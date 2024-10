bvillebaron said: Go Lions. First Penn State game I went to was UCLA/Penn State when Rip Engle was the coach. Too long ago to remember the year. Click to expand...

I remember as a kid either watching the 1968 game on television or listening on the radio -- can't quite recall which but I think it was televised -- and the dominating performance of our great D that day.On paper this game looks about as competitive as, say, Northwestern would be, but it's kind of cool to play a team like UCLA, a glamour school on the West Coast, that we hardly ever see.