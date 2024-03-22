ADVERTISEMENT

2024 NCAA's - Day 2 - Match/discussion thread

backdrft76

backdrft76

Good morning Penn State Wrestling Fans!
Feel free to use this thread for any and all of today's match discussions and PBP's. As always, if you are replying to another post, please remember to use the Quote function. And please try to avoid those totally vague "Wow"'s, "Holy Crap"'s and "WTF"'s type posts - provide some friggin' context, for cryin' out loud! ;-)

When:
Friday, March 22 at 12 pm EDT (Session 3 - Quarterfinals & Consolations), and at 8 pm (Session 4 - Championship Semifinals & Round of 12).

Where:
@ Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)

TV:
12 p.m., March 22 – Quarterfinals & Consolations (Session 3) on ESPNU and ESPN+
8 p.m., March 22 – Championship Semifinals & Round of 12 (Session 4) on ESPN and ESPN+

PRO TIP: If you haven't spent the $10 for ESPN+ yet, you may want to do that (and try to remember to do it before Session 1 next year as well).

ESPN+ has coverage of each mat for those that are subscribers. Here is the link to those individual mats and MATCAST streams: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/sched...84bd2e7f/channel/ESPN_PLUS/startDate/20240322

Radio:
Byers will have the radio call of the action and PBP's. The radio show is supposed to start at 11:40 am EDT, and the later session coverage supposedly starts at 7:40 pm. You can access the LionVision audio at: https://gopsusports.com/watch/?Live=2145&sport=30&type=Live, or via the Penn State Athletics app.
If LionVision ain't working, maybe this link will work: https://www.audacy.com/stations/bigfootcountrylegends.

PBP:
Hopefully, someone will step up and provide some PBP again (BIG THANKS to @SlipperyPete12 and @mcpat for their efforts yesterday!). As always, please remember to provide the score at the end of the match. Thanks!

Mat Assignments:
Mat assignments can be found here: https://bubbaland.net/wrestling/NCAA_Wrestling_Championships_2024.htm (be sure to select the correct tab at the bottom of the page) and also https://twitter.com/pennstateWREST. Thanks to everyone who posts the Mat Assignments in the thread.

Team Scores:
The best source for team scoring throughout the tournament is the Penn State Wrestling Club's website. Their link for live team scoring is: https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/. Learn it, Know it, Live it. And don't forget it!

Team Standings
TeamPointsMaximum
Potential
Points		If
Seeds
Hold		# QF# SF# Cons 2# Cons 3# Cons 4
(Rd of 12)
Penn State
34.5​
275.5​
150.5​
8​
0​
2​
0​
0​
Iowa
24.5​
243​
67​
4​
0​
5​
0​
0​
Iowa State
24.5​
242.5​
66​
5​
0​
4​
0​
0​
Michigan
22​
240​
57.5​
5​
0​
4​
0​
0​
North Carolina State
22​
240​
82.5​
5​
0​
4​
0​
0​
Nebraska
21​
213.5​
60.5​
7​
0​
1​
0​
0​
Ohio State
20.5​
215​
52.5​
3​
0​
5​
0​
0​
Cornell
18.5​
213​
59.5​
3​
0​
5​
0​
0​
Virginia Tech
17.5​
236​
52.5​
4​
0​
5​
0​
0​
Missouri
14​
135​
44​
3​
0​
2​
0​
0​

Brackets:
Here are the updated brackets thru last night (in PDF): https://www.ncaa.com/_flysystem/public-s3/files/Session 2 Updated Brackets.pdf

Lastly, our guy's matches in Session 3:
125: #1 B.Davis vs. #8 R.Figueroa (ASU)
Consi 133: #10 A.Nagao vs. #24 J.Chlebove (ASU)
141: #2 B.Bartlett vs. #26 V.Vombaur (MINN)
Consi 149: #7 T.Kasak vs. #9 E.Fernandez (COR)
157: #1 L.Haines vs. #8 P.Robb (NEB)
165: #2 M.Mesenbrink vs. #10 M.Amine (MICH)
174: #9 C.Starocci vs. #1 M.Lewis (VT)
184: #6 B.Truax vs. #3 D.Plott (OKST)
197: #1 A.Brooks vs. #8 S.Buchanan (OU)
285: #1 G.Kerkvliet vs. #9 N.Feldman (OHST)
 
86PSUPaul said:
And I know people like to complain, but do we really need 50 comments about how bad the ESPN announcers are when there is a perfectly good alternative in JB? But I guess people are going to complain no matter what….
And for those complaining about not seeing PSU wrestlers on the TV feeds, there is an equally simple and good solution in ESPN+. Which had its own dedicated thread on how to sign up. ESPN also keeps the streams up for a while so you can watch replays.
 
Cstroke said:
Did you see the Fernandez match? He consistently backed up and I don't think there was a stall... Refs don't seem to be calling much stalling..
I have noted (and heard several people in my section complain audibly) that stalling for backing up to the edge is basically not being called whatsoever - to the extent that I wonder if there was some kind of meeting about allowing it prior to the tournament.

