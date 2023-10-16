ADVERTISEMENT

Football PRESS RELEASE: Penn State Selects Architect, Construction Manager, Consultant for Beaver Stadium Renovations

Penn State Selects Architect, Construction Manager, Consultant for Beaver Stadium Renovations​

Populous selected as architect; Barton Malow, AECOM Hunt, and Alexander chosen as a joint venture construction manager; Nations Group selected as owner representative for multi-phase Beaver Stadium renovations​

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – After a competitive process, Penn State has announced its architect — Populous — and construction manager — a joint venture of Barton Malow, AECOM Hunt and Alexander — as selections for the multi-year, multi-phase Beaver Stadium renovation project. With significant expertise in stadium renovations, Nations Group served as a key consultant in assisting with these selections.



“We are excited to partner with these top-tier firms for the Beaver Stadium renovations,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft. “These companies have a strong history of both renovating and building college football and NFL stadiums and we know they will provide us with a great plan to make Beaver Stadium an even greater beacon for our University and department. We know these groups will preserve the history of Beaver Stadium while bringing it to a more updated and fan-friendly venue.”



As a global design firm with extensive experience in designing sports and entertainment venues, Populous was selected as architect of the Beaver Stadium renovation for its background in creating iconic shared human experiences that serve campuses and communities around the world. Other recent projects from Populous include the renovated Kyle Field at Texas A&M University and the new Buffalo Bills stadium, which is currently under construction.



“Populous is proud to partner with Penn State on a transformational renovation to Beaver Stadium, reimagining and innovating the fan experience of one of the most iconic venues in college football,” said Scott Radecic, senior principal and founder at Populous, and a Penn State graduate and former captain of the football team. “Our team will work hand-in-hand with the University to design and bring to life the spirit and tradition of Penn State, while setting up Beaver Stadium to continue to serve fans for the years to come.”



Spearheading the construction of the stadium’s multifaceted renovations will be a joint venture among Barton Malow, AECOM Hunt and Alexander Building Construction. The three companies have a rich history of working together on multiple athletic facilities over the past 20 years. As construction manager, the joint venture team will oversee the on-site renovation work happening at Beaver Stadium.



Scott Mull, project executive from Barton Malow, who is also a Penn State alum and State College resident, said he is thrilled to lead this exciting project.



"This project has been years in the making; to renovate Beaver Stadium is a passion project for many of us,” said Mull. “Our team is eager to deliver a revitalized facility with fan-facing innovation and premium amenities while still honoring and preserving the legacy and traditions of Penn State football.”



Nations Group, a national owner’s representative firm specializing in assisting universities with the project development and construction management phases of athletic projects, has been retained by the University as a consultant for the project.



“Our team is honored to be a part of the Beaver Stadium renovation project,” said Nations Group President Chris Nations. “In conjunction with Penn State athletics and University administration, we will create a transformational stadium project to enhance the game day experience for all fans, generate revenues that are necessary for Intercollegiate Athletics and create multiuse space and development. In doing so, we will be setting a new standard for college football stadiums.”



Bill Sitzabee, vice president for facilities management and planning and Penn State’s chief facilities officer, said, “External partners and internal team members are now fully equipped and excited to get started on this large, complex project.”



Sitzabee noted that initial construction will focus on improving priority safety and security, including crowd traffic control, and addressing field lighting performance. Winterization work will also be completed, which entails the insulation of pipes and other upgrades to allow the building to be occupied when temperatures are below freezing, giving Penn State the ability to host a College Football Playoff game beginning in 2024 and other potential events beyond football games in the winter months, increasing revenue at the University and in the Centre Region.



At the conclusion of the 2024 football season Penn State will begin a multi-year effort to reconstruct the west side of the stadium, which will maintain traditional bowl-style seating while adding anticipated club and loge seats and executive and founder's suites. Additional anticipated renovations throughout the facility include ongoing code upgrades, accessibility improvements and upgraded fan amenities. These involve improved circulation to ease spectator congestion throughout the stadium, improved restrooms, upgraded concessions, Wi-Fi and cellular upgrades, and additional seating options. Construction is expected to begin in January 2025 and wrap up ahead of the 2027 football season.



This multi-year project is financed and paid for entirely by Intercollegiate Athletics, using no tuition dollars or educational budget.
 
Winterizing the stadium is critical as is developing other uses. Conference rooms, restaurants, class rooms. Help generate more revenue.

And is pretty amazing that a former football captain is leading the team once again….this time the design and upgrade team. Bet that hasn’t happened at any other school.
 
The Spin Meister said:
Winterizing the stadium is critical as is developing other uses. Conference rooms, restaurants, class rooms. Help generate more revenue.

