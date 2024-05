It’s tough to make any kind of projection for this team until they play somebody who’s in the top 50 but what I do like about the team is that we are deeper, taller, and more athletic than any team I can remember.



Q is a legit scoring threat on the block, and we have some depth inside as well. being able to play full court defense with multiple bodies to wear out other teams is some thing that we haven’t been able to do before.



We might not be pretty offensively but I do think we’ve got enough guys who can score in some manner that they’ll find a way to be in every game. Plus with that many guys you hope to find a hot hand each night, like Brown, and ride them.