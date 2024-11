Apologies, my little one decided that he needed some one-on-one time during Franklin's presser... But to recap...we'll have a full trnascript later today.



- Believes Ohio State's defense has taken their game to another level this season.



- Thought Amin Vanover and Smith Vilbert both played well last week against Wisconsin. They'll need them to continue to play well this week



- Sounds like DDS injury isn't too major but like Allar, it will be an injruy that probably is a gametime decision.



- Ethan Grunkemeyer is coming along really well, a lot of potential excitement within the buildin about his potential.



- Both Donkoh and Rucci are expected to play this week.



- Thought Andy did a great job of calling Saturday's game to the strengths of Beau. The program likes what they've seen out of his devlopment.