And is pretty amazing that a former football captain is leading the team once again….this time the design and upgrade team. Bet that hasn’t happened at any other school.
Even if they winterize the stadium who's going to want to use it in the dead of winter. Taylor Swift in January sounds ahem, questionable like an absolute dream come true.
 
91Joe95 said:
Even if they winterize the stadium who's going to want to use it in the dead of winter. Taylor Swift in January sounds ahem, questionable like an absolute dream come true.
I think there is a great opportunity to redo the area's under the seats for all kinds of spaces to be used for classes, meetings, hotels, and even the PSU Hall of Fame. I'd love to see some restaurants. If that causes the rest of the stadium to be "winterized" regardless of events, that would be great.

I met a guy who helps manage outdoor skating events. Most commonly, with the NHL. He told me that the Fliers and Penguins were very interested in a game at PSU but the winterization was an issue.
 
Obliviax said:
I think there is a great opportunity to redo the area's under the seats for all kinds of spaces to be used for classes, meetings, hotels, and even the PSU Hall of Fame. I'd love to see some restaurants. If that causes the rest of the stadium to be "winterized" regardless of events, that would be great.

I met a guy who helps manage outdoor skating events. Most commonly, with the NHL. He told me that the Fliers and Penguins were very interested in a game at PSU but the winterization was an issue.
That's one game, at best, every few years. The stadium does not have a lot of room underneath it and would need to be built out. The whole area would need to be developed, and its still out in the middle of nowhere. There are better, cheaper options, all over the area for what you describe, and I don't think they even plan on doing half of what you mention at the stadium.
 
91Joe95 said:
That's one game, at best, every few years. The stadium does not have a lot of room underneath it and would need to be built out. The whole area would need to be developed, and its still out in the middle of nowhere. There are better, cheaper options, all over the area for what you describe, and I don't think they even plan on doing half of what you mention at the stadium.
the problem is the steps. if you move those out, you start to free up a lot of room. If you locate those outside the stadium, you can do a lot of stuff. Can you? I don't know. I am sure that having events, rooms, places to eat at the stadium would be a wonderful experience no matter the time or season. You can stay there and walk to hockey, basketball, Lacross, minor league baseball or whatever. Even if you are just visiting your kid/student, it would be a fun place to stay. By doing so, you'd probably end up winterizing the stadium which will come with some benefits like the hockey game or just not having to de and re winterize.
 
If they can raise the money to pay for this, then great! it's long overdue. If this is a boondoggle where they cannot raise the funds, than that's... not ideal.

How much does Pegula like football?
 
doctornick said:
If they can raise the money to pay for this, then great! it's long overdue. If this is a boondoggle where they cannot raise the funds, than that's... not ideal.

How much does Pegula like football?
good question. this is the same group that did Buffalo's new stadium. from wiki:

Although new stadium ideas had been proposed before the death of Ralph Wilson, with the new ownership of Terry and Kim Pegula, the prospect of a new stadium has been raised again. During his press conference to acquire the team, Terry Pegula stated, "we will gradually proceed to plan and design a stadium for the Buffalo Bills."[67]
On June 18, 2021, the Pegulas chose Legends Global Planning to represent ownership, consult on a new stadium and sell sponsorships and premium seats for the venue.[68] In addition, an unnamed source claimed that the Bills are planning to build a new stadium in Orchard Park to replace Highmark Stadium, with two of the television stations in Rochester, New York reporting the unnamed source's claims as fact.[69] Under the claimed plan, the project is expected to take three to five years to complete, with a possibility to be ready by 2025. The Bills may be forced to use an alternate site while the team waits for the project to be completed, with relocating to Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania and/or reviving the Bills Toronto Series being options during the construction. Neither the Bills nor any official entity in Erie County has verified or denied the claims.​
On March 28, 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a deal had been reached between New York State, Erie County, and the Bills for a 62,000-seat, $1.4 billion dollar stadium in Orchard Park. It will be built across the street from Highmark Stadium adjacent to Erie Community College’s south campus, and is expected to open in 2026.[70] On June 5, 2023, during a groundbreaking ceremony, the Bills announced that Highmark's naming rights would transfer to the new venue, which will also be named Highmark Stadium.[71]
 
Surprised this hasn't been mentioned yet but one reason winterization is a top priority is because starting next year there are opportunities to host college football playoff games in December. It would be ridiculous if we happen to be in the fortunate position to host such a game and would have to pass and play at an NFL stadium because Beaver Stadium isn't winterized.
 
