Not sure what you really mean by "reach type player". As Franklin has regularly stated, every player is an equal recruit from the moment they step on the practice field. Hardy dominated 5A football in PA as a senior and had TD's in 4 (as I remember) different ways in the championship game. As dynamic a player as there was in PA high school football that year with the only question about him being his size which he as obviously proven not to be much of a limitation.



Dotson was a very good punt returner. But Hardy has shown to be even better. How many games did it take for Dotson to get to 2 punt return TD's, if he even did return 2 for TD's? And Dotson was not returning punts during the whole time Hardy was at PSU.



His quickness, speed and athleticism are as a high school player were not questioned. My comment about returning punts has nothing to do with his play on defense. It's about getting more out of special teams, particularly punt returns, which is an area that I believe Franklin has left money on the table during his tenure at PSU.