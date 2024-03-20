2024 NCAA's - Day 1 - Match/discussion thread

backdrft76
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Sep 7, 2012
-
- 1,914
-
- 5,716
-
- 1
Throwing this out there now in advance of tomorrow's action. Feel free to use this thread for any and all match discussions and PBP's. As always, if you are replying to another post, please remember to use the Quote function. And please try to avoid those vague "Wow"'s, "Holy Crap"'s and "WTF"'s type posts - provide some friggin' context, for cryin' out loud! ;-)
When:
Thursday, March 21 at 12 pm EDT (Session 1), and at 7 pm (Session 2).
Where:
@ Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)
TV:
12 p.m., March 21 – First Round (Session 1) on ESPNU and ESPN+
7 p.m., March 21 – Second Round + Consi. (Session 2) on ESPN and ESPN+
ESPN+ will have coverage of each mat, for those that are subscribers. Here is the link to those streams: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/sched...84bd2e7f/channel/ESPN_PLUS/startDate/20240321 (thanks CM)
Radio:
Byers will have the radio call of the action and PBP's. The radio show starts at 11:40 am EDT, and the later session coverage starts at 6:40 pm. You can access the LionVision audio at: https://gopsusports.com/watch/?Live=2143&sport=30&type=Live, or via the Penn State Athletics app.
If LionVision ain't working, maybe this link will work: https://www.audacy.com/stations/bigfootcountrylegends.
PBP:
Hopefully, someone will step up and provide some PBP. As always, please remember to provide the score at the end of the match. Thanks!
Mat Assignments:
Mat assignments can be found here: https://bubbaland.net/wrestling/NCAA_Wrestling_Championships_2024.htm and https://twitter.com/pennstateWREST.
Team Scores:
The best source for team scoring throughout the tournament is the Penn State Wrestling Club's website. Their link for live team scoring is: https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/. Learn it, Know it, Live it. And don't forget it!
Brackets:
Lastly, here are the brackets once again (in PDF) (still have Cornella at 141): https://www.ncaa.com/_flysystem/public-s3/images/2024/03/13/2024NCAAd1Wrestlingbrackets.pdf
When:
Thursday, March 21 at 12 pm EDT (Session 1), and at 7 pm (Session 2).
Where:
@ Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)
TV:
12 p.m., March 21 – First Round (Session 1) on ESPNU and ESPN+
7 p.m., March 21 – Second Round + Consi. (Session 2) on ESPN and ESPN+
ESPN+ will have coverage of each mat, for those that are subscribers. Here is the link to those streams: https://www.espn.com/espnplus/sched...84bd2e7f/channel/ESPN_PLUS/startDate/20240321 (thanks CM)
Radio:
Byers will have the radio call of the action and PBP's. The radio show starts at 11:40 am EDT, and the later session coverage starts at 6:40 pm. You can access the LionVision audio at: https://gopsusports.com/watch/?Live=2143&sport=30&type=Live, or via the Penn State Athletics app.
If LionVision ain't working, maybe this link will work: https://www.audacy.com/stations/bigfootcountrylegends.
PBP:
Hopefully, someone will step up and provide some PBP. As always, please remember to provide the score at the end of the match. Thanks!
Mat Assignments:
Mat assignments can be found here: https://bubbaland.net/wrestling/NCAA_Wrestling_Championships_2024.htm and https://twitter.com/pennstateWREST.
Team Scores:
The best source for team scoring throughout the tournament is the Penn State Wrestling Club's website. Their link for live team scoring is: https://pennstatewrestlingclub.org/. Learn it, Know it, Live it. And don't forget it!
Brackets:
Lastly, here are the brackets once again (in PDF) (still have Cornella at 141): https://www.ncaa.com/_flysystem/public-s3/images/2024/03/13/2024NCAAd1Wrestlingbrackets.pdf
Last edited: