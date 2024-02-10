ADVERTISEMENT

Match Thread Nebraska dual - Sun, Feb 18

backdrft76

backdrft76

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Sep 7, 2012
1,892
5,630
1
With Iowa in the rearview window still trying to play catch-up, and F Rutgres, I'm already looking ahead to the Nebraska dual next Sunday (and not just because it's the one match I get to see live in person this year).

Nebraska looked pretty good last night, and I think they could possibly be our toughest dual of the season (or not).

I see PSU winning at least 8 (maybe not 149 & 184). 125 and 141 should be fun.

Projected lineups:
GF-kaiTW4AALXX-
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoVaLion2, Str8DBLz, Chris Watts and 2 others
backdrft76 said:
With Iowa in the rearview window still trying to play catch-up, and F Rutgres, I'm already looking ahead to the Nebraska dual next Sunday (and not just because it's the one match I get to see live in person this year).

Nebraska looked pretty good last night, and I think they could possibly be our toughest dual of the season (or not).

I see PSU winning at least 8 (maybe not 149 & 184). 125 and 141 should be fun.

Projected lineups:
GF-kaiTW4AALXX-
Click to expand...
I'll wait for Jason Nolf's predictions and go with them.
 
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: Str8DBLz, Hotshoe, Verolion and 14 others
Truax - Pinto will be good match. Pinto is fun to watch. He was very athletic in high school and has grown into his college weight nicely. Truax might be able to gas Pinto if he can put good ride on him.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Str8DBLz and JimNazium
Should be great dual. Didn’t Hardy beat Bartlett last year? With how BB is looking I’m pretty confident that result gets flipped. Robb isn’t looking as good as last year (for obvious reasons with what he went through) but is still super dangerous. I still think Levi beats him worse than he did last year. Mesenbrink will kill Taylor but Taylor is a super athletic young guy who is really fun to watch. I hope Davis comes out a bit pissed off after taking his first L and gets back on his offense. When he takes ground and attacks is when he’s best. Kasak with the toughest matchup but it’s a great opportunity to see where he stands and what he needs to work on. Nebraska is pretty solid top to bottom.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Str8DBLz, Cali_Nittany, STAND with PRIDE and 1 other person
i agree with the toughest match up. If not on 'our' game at least 5 matches could go either way. After Mich and even Iowa to an extent - it looks like tie up and hand control (fingers often) is the way to slow PSU down a bit
 
  • Like
Reactions: danoftw
I see at least 4 matches that could easily go to Nebraska. I think Beau will have a tough match but will win. I guess it could be five.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TILTER88
Let's start rooting for a Haines vs Lovett, maybe with all our pressure they will buckle and we see it!😜
 
This is a good test for Davis to see were he sits in the 125 pecking order. First things first though. He has Peterson Monday.
 
zzs006 said:
Should be great dual. Didn’t Hardy beat Bartlett last year? With how BB is looking I’m pretty confident that result gets flipped. Robb isn’t looking as good as last year (for obvious reasons with what he went through) but is still super dangerous. I still think Levi beats him worse than he did last year. Mesenbrink will kill Taylor but Taylor is a super athletic young guy who is really fun to watch. I hope Davis comes out a bit pissed off after taking his first L and gets back on his offense. When he takes ground and attacks is when he’s best. Kasak with the toughest matchup but it’s a great opportunity to see where he stands and what he needs to work on. Nebraska is pretty solid top to bottom.
Click to expand...
Taylor's match against Amine was not fun to watch he stalled all match.
 
  • Like
Reactions: PSUbluTX, Gebmo and creamery freak
zzs006 said:
Maybe that has more to do with Amine?
Click to expand...
IDK, looking at Taylor's match list, in the past 2 weeks he went to SV at 1-1 against both Illinois' Chris Moore (7-9) and NW's Maxx Mayfield (11-9).

He had some normal-scoring matches earlier in the year (and not just against bad opponents), so maybe he's a guy who can get easily sucked into Lewan matches.
 