In unrelated news, Hidlay likes his chances against Brooks.
 
jack66 said:
Pretty sure there will be 2.

Nagao faces the winner of Bouzakis vs Cardinal if he gets past Chlebove. Kasak gets the winner of Rooks vs Solomon if he beats Fernandez.
I thought ALL wrestling starts at noon? or do concys start earlier before quarterfinals?
 
Anybody know if Iowa State was docked a team point? Their individual points add up to 25.5.
 
Franklinstheman said:
I thought ALL wrestling starts at noon? or do concys start earlier before quarterfinals?
All wrestling at noon, two rounds of consis and one champ round this morning. And champ round losers drop to consi tonight

I assume dedicated mats but not sure how they break them up, first rounds of champs have 4 bouts per weight, first round of consi is 8, followed by 4
 
86PSUPaul said:
And I know people like to complain, but do we really need 50 comments about how bad the ESPN announcers are when there is a perfectly good alternative in JB? But I guess people are going to complain no matter what….
Murphys law- if you try to please everybody nobody will like it
 
Nitfan said:
Carter looks like he is 50%. If true he will not beat Lewis. Hopefully he was just taking at easy as possible in his first 2 bouts.,
I'm not.gettimg what others are laying down. I think Carter is fine and will win a close one. He's not all there but 50% is a stretch in my opinion. He's a warrior and we all need that story to play out. Imagine that recruiting line after winning nationals. Goooooo carter
 
86PSUPaul said:
And I know people like to complain, but do we really need 50 comments about how bad the ESPN announcers are when there is a perfectly good alternative in JB? But I guess people are going to complain no matter what….
jack66 said:
I was hoping DC would be back this year and I'm glad he is. I can see all 8 mats for myself. I don't need some old school play by play guy trying to describe the action for me. I like the conversation and banter between DC and Rock with Kenney chiming in occasionaly with match details. I even enjoyed Chael and Sparks when they were together earlier.
 
86PSUPaul said:
All wrestling at noon, two rounds of consis and one champ round this morning. And champ round losers drop to consi tonight

I assume dedicated mats but not sure how they break them up, first rounds of champs have 4 bouts per weight, first round of consi is 8, followed by 4
Same as last night. Consis on mats 1,2,7,8. Quarterfinals mats 3-6.
 
86PSUPaul said:
And I know people like to complain, but do we really need 50 comments about how bad the ESPN announcers are when there is a perfectly good alternative in JB? But I guess people are going to complain no matter what….
Why would anyone have ESPN volume past 0 anyway? ESPN video and Byers on the
86PSUPaul said:
And I know people like to complain, but do we really need 50 comments about how bad the ESPN announcers are when there is a perfectly good alternative in JB? But I guess people are going to complain no matter whcall. That is the only way that I have watched any PSU matches for years.
86PSUPaul said:
And I know people like to complain, but do we really need 50 comments about how bad the ESPN announcers are when there is a perfectly good alternative in JB? But I guess people are going to complain no matter what….
Why would anyone have volume above 0 for ESPN or even BIG10 tv when you have Byers audio.? That is the only way that I have watched PSU wrestling for many years.
 
District four said:
I'm not.gettimg what others are laying down. I think Carter is fine and will win a close one. He's not all there but 50% is a stretch in my opinion. He's a warrior and we all need that story to play out. Imagine that recruiting line after winning nationals. Goooooo carter
Same. I just mentioned this in yesterday's thread, but my thought is that these matches are the first live goes for Carter since the injury where he's facing opponents who actually want to rip his leg off and be able to claim they beat the legendary CStar.

What he's been doing in practice can't duplicate that intensity, so I suspect he's still testing out his limits and that he will do just enough this weekend to win each match.
 
Will be astonished if Carter beats both former champs today.
Far from hate, it’s acknowledgment of what doing so in his altered state of health/conditioning would be . . . astonishing.
Can’t recall if such a single day combo has ever been done at NCAA’s. Can’t imagine a fiercer competitor who could pull it off.
 
As for consis, by the end of tonight the consi semis will be set, as will the 7th/8th matchups. So guys like Kasak and Nagao will have to wrestle 4 times today to get to consi semis tomorrow morning.
 
HikeNatParks said:
Will be astonished if Carter beats both former champs today.
Far from hate, it’s acknowledgment of what doing so in his altered state of health/conditioning would be . . . astonishing.
Can’t recall if such a single day combo has ever been done at NCAA’s. Can’t imagine a fiercer competitor who could pull it off.
50 pushups for you after each Carter front-side win the rest of the tournament! 😀
 
HikeNatParks said:
Will be astonished if Carter beats both former champs today.
Far from hate, it’s acknowledgment of what doing so in his altered state of health/conditioning would be . . . astonishing.
Can’t recall if such a single day combo has ever been done at NCAA’s. Can’t imagine a fiercer competitor who could pull it off.
Griffith did not look good at the end of his match. Maybe he’s just not hiding it like CS. He’s certainly not jogging off the mat.
 