PSUSignore said:
Surprised this hasn't been mentioned yet but one reason winterization is a top priority is because starting next year there are opportunities to host college football playoff games in December. It would be ridiculous if we happen to be in the fortunate position to host such a game and would have to pass and play at an NFL stadium because Beaver Stadium isn't winterized.
Great point.
 
I'm wondering if some of the support posts that are every 10 feet or so can be replaced with larger ones every 20 feet or so to create room for more bathrooms, concessions and walkways.
 
LongJakk said:
I'm wondering if some of the support posts that are every 10 feet or so can be replaced with larger ones every 20 feet or so to create room for more bathrooms, concessions and walkways.
Anything can be done. The questions are how much would it cost and is it worth it?

You can place large header beams to span the distance. Perhaps several beams to create large spaces. Would actually expect to see this in limited places.

Perhaps @step.eng69 can give us some insite as to pros and cons of this issue.
 
The Spin Meister said:
Anything can be done. The questions are how much would it cost and is it worth it?

You can place large header beams to span the distance. Perhaps several beams to create large spaces. Would actually expect to see this in limited places.

Perhaps @step.eng69 can give us some insite as to pros and cons of this issue.
Cons: cost.
Pros: it's not my money.
 
91Joe95 said:
Even if they winterize the stadium who's going to want to use it in the dead of winter. Taylor Swift in January sounds ahem, questionable like an absolute dream come true.
I love that pic , who is she
 
PSUSignore said:
Cons: cost.
Pros: it's not my money.
In CLE, the Indians Guardians threatened to leave CLE if the city didn't build them a new stadium. In order to make it all work, the city gook a fairly new basketball arena that was being used by the Cavaliers in a remote suburb and tore it down. They let the land go back to being a forest. In the meantime, they built a $250m arena downtown, right next to the new baseball stadium. The net result is that they tore down some fairly challenged areas and built two stadiums that are used 365 days of the year: baseball, football, concerts, hockey, rodeos, monster trucks, globe trotters, Disney on Ice, circuses, and so on and so forth. What happened? Hotels, restaurants, escape rooms, golf simulators, moved in to capture revenues from the people who visited. It is known as the "gateway" project and feeds the city for anyone entering from the south.

I think that is what PSU needs to do. You've got the baseball stadium, arena and HoF right there. Now you need to get people to stay there before and after those events. The lack of places to eat before and after games is astounding and a big reason for the tailgating scene. But if you don't have an RV or F150, it would be great to go to a place to eat without having to walk 2 miles and then walk back to get your car.

If done right, this can be easy money for the university.
 
Obliviax said:
In CLE, the Indians Guardians threatened to leave CLE if the city didn't build them a new stadium. In order to make it all work, the city gook a fairly new basketball arena that was being used by the Cavaliers in a remote suburb and tore it down. They let the land go back to being a forest. In the meantime, they built a $250m arena downtown, right next to the new baseball stadium. The net result is that they tore down some fairly challenged areas and built two stadiums that are used 365 days of the year: baseball, football, concerts, hockey, rodeos, monster trucks, globe trotters, Disney on Ice, circuses, and so on and so forth. What happened? Hotels, restaurants, escape rooms, golf simulators, moved in to capture revenues from the people who visited. It is known as the "gateway" project and feeds the city for anyone entering from the south.

I think that is what PSU needs to do. You've got the baseball stadium, arena and HoF right there. Now you need to get people to stay there before and after those events. The lack of places to eat before and after games is astounding and a big reason for the tailgating scene. But if you don't have an RV or F150, it would be great to go to a place to eat without having to walk 2 miles and then walk back to get your car.

If done right, this can be easy money for the university.
Pro sports provides a couple hundred of games per year. That's simply not remotely sustainable in a small and remote town like State College. I'm even skeptical one college playoff game/yr can be justified, or even that college football would choose cold weather environments over sites with built in bowl games and infrastructure for that game.
 
91Joe95 said:
Pro sports provides a couple hundred of games per year. That's simply not remotely sustainable in a small and remote town like State College. I'm even skeptical one college playoff game/yr can be justified, or even that college football would choose cold weather environments over sites with built in bowl games and infrastructure for that game.
The CFP has already determined that first round games are going to be hosted by higher seeds with the expansion next season. A team doesn’t have to host in their home stadium if they they choose not to (eg PSU could host in say Philadelphia if they wished and could make arrangements) but they do have the hosting rights.
 
