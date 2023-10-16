In CLE, the Indians Guardians threatened to leave CLE if the city didn't build them a new stadium. In order to make it all work, the city gook a fairly new basketball arena that was being used by the Cavaliers in a remote suburb and tore it down. They let the land go back to being a forest. In the meantime, they built a $250m arena downtown, right next to the new baseball stadium. The net result is that they tore down some fairly challenged areas and built two stadiums that are used 365 days of the year: baseball, football, concerts, hockey, rodeos, monster trucks, globe trotters, Disney on Ice, circuses, and so on and so forth. What happened? Hotels, restaurants, escape rooms, golf simulators, moved in to capture revenues from the people who visited. It is known as the "gateway" project and feeds the city for anyone entering from the south.



I think that is what PSU needs to do. You've got the baseball stadium, arena and HoF right there. Now you need to get people to stay there before and after those events. The lack of places to eat before and after games is astounding and a big reason for the tailgating scene. But if you don't have an RV or F150, it would be great to go to a place to eat without having to walk 2 miles and then walk back to get your car.



If done right, this can be easy money for the university.