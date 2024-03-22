2024 NCAA's - Day 2 - Match/discussion thread

backdrft76
Good morning Penn State Wrestling Fans!
Feel free to use this thread for any and all of today's match discussions and PBP's. As always, if you are replying to another post, please remember to use the Quote function. And please try to avoid those totally vague "Wow"'s, "Holy Crap"'s and "WTF"'s type posts - provide some friggin' context, for cryin' out loud! ;-)
When:
Friday, March 22 at 12 pm EDT (Session 3 - Quarterfinals & Consolations), and at 8 pm (Session 4 - Championship Semifinals & Round of 12).
Where:
@ Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)
TV:
12 p.m., March 22 – Quarterfinals & Consolations (Session 3) on ESPNU and ESPN+
8 p.m., March 22 – Championship Semifinals & Round of 12 (Session 4) on ESPN and ESPN+
PRO TIP: If you haven't spent the $10 for ESPN+ yet, you may want to do that (and try to remember to do it before Session 1 next year as well).
ESPN+ has coverage of each mat for those that are subscribers. Here is the link to those individual mats and MATCAST streams: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/sched...84bd2e7f/channel/ESPN_PLUS/startDate/20240322
Radio:
Byers will have the radio call of the action and PBP's. The radio show is supposed to start at 11:40 am EDT, and the later session coverage supposedly starts at 7:40 pm. You can access the LionVision audio at: https://gopsusports.com/watch/?Live=2145&sport=30&type=Live, or via the Penn State Athletics app.
If LionVision ain't working, maybe this link will work: https://www.audacy.com/stations/bigfootcountrylegends.
PBP:
Hopefully, someone will step up and provide some PBP again (BIG THANKS to @SlipperyPete12 and @mcpat for their efforts yesterday!). As always, please remember to provide the score at the end of the match. Thanks!
Mat Assignments:
Mat assignments can be found here: https://bubbaland.net/wrestling/NCAA_Wrestling_Championships_2024.htm (be sure to select the correct tab at the bottom of the page) and also https://twitter.com/pennstateWREST. Thanks to everyone who posts the Mat Assignments in the thread.
Team Scores:
The best source for team scoring throughout the tournament is the Penn State Wrestling Club's website. Their link for live team scoring is: https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/. Learn it, Know it, Live it. And don't forget it!
Brackets:
Here are the updated brackets thru last night (in PDF): https://www.ncaa.com/_flysystem/public-s3/files/Session 2 Updated Brackets.pdf
Lastly, our guy's matches in Session 3:
125: #1 B.Davis vs. #8 R.Figueroa (ASU)
Consi 133: #10 A.Nagao vs. #24 J.Chlebove (ASU)
141: #2 B.Bartlett vs. #26 V.Vombaur (MINN)
Consi 149: #7 T.Kasak vs. #9 E.Fernandez (COR)
157: #1 L.Haines vs. #8 P.Robb (NEB)
165: #2 M.Mesenbrink vs. #10 M.Amine (MICH)
174: #9 C.Starocci vs. #1 M.Lewis (VT)
184: #6 B.Truax vs. #3 D.Plott (OKST)
197: #1 A.Brooks vs. #8 S.Buchanan (OU)
285: #1 G.Kerkvliet vs. #9 N.Feldman (OHST)
|Team Standings
|Team
|Points
|Maximum
Potential
Points
|If
Seeds
Hold
|# QF
|# SF
|# Cons 2
|# Cons 3
|# Cons 4
(Rd of 12)
|Penn State
34.5
275.5
150.5
8
0
2
0
0
|Iowa
24.5
243
67
4
0
5
0
0
|Iowa State
24.5
242.5
66
5
0
4
0
0
|Michigan
22
240
57.5
5
0
4
0
0
|North Carolina State
22
240
82.5
5
0
4
0
0
|Nebraska
21
213.5
60.5
7
0
1
0
0
|Ohio State
20.5
215
52.5
3
0
5
0
0
|Cornell
18.5
213
59.5
3
0
5
0
0
|Virginia Tech
17.5
236
52.5
4
0
5
0
0
|Missouri
14
135
44
3
0
2
0
0
