stadium records, surpassing the number of fans who attended Super Bowl LIII, the 2019 CFP Semifinal, the 2018 CFP National Championship and the SEC Championship in the same venue.
Ticket Availability on the Secondary Market Through Ticketmaster
Fans interested in locating tickets in the secondary ticket market can visit the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl's official ticket exchange on Ticketmaster. It is common for secondary market prices to exceed face value. Visit https://chick-fil-apeachbowl.com/tickets to view tickets for resale on the exchange.
