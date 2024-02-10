Looking forward, even more so than the Iowa Dual. The Huskers match up well and will be our stiffest challenge to-date. Travel fatigue, even if slight, plus wrestling in Rec Hall, are against our opponent, but bouts are wrestled for a reason. Adrenalin is a thing, plus going against the team with a target on its back should bring out Nebraska's best.



You know our guys, here's Nebraska's;

125: Caleb Smith: Big win at home against DeAugustino Friday night may have been his best win of the season. Did beat Matt Ramos at the Cliff Keen, though Ramos had an average tournament, also losing to Nico Provo. I'll give a better than 50% chance for a Davis win.



133: Jacob Van Dee: We certainly remember the Ragusin win, but he lost his prior bout to (4-3) Anthony Madrigal of Illinois by a bout score of 8-3. Solid at 16-6, his other best win was against Teske. His resume shows improvement, but on paper Nagao is a clear favorite.



141: Brock Hardy: Hitting his stride, his best win was the Lemley win, though he also beat Koderhandt in an early tourney. Suffered three losses at Cliff Keen, and more recently against Woods and Happel. I'd give a slight edge on paper to Bartlett, though Hardy will match Beau's scrambling and athleticism. Finish quickly!



149: Ridge Lovett: Complete package, and consensus #1. Great learning experience for young Kasak, he's a significant underdog.



157: Peyton Robb: Four straight losses recently (Downey, Franek, Blockus, Blaze) after a 14-0 start. Beat Lewan twice this season. No question about his ability, though one has to wonder about a full and complete recovery after last year. Certainly he's close to 100%. Haines has been nothing short of sensational this season, even when behind finding ways to win. I'd give a good bit better than 50% chance for a Haines win.



165: Antrell Taylor: RSFR. 35% bonus rate in the days of 3-point takedowns is mediocre at best, and he's going up against the attack-meister. Best win is against a depleted Amine on Friday, but held his own against Hamiti (L 7-2) recently. Among his four losses is only one by bonus points, so keeps bouts close. Messenbrink a solid favorite.



174: Bubba Wilson: At 12-9, loser of four of his last five bouts and last three in a row. Always a tough competitor, he's not much on bonus, and is up one weight from the last three seasons. Strength against the bigger guys a factor imo. He won't have much for Starocci.



184: Lenny Pinto: Arguably Nebraska's best wrestler at #3 nationally. His three losses are to Keckeisen, Plott and Salazar, though he also beat Plott, his best win by far. He also beat Fishback and Berge. At home, this is close to a toss-up to me, at least on paper.



197: Silas Allread: Another highly ranked Husker, Allred's on a tear winning his last six. The competition has been from the bottom half of the Big Ten however, so it means little. Losses to Glazier, Cardenas, Sloan and Stout during the season are ok losses. Best win is against Hopkins, hardly the top of 197 rankings. The lost to Glazier was by bonus 11-2. Brooks by a lot.



285: Harley Andrews: 10-9 freshman with nothing resembling a good win. 'nuff said.