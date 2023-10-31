Yes, I was "on record". For years. Don't turn into a Board Nanny that seems to believe if he hasn't documented it didn't happen.
I watched Hardy in high school and he was electric then. And he looked pretty electric in his first game returning punts at PSU. And looked like the best punt returner at PSU in some time. Including Dotson, who was very good, especially in comparison to some of the players that Franklin put back there and were really only solid fair catch machines.
Dotson also played against his share of suck teams so any argument about Hardy getting 2 TDs against a suck team is baseless. Dotson was pretty good but not an All-American punt returner.
No, last year is not the only year I questioned where Hardy's playmaking was hiding.
But if it was, so what? The question is valid at any time once it is shown that the staff has failed to recognize and get on the field a playmaker. And the longer it has gone on the stupider it looks. PSU has not exactly had a surplus of playmakers the last few year. And it might make someone think that if the staff couldn't figure out they had their best punt returner on the bench, maybe they have a good WR on the bench. Another position where performance has seemed to underachieve the last few seasons.