  • Like
Reactions: zzs006
creamery freak said:
If they want noise in Rec for this match just put a mic on Manning.
Click to expand...

At first I would have said sell plastic hockey horns, but the DIE Dean might say that's "cultural appropriation".

Instead. I suggest we "explore the space" with "more cowbell"

And BOC's "Don't Fear the Reaper" should be played right after the opponent is announced. First, it's good advice and second, let the kids hear real music.

 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: ccdiver, danoftw and goldenanimal
nerfstate said:
Hardy has owned Beau in their prior matchups. Will be a good test to measure his progress.
Click to expand...
This is the one I want to see. Hardy is a funky wrestler. Has been since HS days. My sons used to attend some of the same camps with him and roll with him some. His HS coach grew up in the same valley I did. Coach Ripp is a great one. Easy to see some of Coach Ripp in Hardy. The funk, cradles, and such. BTW Hardy is a really good individual in addition to being a good wrestler. I'm having a hard time rooting against either Beau or Brock. Too bad one has to lose.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ski, danoftw, Creek Side and 2 others
Beau and Brock wrestled once to my knowledge? B1G semis. Brock did handily win and Beau wrestled a super weird match (I know what's what everyone says when they got handled but he was uncharacteristically out of position and he tried to get out of a leg ride by pulling Hardy's leg in lol)

Beau is clearly up a level this year but Hardy will still be quite a formidable foe that presents a unique challenge.

I'd like to add Hardy is a tremendous person and class act and I root for him except against PSU ... and I'm not rooting against him in that scenario, just for the PSU guy.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Petch, Ski, Creek Side and 4 others
apoharrow said:
I suggest you watch it. Taylor pulled a Lewan.
Click to expand...
Granted I haven’t seen many of his folk matches this year but during the summer he was quite dynamic in freestyle. Beat Paniro 9-4 and beat a ton of good guys to make the U20 trial finals where Shapiro beat him up pretty good. Some kids skills don’t seem to translate between styles for some reason.
 
The thing I’ve noticed about Taylor is that he’s not strong enough yet. He needs to hit the weight room this offseason.

Hardy is fun. His knees go in directions knees aren’t supposed to go.
 
zzs006 said:
Maybe that has more to do with Amine?
Click to expand...
Not in that match against Taylor. Amine was the aggressor throughout. Taylor is athletic and did a nice job defending against a couple deep shots from Amine. However, Taylor did almost nothing to try to score.

If this was scored like boxing, Amine would have won a unanimous decision at the end of regulation.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gebmo
Looking forward, even more so than the Iowa Dual. The Huskers match up well and will be our stiffest challenge to-date. Travel fatigue, even if slight, plus wrestling in Rec Hall, are against our opponent, but bouts are wrestled for a reason. Adrenalin is a thing, plus going against the team with a target on its back should bring out Nebraska's best.

You know our guys, here's Nebraska's;
125: Caleb Smith: Big win at home against DeAugustino Friday night may have been his best win of the season. Did beat Matt Ramos at the Cliff Keen, though Ramos had an average tournament, also losing to Nico Provo. I'll give a better than 50% chance for a Davis win.

133: Jacob Van Dee: We certainly remember the Ragusin win, but he lost his prior bout to (4-3) Anthony Madrigal of Illinois by a bout score of 8-3. Solid at 16-6, his other best win was against Teske. His resume shows improvement, but on paper Nagao is a clear favorite.

141: Brock Hardy: Hitting his stride, his best win was the Lemley win, though he also beat Koderhandt in an early tourney. Suffered three losses at Cliff Keen, and more recently against Woods and Happel. I'd give a slight edge on paper to Bartlett, though Hardy will match Beau's scrambling and athleticism. Finish quickly!

149: Ridge Lovett: Complete package, and consensus #1. Great learning experience for young Kasak, he's a significant underdog.

