2024 B1Gs - Day 2

Looks like we have mini tournies on now to get the last qualifying spot. Guessing that rolls right into consis?
 
pish69 said:
We have Nagao vs Brown and Kasak vs Rathjen this round
Next round. This round is non-scoring for team race. It's a "mini tournament" to determine remaining automatic qualifiers. Our guys will be in the next round.
 
Roar More said:
Next round. This round is non-scoring for team race. It's a "mini tournament" to determine remaining automatic qualifiers. Our guys will be in the next round.
They're in the Consi-Semis (they place directly into Consi-Semis).... This is Consi-Quaters. If they win, they wrestle for 3rd this afternoon in last session. If they lose they wrestle for 5th Place.
 
Important to note before Nagao and Kasak get underway. Im sorry if this has been discussed before. I just have to say how super impressed I am with.... Michigan's trainer's skullet. He looks like the former bass player for an 80s thrash metal band. I am in awe!!

Now, let's go Aaron and Tyler!
 
