2024 Big Ten Tournament match, PBP, and discussion thread

Now that the brackets are out, setting this up in advance of tomorrow morning's action. Please use this thread for any and all PBP's and match discussions. As always, if you are replying to another post, please use the Quote function. And avoid those "Wow"'s, "Holy Crap"'s and "WTF"'s type posts. Give some friggin' context, for Pete's sake!

When:
Saturday, March 9 @ 10 am EST; then at 5 pm; and at 7 pm.

Where:
@ Maryland

TV:
BTN will televise the action at 10 am, though they choose which of the four mats they show.
BTN+ will televise the Consi's and Wrestlebacks at 5 pm.
BTN will televise the Semi-Finals at 7 pm.

Video Streaming:
BTN+ will have coverage of each mat, for those that are subscribers. Make sure you contact B1G+ Support directly at: https://support.bigtenplus.com/hc/en-us with all of your complaints and supportive comments.

Audio:
Byers will have the radio call of the action and PBP's. The radio show starts at 9:40 am EST, and the later session coverage starts at 4:40 pm. You can access the LionVision audio at:
https://gopsusports.com/watch/?Live=2107&sport=30&type=Live, or via the Penn State Athletics app. If LionVision ain't working again, maybe this link will work: https://www.audacy.com/stations/bigfootcountrylegends.

PBP:
Hopefully, one or more of you will step up and provide some PBP. As always, please remember to provide the score at the end of the match. Also, it's always helpful if folks can provide a heads up on which mat a PSU wrestler will be on. Mat assignments can be found here: https://bubbaland.net/wrestling/Big_Ten_Wrestling_Championships_2024.htm and https://twitter.com/pennstateWREST. Thanks!!

Team Scoring:
The best source for team scoring throughout the tournament is the Penn State Wrestling Club's website. Their link for live team scoring is: https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/. Learn it. Know it. Live it. And don't forget it.

Brackets:
And lastly, here are the brackets (in PDF): https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024_B1G_Wrestling_Brackets_Friday.pdf

WE ARE!
 
First Round Match-ups. Everyone else has a bye.

125: #6 Braeden Davis vs. #11 Justin Cardani (Illinois)
133: #5 Aaron Nagao vs. #12 Andrew Hampton (MSU)
149: #4 Tyler Kasak vs. #13 Aiden Vandenbush (NW)
184: #3 Bernie Truax vs. #14 Chase Mielnik (Maryland)
 
Whoever is doing PBP. Could you please put "PBP" in your message? I'm going to be peeking at my phone from time to time, and being able to search for that would make it so much easier.
 
Does anyone have either audio streams playing?
 
I just got on and he said "we will wait to see what happens with both of these guys" I'm assuming he was talking about Carter, but, who was the other person he was referring to?
 
mvattivo said:
I just got on and he said "we will wait to see what happens with both of these guys" I'm assuming he was talking about Carter, but, who was the other person he was referring to?
Click to expand...
I think he might have been talking about Truax & Mesenbrink & where they finish.
 
mvattivo said:
Has he commented on Carter yet?
Click to expand...
Byers said Carter's made a lot of progress & is lobbying to go, but they're still not sure if he's going to go yet. Sounds like the coaches & medical staff will make the final decision this morning.

Sounds like we won't know until he steps on the mat and we see what happens. He could wrestle or default.
 
Can someone please give Matt assignments, that track wrestling link did not work for me


I dont see B10 on there at all
 