157: Peyton Robb: Four straight losses recently (Downey, Franek, Blockus, Blaze) after a 14-0 start. Beat Lewan twice this season. No question about his ability, though one has to wonder about a full and complete recovery after last year. Certainly he's close to 100%. Haines has been nothing short of sensational this season, even when behind finding ways to win. I'd give a good bit better than 50% chance for a Haines win.

165: Antrell Taylor: RSFR. 35% bonus rate in the days of 3-point takedowns is mediocre at best, and he's going up against the attack-meister. Best win is against a depleted Amine on Friday, but held his own against Hamiti (L 7-2) recently. Among his four losses is only one by bonus points, so keeps bouts close. Messenbrink a solid favorite.

174: Bubba Wilson: At 12-9, loser of four of his last five bouts and last three in a row. Always a tough competitor, he's not much on bonus, and is up one weight from the last three seasons. Strength against the bigger guys a factor imo. He won't have much for Starocci.

184: Lenny Pinto: Arguably Nebraska's best wrestler at #3 nationally. His three losses are to Keckeisen, Plott and Salazar, though he also beat Plott, his best win by far. He also beat Fishback and Berge. At home, this is close to a toss-up to me, at least on paper.

197: Silas Allread: Another highly ranked Husker, Allred's on a tear winning his last six. The competition has been from the bottom half of the Big Ten however, so it means little. Losses to Glazier, Cardenas, Sloan and Stout during the season are ok losses. Best win is against Hopkins, hardly the top of 197 rankings. The lost to Glazier was by bonus 11-2. Brooks by a lot.

285: Harley Andrews: 10-9 freshman with nothing resembling a good win. 'nuff said.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Str8DBLz, tikk10, FineMaterial and 23 others
mcpat said:
A couple years ago, Lovett lost to Ramos. Ramos lost to Rooks last year and Kasak beat Rooks this year. So it all makes perfect sense. :)
Click to expand...
But it has Lovett at 4-0 and Kasak at 2-2 against common opponents 🤷‍♀️Note, I am not complaining about the pick😉
 
  • Like
Reactions: Str8DBLz and mcpat
Pitchfork Rebel said:
At first I would have said sell plastic hockey horns, but the DIE Dean might say that's "cultural appropriation".

Instead. I suggest we "explore the space" with "more cowbell"

And BOC's "Don't Fear the Reaper" should be played right after the opponent is announced. First, it's good advice and second, let the kids hear real music.

View embedded media
Click to expand...
If only they’d let me.
 
  • Like
Reactions: PSU Mike, Pitchfork Rebel and 86PSUPaul
El-Jefe said:
IDK, looking at Taylor's match list, in the past 2 weeks he went to SV at 1-1 against both Illinois' Chris Moore (7-9) and NW's Maxx Mayfield (11-9).

He had some normal-scoring matches earlier in the year (and not just against bad opponents), so maybe he's a guy who can get easily sucked into Lewan matches.
Click to expand...
Taylor is a really nice prospect and it was a good win over Amine.

but he's and undersized freshman (that they plan on moving down to 157 when PRobb graduates)

and he was sort of out classed against Meyer Shapiro in the finals of the US Open and JR Trials.

and basically, Mesenbrink is a bigger (perhaps better) version of Meyer.

i think Taylor has a fine career going forward but Mesenbrink is a different beast.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoVaLion2, pointingdogsrule, goldenanimal and 10 others
RoarLions1 said:
Looking forward, even more so than the Iowa Dual. The Huskers match up well and will be our stiffest challenge to-date. Travel fatigue, even if slight, plus wrestling in Rec Hall, are against our opponent, but bouts are wrestled for a reason. Adrenalin is a thing, plus going against the team with a target on its back should bring out Nebraska's best.

You know our guys, here's Nebraska's;
125: Caleb Smith: Big win at home against DeAugustino Friday night may have been his best win of the season. Did beat Matt Ramos at the Cliff Keen, though Ramos had an average tournament, also losing to Nico Provo. I'll give a better than 50% chance for a Davis win.

