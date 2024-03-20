ADVERTISEMENT

2024 NCAA's - Day 1 - Match/discussion thread

backdrft76

backdrft76

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Sep 7, 2012
1,914
5,716
1
Throwing this out there now in advance of tomorrow's action. Feel free to use this thread for any and all match discussions and PBP's. As always, if you are replying to another post, please remember to use the Quote function. And please try to avoid those vague "Wow"'s, "Holy Crap"'s and "WTF"'s type posts - provide some friggin' context, for cryin' out loud! ;-)

When:
Thursday, March 21 at 12 pm EDT (Session 1), and at 7 pm (Session 2).

Where:
@ Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)

TV:
12 p.m., March 21 – First Round (Session 1) on ESPNU and ESPN+
7 p.m., March 21 – Second Round + Consi. (Session 2) on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN+ will have coverage of each mat, for those that are subscribers. Here is the link to those streams: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/sched...84bd2e7f/channel/ESPN_PLUS/startDate/20240321 (thanks CM)

Radio:
Byers will have the radio call of the action and PBP's. The radio show starts at 11:40 am EDT, and the later session coverage starts at 6:40 pm. You can access the LionVision audio at: https://gopsusports.com/watch/?Live=2143&sport=30&type=Live, or via the Penn State Athletics app.
If LionVision ain't working, maybe this link will work: https://www.audacy.com/stations/bigfootcountrylegends.

PBP:
Hopefully, someone will step up and provide some PBP. As always, please remember to provide the score at the end of the match. Thanks!

Mat Assignments:
Mat assignments can be found here: https://bubbaland.net/wrestling/NCAA_Wrestling_Championships_2024.htm and https://twitter.com/pennstateWREST.

Team Scores:
The best source for team scoring throughout the tournament is the Penn State Wrestling Club's website. Their link for live team scoring is: https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/. Learn it, Know it, Live it. And don't forget it!

Brackets:
Lastly, here are the brackets once again (in PDF) (still have Cornella at 141): https://www.ncaa.com/_flysystem/public-s3/images/2024/03/13/2024NCAAd1Wrestlingbrackets.pdf


giphy.gif
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: 7brwnpsu, mcpat, Cali_Nittany and 23 others
Chickenman Testa said:
Starting at 12 Et tomorrow is horseshit. Should start right after I get my kid on school bus. No downtime!

I’m going to be fussing around the house for 3+ hours.
Click to expand...
Screw it.

Drinking straight through tonight and will be wasted until it starts.

For us this is straight up Christmas Eve.
 
Always schedule an appt Thursday morning and Friday morning. Then home with the 4 monitors ready to roll. Without that little bit of work I might chew my own arm off.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Chickenman Testa
Oh $hit! Not sure if it's my dyslexia or my own stupidity but when reading ItalianLion's pinned schedule thread I mixed up 12 pm and 10 am (local) and thought the festivities started at 10 am. Oh well, joy delayed for 2 hours :(
 
Sportfan2017 said:
Imagine how far this kid could go if he had any confidence in himself :)
Click to expand...

It's funny, I rewatched Carter's All Star Classic match against Mekhi tonight while exercising and DT was commentating about how he's never met a more fierce competitor than Carter. He mentioned Carter declaring he will be a 4-time nat'l champ and Olympic gold medalist this year and then DT said (paraphrasing): "When Carter says something, he really believes it. You may not believe it, but I promise you he does." :D
 
  • Like
Reactions: El-Jefe, Wilco43, District four and 3 others
Chickenman Testa said:
Starting at 12 Et tomorrow is horseshit. Should start right after I get my kid on school bus. No downtime!

I’m going to be fussing around the house for 3+ hours.
Click to expand...
I woke up to 10" of snow up here in Maine. It'll take me til almost noon to get plowed out. I'm ok with the the start time! Although I'm cutting some corners to get things cleaned up.
 
  • Like
  • Wow
Reactions: Dogwelder, Doak, 1AA and 7 others
Pitteefool said:
I woke up to 10" of snow up here in Maine. It'll take me til almost noon to get plowed out. I'm ok with the the start time! Although I'm cutting some corners to get things cleaned up.
Click to expand...
That's about what we got over my way. I'll be boiling sap and listening to JB on the radio. Sure hope these high winds dont interfere with our service. We have another storm blowing in on Saturday. The timing sucks.
 
KFM74 said:
Always schedule an appt Thursday morning and Friday morning. Then home with the 4 monitors ready to roll. Without that little bit of work I might chew my own arm off.
Click to expand...
This is the first NCAAs I remember that I have work. Previously, they always were during my spring break (last week 🙁). I don’t have class tomorrow, but teach until 2:00 today. I haven’t decided whether to have the lighter weights on my computer to glance at watch when I can, or to wait and watch them on delay when I get home
 
  • Like
  • Sad
Reactions: mcpat and 86PSUPaul
PSUer1989 said:
This is the first NCAAs I remember that I have work. Previously, they always were during my spring break (last week 🙁). I don’t have class tomorrow, but teach until 2:00 today. I haven’t decided whether to have the lighter weights on my computer to glance at watch when I can, or to wait and watch them on delay when I get home
Click to expand...
If you wait to watch on delay don’t check the board before you watch.
Signed,
Ranger Dan
 
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: PSU Fan in TN, Cali_Nittany, KFM74 and 10 others
Looks like the PSWC is requiring you to create a membership in order to see their live brackets and scoring. Does anyone know of any free websites that will have this info or do I need to spring for $35 membership?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Dogwelder
Maddog said:
Looks like the PSWC is requiring you to create a membership in order to see their live brackets and scoring. Does anyone know of any free websites that will have this info or do I need to spring for $35 membership?
Click to expand...
PSWC will still update for you without dropping 35 bones, it will just do so faster if you have a membership.

As an aside, the membership is well worth the 3 bucks a month.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Dogwelder, mcpat, goldenanimal and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

backdrft76

2024 NCAA's - Day 2 - Match/discussion thread

Replies
1K
Views
145K
The Wrestling Room
McScoreley
McScoreley
backdrft76

2024 Olympic Trials match and discussion thread

Replies
2K
Views
178K
The Wrestling Room
District four
D
backdrft76

2024 Big Ten Tournament match, PBP, and discussion thread

Replies
714
Views
98K
The Wrestling Room
mcpat
mcpat
backdrft76

2024 NCAA's - Day 3 - Match/discussion thread

Replies
1K
Views
140K
The Wrestling Room
NittanyLion84
NittanyLion84
backdrft76

Match Thread PSU @ Iowa in-match discussion thread

Replies
739
Views
73K
The Wrestling Room
NittanyLion84
NittanyLion84
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back