Lion_Backer said: Is this a list of 'other' true freshmen who could see action over the next 3 weeks?



No Cousins, Reynolds or Martin, off of the top of my head so I am just seeking clarification.



Thanks.

Reynolds already has burned his redshirt and I believe that Cousins has too; I believe that Martin will burn his if he plays in one more game. To me, worrying about burning redshirts has almost no significance now because many of these players simply are going to transfer if they don't see playing time quickly, so you might as well get something out of them while they're still here, especially with the skill players.