133: Jacob Van Dee: We certainly remember the Ragusin win, but he lost his prior bout to (4-3) Anthony Madrigal of Illinois by a bout score of 8-3. Solid at 16-6, his other best win was against Teske. His resume shows improvement, but on paper Nagao is a clear favorite.

141: Brock Hardy: Hitting his stride, his best win was the Lemley win, though he also beat Koderhandt in an early tourney. Suffered three losses at Cliff Keen, and more recently against Woods and Happel. I'd give a slight edge on paper to Bartlett, though Hardy will match Beau's scrambling and athleticism. Finish quickly!

149: Ridge Lovett: Complete package, and consensus #1. Great learning experience for young Kasak, he's a significant underdog.

157: Peyton Robb: Four straight losses recently (Downey, Franek, Blockus, Blaze) after a 14-0 start. Beat Lewan twice this season. No question about his ability, though one has to wonder about a full and complete recovery after last year. Certainly he's close to 100%. Haines has been nothing short of sensational this season, even when behind finding ways to win. I'd give a good bit better than 50% chance for a Haines win.

165: Antrell Taylor: RSFR. 35% bonus rate in the days of 3-point takedowns is mediocre at best, and he's going up against the attack-meister. Best win is against a depleted Amine on Friday, but held his own against Hamiti (L 7-2) recently. Among his four losses is only one by bonus points, so keeps bouts close. Messenbrink a solid favorite.

174: Bubba Wilson: At 12-9, loser of four of his last five bouts and last three in a row. Always a tough competitor, he's not much on bonus, and is up one weight from the last three seasons. Strength against the bigger guys a factor imo. He won't have much for Starocci.

184: Lenny Pinto: Arguably Nebraska's best wrestler at #3 nationally. His three losses are to Keckeisen, Plott and Salazar, though he also beat Plott, his best win by far. He also beat Fishback and Berge. At home, this is close to a toss-up to me, at least on paper.

197: Silas Allread: Another highly ranked Husker, Allred's on a tear winning his last six. The competition has been from the bottom half of the Big Ten however, so it means little. Losses to Glazier, Cardenas, Sloan and Stout during the season are ok losses. Best win is against Hopkins, hardly the top of 197 rankings. The lost to Glazier was by bonus 11-2. Brooks by a lot.

285: Harley Andrews: 10-9 freshman with nothing resembling a good win. 'nuff said.
Click to expand...
We need more Roar on this board.
 
  • Like
Reactions: WildTurk, seeyajohn, nittinsc and 13 others
smalls103 said:
Taylor is a really nice prospect and it was a good win over Amine.

but he's and undersized freshman (that they plan on moving down to 157 when PRobb graduates)

and he was sort of out classed against Meyer Shapiro in the finals of the US Open and JR Trials.

and basically, Mesenbrink is a bigger (perhaps better) version of Meyer.

i think Taylor has a fine career going forward but Mesenbrink is a different beast.
Click to expand...
Makes sense. The biggest thing I’ve noticed about Taylor of that he’s not physically strong enough for 165, but of the plan is for him to go down to 157, that makes sense.
 
I need some help finding a location to watch the match on Sunday. I’ll be at Lehigh for the PSAC Indoor T & F Championship meet. Staying in Foglesville. Need a place close to Lehigh or Foglesville or somewhere in between to watch the match.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R

VA Tech/NC St., IA/OK St., MO/IA St. duals

Replies
201
Views
21K
The Wrestling Room
Pitchfork Rebel
Pitchfork Rebel
McScoreley

Match Thread Edinboro dual - Sun. Feb. 25 at 2 pm

Replies
320
Views
55K
The Wrestling Room
NittanyLion84
NittanyLion84
APSPSUwrestlingfan

Casey Writes

Replies
9
Views
5K
The Wrestling Room
tullfan68
T
GogglesPaizano

Threat to 172.5

Replies
17
Views
2K
The Wrestling Room
Random4598375
R
J

Big 10 Tourney wrestlestat simulation

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Wrestling Room
Nashville_Hawkeye
Nashville_Hawkeye
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back