Obliviax said:
In CLE, the Indians Guardians threatened to leave CLE if the city didn't build them a new stadium. In order to make it all work, the city gook a fairly new basketball arena that was being used by the Cavaliers in a remote suburb and tore it down. They let the land go back to being a forest. In the meantime, they built a $250m arena downtown, right next to the new baseball stadium. The net result is that they tore down some fairly challenged areas and built two stadiums that are used 365 days of the year: baseball, football, concerts, hockey, rodeos, monster trucks, globe trotters, Disney on Ice, circuses, and so on and so forth. What happened? Hotels, restaurants, escape rooms, golf simulators, moved in to capture revenues from the people who visited. It is known as the "gateway" project and feeds the city for anyone entering from the south.

I think that is what PSU needs to do. You've got the baseball stadium, arena and HoF right there. Now you need to get people to stay there before and after those events. The lack of places to eat before and after games is astounding and a big reason for the tailgating scene. But if you don't have an RV or F150, it would be great to go to a place to eat without having to walk 2 miles and then walk back to get your car.

If done right, this can be easy money for the university.
They can build a limited amount or the town chamber and leadership will scream.

A big advantage to a motel/restaurant/conference center would be if they offered tours of the stadium facilities. Fans would eat that up.

Any legal problems of using university property for commercial uses? The state may have some problems with that. At the least they would want a cut of the action disguised as taxes.
 
91Joe95 said:
Pro sports provides a couple hundred of games per year. That's simply not remotely sustainable in a small and remote town like State College. I'm even skeptical one college playoff game/yr can be justified, or even that college football would choose cold weather environments over sites with built in bowl games and infrastructure for that game.
So you need to be top 6 annually to even get a game. Unless of course the Steelers have a home game and Pitt needs someplace to host their game.
 
91Joe95 said:
So you need to be top 6 annually to even get a game. Unless of course the Steelers have a home game and Pitt needs someplace to host their game.
IIRC, the top 4 ironically don’t host because they get a bye. It’s teams 5-8 who host 9-12 in the first round. Second round and forward are at neutral sites (6 current bowls for the quarters and semis; final sites bid on separately).

While I’m sure the top teams would enjoy the revenue of hosting, no one will turn down avoiding a first round game.
 
The Spin Meister said:
Anything can be done. The questions are how much would it cost and is it worth it?

You can place large header beams to span the distance. Perhaps several beams to create large spaces. Would actually expect to see this in limited places.

Perhaps @step.eng69 can give us some insite as to pros and cons of this issue.
I’m not step eng but I am an AE grad from PSU. The column spacing is not ideal but it is not a major hinderance in adding bathrooms or concessions. Simply adding a corridor on the other side of the column would solve most of the issues. Good design can accomplish many issues economically. You just have to work the drawings.

Getting rid of the x beams for lateral support is also feasible in many areas by adding some heavier steel closer the the corners of the column and beam intersection. Not a big impact to the budget.
 
The Spin Meister said:
Winterizing the stadium is critical as is developing other uses. Conference rooms, restaurants, class rooms. Help generate more revenue.

And is pretty amazing that a former football captain is leading the team once again….this time the design and upgrade team. Bet that hasn’t happened at any other school.
a former football captain is leading the team once again. Not sure this is a good thing, these football players never went to the rest room or tried to buy something at halftime. It's a real cluster F%$K using any amenity at halftime.
True that, but I am sure he attended a game or two since he graduated. And the design team is somewhat smart….enough to see just how bad those facilities are. Would love to see the reaction of them the first time they tour the stadium. Have to be shocked at how bad and outdated everything is.
 
Cowbell Man said:
I was surprised that was missed too.
It was mentioned but not emphasized at all. But winterizing should be at the top because of the playoff expansion.


Sitzabee noted that initial construction will focus on improving priority safety and security, including crowd traffic control, and addressing field lighting performance. Winterization work will also be completed, which entails the insulation of pipes and other upgrades to allow the building to be occupied when temperatures are below freezing, giving Penn State the ability to host a College Football Playoff game beginning in 2024 and other potential events beyond football games in the winter months, increasing revenue at the University and in the Centre Region.
 
The Spin Meister said:
It was mentioned but not emphasized at all. But winterizing should be at the top because of the playoff expansion.


Sitzabee noted that initial construction will focus on improving priority safety and security, including crowd traffic control, and addressing field lighting performance. Winterization work will also be completed, which entails the insulation of pipes and other upgrades to allow the building to be occupied when temperatures are below freezing, giving Penn State the ability to host a College Football Playoff game beginning in 2024 and other potential events beyond football games in the winter months, increasing revenue at the University and in the Centre Region.
Agreed. And I suspect, without knowing, if they build in loges, hotels, and restaurants they'll end up having to winterize it anyway. Without winterization, they are really just updating the seating and cleaning up under the seats.
 
